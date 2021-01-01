« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 167429 times)

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,334
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2480 on: Yesterday at 05:23:50 am »
They'll sign.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,829
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2481 on: Yesterday at 07:10:41 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 05:23:50 am
They'll sign.

Yep. With whom is the question
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,609
  • Meh sd f
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2482 on: Yesterday at 07:13:35 am »
Salah and VVD will get a bit slower and will not be able to play as much, but they will most likely be top players for several more years.
My only concern is what happens if they get rested much more than they want to - will they accept having smaller roles? That could perhaps be an issue in a couple of years. But thats a risk we have to take. Replacing them would not be without risk.

I trust the club. They got it right most of the time in the past.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2483 on: Yesterday at 08:12:06 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 07:13:35 am
Salah and VVD will get a bit slower and will not be able to play as much, but they will most likely be top players for several more years.
My only concern is what happens if they get rested much more than they want to - will they accept having smaller roles? That could perhaps be an issue in a couple of years. But thats a risk we have to take. Replacing them would not be without risk.

I trust the club. They got it right most of the time in the past.

In a couple of years they would likely be coming to the end of their new deals anyway. If not, you sell them and still make money
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,770
  • Believer
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2484 on: Yesterday at 08:28:07 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:12:06 am
In a couple of years they would likely be coming to the end of their new deals anyway. If not, you sell them and still make money

A good point. If you pay say Salah his continued £350k PW (£18.2m p/a) for say a 3 year contract, then if you decide to sell with just over a year to go, then the club will probably recoup that money spent on wages. Same for VVD.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,408
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2485 on: Yesterday at 08:28:55 am »
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,715
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2486 on: Yesterday at 09:32:35 am »
The pattern of this thread is really funny. :D

"We should sign them"
"We will"
"We should sign them"
"Here's why we might not have yet"
"We should sign them"
"Yep, agreed"
"How has this happened?!?!??!"
"Here's some potential reasons but to be honest none of us really know and it may even be down to the players in at least one case"
"WE SHOULD SIGN THEM!!!!!"
"I'm sure we're trying"

*someone crashes in to Page 58, reading none of the above*

"WHY THE FUCK HAVEN'T THE CLUB SIGNED THEM YET!!!!!!!!!111111"

"I dunno, but we should sign them"
"I agree"

Or the other one is people who just show up to tell us Trent's off to Madrid. Cracking contribution lads, great process.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Le Westalero

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
  • LFC LFC LFC
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2487 on: Yesterday at 02:28:02 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 09:32:35 am


You forgot some.

- I think they will sign.
- only one of them will sign.
- two of them will sign.

Btw, I think all of them will sign. ;D ;)
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,370
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2488 on: Yesterday at 06:15:41 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 05:23:50 am
They'll sign.
It's a lot harder than you think.

Do you recall the person that got fired for faking all the finger gestures on national TV?
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,789
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2489 on: Yesterday at 06:19:14 pm »
The LFC twitter account doesn't have a pinned tweet right now

  ???
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,960
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2490 on: Yesterday at 06:24:17 pm »
Maybe this is our time to sing '' Sign on ..'' at Anfield!
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,222
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2491 on: Yesterday at 06:27:35 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 06:19:14 pm
The LFC twitter account doesn't have a pinned tweet right now

  ???

That's definitely them leaving then  :(
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline KC7

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2492 on: Yesterday at 06:31:22 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on November 12, 2024, 03:20:28 pm
good discussion on Redmen about Trent

in terms of numbers this season especially Trent is not worthy of similar wage to Salah & VVD.
Although he is at his prime age & hopefully we can keep him but Salah & VVD will have more of an impact on our results
although Trent will of course have more years left as a top player

He's playing more for the team this season though. More of a conventional full back who doesn't meander upfield and leave gaps. It's why his defensive numbers are so much better (likewise Konate who has less ground to cover this season) as he is not having to chase back and then try and shut down a left winger while knackered, while at the same time because he doesn't have free rein to go forward his attacking numbers won't be as good (still has his quality moments like the pass over the top at Arsenal which led to Nunez squaring for Mo).

Mac is another creator, a #10 in his case, who is sacrificing what he is best at for the team (needs must without having a 6).

Dom is probably the third player in the team whose numbers won't be as good as he is having to do so much running to compensate for the lack of a 6 in the side. At Arsenal we really struggled without him and got largely overrun in midfield in that first half.
Logged

Offline KC7

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2493 on: Yesterday at 06:44:55 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on November 12, 2024, 11:23:10 am
Trent has been at the club since he was 6 years old. He's grafted through the entire Klopp era and won the two biggest pots there are.

I would argue his motivation to run through walls for Liverpool is at lower than 98% now, and a new challenge is what he needs.

You'd still try and keep him but I think he'll be off and we'll find other ways to allocate £350-400k a week in wages.

That's some way to spin potentially losing our most valuable asset for zip.

Our three best players being out of contract in 7 months has been another shitshow from the owners.

Logged

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,296
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2494 on: Yesterday at 06:49:55 pm »
Trent should show some loyalty to the club who has developed him since a kid. I have no problem with Trent wanting to have a go at playing abroad, but not at the first opportunity and most definitely not for free.

He should sign a new deal with a release clause and I think that would be fair for all parties and leave the door open for a future move.

And if the club are smart they insert a buy back clause so they don't end up with a Michael Owen situation.
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,822
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2495 on: Yesterday at 07:04:15 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 06:49:55 pm
Trent should show some loyalty to the club who has developed him since a kid. I have no problem with Trent wanting to have a go at playing abroad, but not at the first opportunity and most definitely not for free.


Loyalty is shared pathway - as with any contract position.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,633
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2496 on: Yesterday at 07:07:47 pm »
David Lynch on the Trent(and Salah) situation today:

https://youtu.be/ilp6r0uj-J4?t=1443
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:14:37 pm by Garlicbread »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,759
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2497 on: Yesterday at 07:09:11 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on November 12, 2024, 11:23:10 am

You'd still try and keep him but I think he'll be off and we'll find other ways to allocate £350-400k a week in wages.



Probably on a payment plan for Henrys next yacht.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2498 on: Today at 08:28:33 am »
Quote
.   Liverpool want to keep Salah and the player is keen on staying put. It comes down to whether both parties can agree a compromise in terms of the basic salary, the bonus structure and the length of the contract.

✍️
@JamesPearceLFC
Think Salah will stay

not looking so promising with Trent
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,406
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2499 on: Today at 08:35:24 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:28:33 am
Think Salah will stay

not looking so promising with Trent
That's very positive. Both VVD and Mo in talks then, by all accounts. Yep, Trent may be the stickiest wicket
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,408
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2500 on: Today at 08:43:10 am »
Tin foil hat but it seems to me that Slot is mitigating the impact that right back is having on the team. Before, Trent was the playmaker and most things went through him and now Trent is more like a traditional right back and his defensive side has improved exponentially. Almost like we are already preparing for life without him.
Logged

Online an fear dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2501 on: Today at 08:55:01 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:43:10 am
Tin foil hat but it seems to me that Slot is mitigating the impact that right back is having on the team. Before, Trent was the playmaker and most things went through him and now Trent is more like a traditional right back and his defensive side has improved exponentially. Almost like we are already preparing for life without him.

Or maybe Slot has seen an imbalance in the team and has made a tactical switch for the overall benefit of the team,  which has consequently allowed Trent to actually be more of a traditional right back than before?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2502 on: Today at 09:08:21 am »
If Trent leaves on a free to that bullying club then he's a snake imo. Sure other people have differing views but couldn't care less.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Up
« previous next »
 