Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2600 on: Today at 07:21:54 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:51:13 pm
Our injury record is factually better in every way shape and form compared to last season at this moment in time. Even you can't argue against that Al.

So far this season, our first team squad have collectively missed 31 matches through injury. What's better is that we are touch wood 2-3 weeks away from everyone being fit.

Last season at this stage, 48 matches had been missed, and we had long-term injuries to Thiago, (didn't return for 12 more league games), Bajcetic (24 more league games) and Robertson (11 more league games).

What you mean is that Thiago has now retired after a career-ending injury that he suffered prior to last season. Bajcetic was suffering from growing pains after a huge growth spurt and Robbo dislocated his shoulder playing for Scotland.

I don't understand why people go all the way to Lourdes for a pilgrimage when Slot's healing hands can overcome a hip operation, alter the ageing process and repair a dislocated shoulder.

For me, up to now, I would say we have had just as many injuries or more during the season so far as we had last season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2601 on: Today at 07:24:37 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:21:54 pm
What you mean is that Thiago has now retired after a career-ending injury that he suffered prior to last season. Bajcetic was suffering from growing pains after a huge growth spurt and Robbo dislocated his shoulder playing for Scotland.

I don't understand why people go all the way to Lourdes for a pilgrimage when Slot's healing hands can overcome a hip operation, alter the ageing process and repair a dislocated shoulder.

For me, up to now, I would say we have had just as many injuries or more during the season so far as we had last season.

Yes if you discount the injuries that we had last season then this season has indeed seen us have more injuries.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2602 on: Today at 07:27:27 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:51:38 pm
As Fitzy said, no those exact words won't be found as he's paraphrasing. There was lots of posts around the subject of we had to buy players and FSG were failing Slot by not doing so and some countered this by saying there were multiple ways to improve a squad, not jsut transfers (yes an important one don't see anyone disagreeing with that).


Yes... but they're not mutually exclusive - the first bit, not backing Slot with fresh players, is a dereliction of duty regardless of whether the second bit happens or not - its a false choice



Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2603 on: Today at 08:09:59 pm
Lynch more on the contract situations with LFC Norway Supporters Club

https://youtu.be/aEJbDgWdi2c?t=224

He thinks all 3 will get done.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2604 on: Today at 08:16:06 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:51:13 pm
Our injury record is factually better in every way shape and form compared to last season at this moment in time. Even you can't argue against that Al.

So far this season, our first team squad have collectively missed 31 matches through injury. What's better is that we are touch wood 2-3 weeks away from everyone being fit.

Last season at this stage, 48 matches had been missed, and we had long-term injuries to Thiago, (didn't return for 12 more league games), Bajcetic (24 more league games) and Robertson (11 more league games).

Hmm. Including Bajcetic feels like massaging the stats to suit your argument. He was a fringe player who only came into the first team out of necessity. You could just as legitimately count Kaide Gordon towards this years numbers. (Im assuming you havent, but if you have then apologies!)

Edit: just realised hes actually out on loan, not injured. Please ignore me being a twat.  ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2605 on: Today at 08:18:19 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 08:16:06 pm
Hmm. Including Bajcetic feels like massaging the stats to suit your argument. He was a fringe player who only came into the first team out of necessity. You could just as legitimately count Kaide Gordon towards this years numbers. (Im assuming you havent, but if you have then apologies!)

Or Danns.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2606 on: Today at 08:20:44 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:11:15 pm
Please quote post someone who said what the current players arent good enough for Slot to do anything with
I havent heard a single LFC fan on here on in real life say that the current squad is so bad Slot wont be able to do anything with them - hes literally making stuff up

Paraphrasing, yes. Making stuff up? Don't lie.

Quote from: Eeyore on September 17, 2024, 11:09:46 am
The team didn't perform because he hasn't got the players he requires to play the game how he wants to play the game. He isn't a flexible coach who will come up with a new system and new patterns of play to get the best out of the players at his disposal.

He is similar to Rodgers. He has clearly defined principles of how he wants to play the game. We hired Arne Slot not a Jurgen Klopp tribute act. If you hire an ideological coach with clearly defined ideas then you have to back him and give him the tools to make his system work. We haven't done that and for me Slot will struggle unless we do.

Quote from: Fromola on September 17, 2024, 12:20:55 pm
The higher ups have hung him out to dry in the summer.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2607 on: Today at 08:23:36 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 08:16:06 pm
Hmm. Including Bajcetic feels like massaging the stats to suit your argument. He was a fringe player who only came into the first team out of necessity. You could just as legitimately count Kaide Gordon towards this years numbers. (Im assuming you havent, but if you have then apologies!)

Edit: just realised hes actually out on loan, not injured. Please ignore me being a twat.  ;D

Its a poor comparison as Baj had played over 900 mins for the club before his injury. In the same period (inc all the time Baj was out injured) Gordon has played about 150 mins.
