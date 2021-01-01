« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:33:56 pm
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:37:37 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:33:56 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/286597-jurgen-klopp-on-philippe-coutinho-transfer

So which of three players are we getting £142m for Mac.

You are a super scout so who do you think we should buy with that £142m. I would go for the best Keeper and best centreback in the World. Or perhaps we are getting fuck all for the three of them?
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:42:15 pm
I think we sign Salah and VVD. Not sure we will sign Trent and I'm guessing it's down to a value perception. Who knows what's true but there's a nagging feeling about it for me.

Either way we need to sign 1 or 2 quickly because this could really impact a season where we can win the league. This goes to January without anything? Then it's a potential disaster.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 07:00:32 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 05:04:46 pm
Negotiations are when the other party has leverage. Quansah has none at his age and seniority. Very strange but oh well.

Quansah just came off a breakthrough season, he did have leverage?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 07:21:37 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:00:32 am
Quansah just came off a breakthrough season, he did have leverage?

Which team as good as us would give him a game on a regular basis? Man City no chance, Arsenal are stacked at CB and hes not going to go abroad. We were clearly his only real option if he wants to challenge for trophies and to win a spot in the team.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 07:28:04 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:21:37 am
Which team as good as us would give him a game on a regular basis? Man City no chance, Arsenal are stacked at CB and hes not going to go abroad. We were clearly his only real option if he wants to challenge for trophies and to win a spot in the team.
Hes not getting a game at Liverpool on a regular basis.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 07:31:08 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:21:37 am
Which team as good as us would give him a game on a regular basis? Man City no chance, Arsenal are stacked at CB and hes not going to go abroad. We were clearly his only real option if he wants to challenge for trophies and to win a spot in the team.

a 20 year old starting for a team that was challenging for the league until week 33 is pretty impressive.

Even just looking at it that he played half the games in the league when we finished 3rd is impressive for his age and the performances he put in.

You wouldn't agree that he would have stacked up against every other CB his age that played for a similar team?

Because the only player who performed better than him at his age was Rio in the history on the EPL.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 08:07:02 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:31:08 am
a 20 year old starting for a team that was challenging for the league until week 33 is pretty impressive.

Even just looking at it that he played half the games in the league when we finished 3rd is impressive for his age and the performances he put in.

You wouldn't agree that he would have stacked up against every other CB his age that played for a similar team?

Because the only player who performed better than him at his age was Rio in the history on the EPL.

Youre arguing different points than I am. Theres no way hed have played even 10 league games at Man City or Arsenal, so where would he go thats a better option than Liverpool? At this stage of his career hes not established enough to have those kind of thoughts. He doesnt even get in the England squad unless theres a spate of injuries. I think his stock his higher with Liverpool fans than outside of the club. Hes not stupid enough to think otherwise either, thats why he stayed.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 08:13:09 am
Trent's brother being his agent may also be a factor.
Probably get a big fee if Trent joins Real.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 08:39:21 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:13:09 am
Trent's brother being his agent may also be a factor.
Probably get a big fee if Trent joins Real.

Let's hope he is as competent as Charlie Kane for getting his client a move then.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 08:47:14 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:13:09 am
Trent's brother being his agent may also be a factor.
Probably get a big fee if Trent joins Real.

Probably getting a big fee if he also signs a new contract
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 08:49:34 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:31:08 am
a 20 year old starting for a team that was challenging for the league until week 33 is pretty impressive.

Even just looking at it that he played half the games in the league when we finished 3rd is impressive for his age and the performances he put in.

You wouldn't agree that he would have stacked up against every other CB his age that played for a similar team?

Because the only player who performed better than him at his age was Rio in the history on the EPL.
He's still young and has gone through some rough patches this season.  The difference is that people are more indulgent when it's an Academy lad.

If he'd gone somewhere else for decent money and had the same bad run of form, he'd have been hammered. That's why staying here was the best for him.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 09:36:37 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:01:03 pm
Which is great but i put that down to more Slot and the current players not Laptop Eddy and Dickie Hughes.

Who do you think is responsible for Slot being here?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 09:40:35 am
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 11:28:32 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:01:03 pm
Which is great but i put that down to more Slot and the current players not Laptop Eddy and Dickie Hughes.  Dont think they helped Arne much and they are the 2 running the contract negotiations,
Is Laptop Eddy pejorative or affectionate?  I assume its affectionate given hes the bloke who went and got Slot after also working brilliantly alongside the previous pretty successful guy.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 11:35:45 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:52:11 pm
Well we are top of the league.

Doesn't matter mate, they didn't get a shiny new toy.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 12:10:46 pm
Here is me thinking this thread was about extending the contracts of the three world-class players.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 12:43:31 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:10:46 pm
Here is me thinking this thread was about extending the contracts of the three world-class players.
It is but it the nature of the discussion brings in debate about the clubs ambitions and general competence. That will inevitably lead to digressions and meanderings.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 01:20:19 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:01:03 pm
Which is great but i put that down to more Slot and the current players not Laptop Eddy and Dickie Hughes.  Dont think they helped Arne much and they are the 2 running the contract negotiations,

The current players who you lot complained weren't good enough for Slot to do anything with  ;D

Criticism (or praise for that matter) over how well the club have handled these contract renewals makes no sense until we know the outcome of them. We have absolutely no idea how good or bad a job they're doing on that front right now.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 02:35:56 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:20:19 pm
The current players who you lot complained weren't good enough for Slot to do anything with  ;D



I don't think I've ever seen a single post from anyone that said this ...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 04:45:46 pm
Trent only signed a new contract 3 years ago. Mad he can leave on a free in 8 months. We should have included some kind of option to extend. As if he would have refused a slightly longer contract. Players love long contracts hence why these fools keep picking chelsea.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 05:12:45 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:45:46 pm
Trent only signed a new contract 3 years ago. Mad he can leave on a free in 8 months. We should have included some kind of option to extend. As if he would have refused a slightly longer contract. Players love long contracts hence why these fools keep picking chelsea.

Maybe the length of Jurgen's contract at the time played into his thinking when he signed it. Maybe he didn't want to tie himself down to a 7 year deal.
There's a fair chance in the not too distant future, £350k a week will be the wage bog standard players are getting, yet these twats at Chelsea are sitting on 7/8/9 year deals on much less and may not be in a position to demand more. 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 05:14:25 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:35:56 pm
I don't think I've ever seen a single post from anyone that said this ...
honestly, just enjoy it, we all know it's made up and tribal - i'm just grateful Avens survived being laughed out of the transfer thread by whoever it was who ripped his joke the other day!

the use of "you lot" was particularly amusing there
Quote from: Avens on September 17, 2024, 12:39:22 pm
I reckon we should've signed one or two more too
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 05:18:44 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:14:25 pm
honestly, just enjoy it, we all know it's made up and tribal - i'm just grateful Avens survived being laughed out of the transfer thread by whoever it was who ripped his joke the other day!

the use of "you lot" was particularly amusing there

This is a bit Trumpian given what he actually said:

Quote from: Avens on September 17, 2024, 12:39:22 pm
I reckon we should've signed one or two more too, but it's a bit premature for the idea that Slot's been "hung out to dry". He might have an excellent squad that are capable of performing really well this season. A bit early to decide either way though isn't it.

Not to rehash the transfer thread - again - ad nauseam as seems to be the case on here, but I think most of would've been happy with 'one or two more' - it's just some said that they thought the squad was or would be fine anyway and some didn't - yes perhaps Avens expressed that in a caustic way but it's pretty easy to see what his point is...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 05:22:04 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 05:18:44 pm
This is a bit Trumpian given what he actually said:
not really, unless "Trumpian" means accurate to you? does he also helpfully provide links to the source so you can easily see for yourself ;) because the full message you quoted changes literally nothing of the meaning of quoting it, which was that Avens also wanted signings
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2585 on: Today at 05:22:59 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:35:56 pm
I don't think I've ever seen a single post from anyone that said this ...

I had several people respond in a negative way (i.e. I was making FSG excuses) because I said we could improve our injury record and via coaching, so yes it happened.

Similar to the summer before when I said we'd challenge for the title, how dare I say our squad was decent and transfers good.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2586 on: Today at 05:24:19 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:22:04 pm
not really, unless "Trumpian" means accurate to you? because the full message changes literally nothing of the meaning of quoting it, which was that Avens also wanted signings

Ah, as usual I don't have the energy for you :D

You've taken half of what he said and ignored the other half...not to mention (if you really want to get into semantics) that he said nothing about not wanting signings...he said people thought the squad wasn't good enough...which they did...you can read that in multiple threads over the summer.  So yeah, quite Trumpian, arguing the point he didn't make and taking his words out of context.

Some might even call it tribal. Not me of course, I'm far too lovely.

Have a great weekend x
« Reply #2587 on: Today at 05:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:22:59 pm
I had several people respond in a negative way (i.e. I was making FSG excuses) because I said we could improve our injury record and via coaching, so yes it happened.
did you misread the post? that's not an example of people complaining players weren't good enough for Slot to do anything with
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2588 on: Today at 05:25:14 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:45:46 pm
Trent only signed a new contract 3 years ago. Mad he can leave on a free in 8 months. We should have included some kind of option to extend. As if he would have refused a slightly longer contract. Players love long contracts hence why these fools keep picking chelsea.

Honestly, it could just be players who are fools that love long contracts signing for Chelsea, rather than all players loving long contracts regardless whether they are foolish or not.

Maybe the players signing for Chelsea are exceptionally foolish, in other words...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2589 on: Today at 05:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:12:45 pm
Maybe the length of Jurgen's contract at the time played into his thinking when he signed it. Maybe he didn't want to tie himself down to a 7 year deal.
There's a fair chance in the not too distant future, £350k a week will be the wage bog standard players are getting, yet these twats at Chelsea are sitting on 7/8/9 year deals on much less and may not be in a position to demand more. 

Unless there is a breakaway League then I don't think wage inflation is likely to continue. With the introduction of 70% PSR there are going to be very few clubs paying that kind of wage, especially for bog-standard players. The bizarre thing with Trent's last deal was that he got a colossal wage increase but we only got 1 extra year.

Trent signed a five-year deal in 2019 as a 20-year-old that ran until 2024. We then gave him a massive rise in 2021 but only added 1 year to his deal.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2590 on: Today at 05:31:02 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:25:00 pm
did you misread the post? that's not an example of people complaining players weren't good enough for Slot to do anything with

No but actually I really can't be arsed another circular arguement, I'm really enjoying footie at the moment.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2591 on: Today at 05:33:44 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 05:24:19 pm
Ah, as usual I don't have the energy for you :D

You've taken half of what he said and ignored the other half...not to mention (if you really want to get into semantics) that he said nothing about not wanting signings...he said people thought the squad wasn't good enough...which they did...you can read that in multiple threads over the summer.  So yeah, quite Trumpian, arguing the point he didn't make and taking his words out of context.

Some might even call it tribal. Not me of course, I'm far too lovely.

Have a great weekend x
you don't half seek me out a lot for someone who doesn't have the energy for me ;D probably best not to compare people to Trump, if them replying is going to upset you

bit ironic you accuse 'taking words out of context' and 'being tribal'. if you look at your message closely - instead of rushing to reply - you'll notice you've changed what Avens said to (tribally) suit and double down on your ignorant and misplaced Trump claim

what you said Avens said:
"he said people thought the squad wasn't good enough...which they did..."

but what Avens actually said:
"The current players who you lot complained weren't good enough for Slot to do anything with"

i've put the bit of context that you cut out in bold, just to help you realise how ironic and hypocritical your accusation was ;)
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:31:02 pm
No but actually I really can't be arsed another circular arguement, I'm really enjoying footie at the moment.
so, in short, yes* you did ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2592 on: Today at 06:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:22:59 pm
I had several people respond in a negative way (i.e. I was making FSG excuses) because I said we could improve our injury record and via coaching, so yes it happened.

Similar to the summer before when I said we'd challenge for the title, how dare I say our squad was decent and transfers good.

The irony. We only made one transfer for this season and he has been almost constantly injured since he arrived.

I love the way people keep bringing up how we have improved our injury record. Well as long as you ignore the injuries to Ali, Trent, Bradley, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Nunez and Chiesa. 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2593 on: Today at 06:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:22:59 pm
I had several people respond in a negative way (i.e. I was making FSG excuses) because I said we could improve our injury record and via coaching, so yes it happened.

Similar to the summer before when I said we'd challenge for the title, how dare I say our squad was decent and transfers good.

Please quote post someone who said what the current players arent good enough for Slot to do anything with
I havent heard a single LFC fan on here on in real life say that the current squad is so bad Slot wont be able to do anything with them - hes literally making stuff up

You definitely get props for being bullish in the summer if we go on to win the league without improving the squad - but that's not really the argument .. the argument is why not strengthen - there's never a footballing case not to

It's become a really tedious binary that if you want us to add playing talent you think the existing squad is shit or that it means you think it cant win anything is only narrowly beaten by the more tedious argument that because were playing well it didnt matter we didnt add anyone

Were one of the richest clubs in the world who cut costs in the summer while almost certainly posting a record income  its not an either we improve our conditioning and coaching OR we strengthen the squad each summer .. its both, theyre both mandatory
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2594 on: Today at 06:46:37 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:11:15 pm
Please quote post someone who said what the current players arent good enough for Slot to do anything with

Im not sure this sentiment exists in terms of how its been phrased. However, I would say that in the summer there existed a decent number of posters who were very negative about the clubs prospects this season. While the annual festival of gloom is par for the course in the transfer thread, it did feel acutely negative and placed very little faith in the squads ability to compete. Heck, just glance at the Slot thread after the Forest defeat to get a sense of the prevailing atmosphere amongst some perennial moaners.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2595 on: Today at 06:49:18 pm »
SO???
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2596 on: Today at 06:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:04:13 pm
The irony. We only made one transfer for this season and he has been almost constantly injured since he arrived.

I love the way people keep bringing up how we have improved our injury record. Well as long as you ignore the injuries to Ali, Trent, Bradley, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Nunez and Chiesa.

Our injury record is factually better in every way shape and form compared to last season at this moment in time. Even you can't argue against that Al.

So far this season, our first team squad have collectively missed 31 matches through injury. What's better is that we are touch wood 2-3 weeks away from everyone being fit.

Last season at this stage, 48 matches had been missed, and we had long-term injuries to Thiago, Bajcetic and Robertson.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2597 on: Today at 06:51:38 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:11:15 pm
Please quote post someone who said what the current players arent good enough for Slot to do anything with
I havent heard a single LFC fan on here on in real life say that the current squad is so bad Slot wont be able to do anything with them - hes literally making stuff up

You definitely get props for being bullish in the summer if we go on to win the league without improving the squad - but that's not really the argument .. the argument is why not strengthen - there's never a footballing case not to

It's become a really tedious binary that if you want us to add playing talent you think the existing squad is shit or that it means you think it cant win anything is only narrowly beaten by the more tedious argument that because were playing well it didnt matter we didnt add anyone

Were one of the richest clubs in the world who cut costs in the summer while almost certainly posting a record income  its not an either we improve our conditioning and coaching OR we strengthen the squad each summer .. its both, theyre both mandatory

As Fitzy said, no those exact words won't be found as he's paraphrasing. There was lots of posts around the subject of we had to buy players and FSG were failing Slot by not doing so and some countered this by saying there were multiple ways to improve a squad, not jsut transfers (yes an important one don't see anyone disagreeing with that).

Anyway not commenting further as it's an arguement as old as time now and incredibly boring.
