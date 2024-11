I had several people respond in a negative way (i.e. I was making FSG excuses) because I said we could improve our injury record and via coaching, so yes it happened.



Similar to the summer before when I said we'd challenge for the title, how dare I say our squad was decent and transfers good.



Please quote post someone who said what Ďthe current players arenít good enough for Slot to do anything withíI havenít heard a single LFC fan on here on in real life say that the current squad is so bad Slot wont be able to do anything with them - heís literally making stuff upYou definitely get props for being bullish in the summer if we go on to win the league without improving the squad - but that's not really the argument .. the argument is why not strengthen - there's never a footballing case not toIt's become a really tedious binary that if you want us to add playing talent you think the existing squad is shit or that it means you think it canít win anything is only narrowly beaten by the more tedious argument that because weíre playing well it didnít matter we didnít add anyoneWeíre one of the richest clubs in the world who cut costs in the summer while almost certainly posting a record income Ö itís not an either we improve our conditioning and coaching OR we strengthen the squad each summer .. itís both, theyíre both mandatory