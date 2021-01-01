Trent is a £100m+ asset and a local boy, it would be criminal to let him go on a free. Having said this, I think we'd replace him on the pitch fairly seamlessly.



The same cannot be said for VVD and Salah currently, they would be difficult/impossible to replace in the market.



I think the trouble the club are having is with the structure and how it impacts future contracts. If Salah signs a whopping 3-year contract and his legs drop off next season, how do justify his wages when Diaz and Gakpo want new deals too?



On that note, I can't see VVD dropping off a cliff anytime soon. He's a physical specimen but he doesn't rely on his pace. That one should be wrapped up and I suspect it will be the first in the book.