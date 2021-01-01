« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 163713 times)

Offline Bobber.

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  Offline Zlen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2440 on: Yesterday at 09:34:25 am »
If I had to pick an order of preference as to who is the most essential we keep/most irreplaceable, its

1) Virg
2) Mo
3) Trent

Hopefully we can get all 3 signed though.
Offline Zlen

  « Reply #2441 on: Yesterday at 09:36:01 am »
  Online ChaChaMooMoo
  • Posts: 19,651
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2441 on: Yesterday at 09:36:01 am »
Quote from: Bobber. on Yesterday at 09:34:25 am
If I had to pick an order of preference as to who is the most essential we keep/most irreplaceable, its

1) Virg
2) Mo
3) Trent

Hopefully we can get all 3 signed though.

Same, just with a huge gap between Virgil and others.
Online ChaChaMooMoo

  Offline Red-Soldier
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Posts: 7,191
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2442 on: Yesterday at 09:38:51 am »
Quote from: newterp on November  9, 2024, 02:17:00 pm
This thread - while providing a place to vent - is nearly useless as every 3-4 pages it's the exact same thing.

They should all sign.
Club fucked up leaving it late.
Salah wants to sign
VVD wants to sign.
Trent want to win trophies and a balloon.
We should sign them all.
Why haven't they signed and why haven't we heard anything.

Etc etc.
So did they sign?
Offline Red-Soldier

  Online NickoH
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2443 on: Yesterday at 10:12:41 am »
The Trent one is a real pisser, for me, due to his age and value.

It would be an easy decision to renew Virg and Mo, and sell Trent for 100 m (if he wants to go).
Online NickoH

  « Reply #2444 on: Yesterday at 10:52:42 am »
  Offline Coolie High
  Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2444 on: Yesterday at 10:52:42 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:12:41 am
and sell Trent for 100 m (if he wants to go).

No one is going to pay £100m now mate
Offline Coolie High

  Offline Ray K
  • Posts: 15,458
  « Reply #2446 on: Yesterday at 12:47:37 pm »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2445 on: Yesterday at 11:56:45 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:36:01 am
Same, just with a huge gap between Virgil and others.

Theres no huge gap Salah is the best player in the world.
Offline Zlen

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • Posts: 37,660
  • Truthiness
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2446 on: Yesterday at 12:47:37 pm »
A single sentence at the end of a Joycey article on Trent's injury. But you can bet your life I'm hanging onto this like a drowning man clings onto a lifebuoy.

Quote
Liverpool are continuing discussions with Alexander-Arnold, as well as Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, whose present deals all expire at the end of the season.
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • Posts: 19,651
« Reply #2448 on: Yesterday at 01:25:16 pm »
« Reply #2447 on: Yesterday at 01:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:56:45 am
Theres no huge gap Salah is the best player in the world.

My point being, gap in terms of priority.
For me at least Virgil is the one we can't even remotely replace.
Salah we might up to a point, Trent as well, probably easiest to mitigate by reshuffling the strategy and buying a new player.

But Virgil would leave a gaping abyss.
Offline afc tukrish

  • Posts: 12,196
  • Seis Veces
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2448 on: Yesterday at 01:25:16 pm »
Do you reckon they have any semblance of how good it's going to feel if/when they all sign? Maybe even just two of them for the time being. The mood is so good right now, could you imagine they'd officially sort one of them out? We'd come back at the end of November feeling even more enthused. There's such a great opportunity to get something over the line.

Fucking hurry things up now, there's zero need for it to have dragged on this long.
Offline afc tukrish

  Offline Jookie
  • Posts: 18,990
  « Reply #2450 on: Yesterday at 01:34:36 pm »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2449 on: Yesterday at 01:27:32 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 07:47:56 am
I'm not sure leaving contract decisions up to a dog is a good idea.

Is it a hairless terrier?
Offline newterp

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Posts: 9,309
  « Reply #2451 on: Yesterday at 01:37:03 pm »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2450 on: Yesterday at 01:34:36 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 01:25:16 pm
Fucking hurry things up now, there's zero need for it to have dragged on this long.

How long have negotiations dragged on? When did they start? Pre or Post Hughes?

How do you things arent hurrying up? Maybe all 3 deals are miles off being signed? Maybe they are all really close to being finalised?

Whats your experience of negotiating multi million pound deals (in any sector) that makes you think theres zero need for it to have dragged on this long?
Offline newterp

  • Posts: 28,351
« Reply #2452 on: Yesterday at 01:40:59 pm »
« Reply #2451 on: Yesterday at 01:37:03 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 07:18:06 am
Should be up to Spot. If he wants Mo for another 2/3 seasons FSG need to get it done.

X marks where he should sign, right?
Offline Schmidt

  • Posts: 13,488
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2452 on: Yesterday at 01:40:59 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 01:09:21 pm
My point being, gap in terms of priority.
For me at least Virgil is the one we can't even remotely replace.
Salah we might up to a point, Trent as well, probably easiest to mitigate by reshuffling the strategy and buying a new player.

But Virgil would leave a gaping abyss.


I think Virgil's next contract will be his last (34 next season), Mo (33 next season) may have another contract after us but it would probably be a pay day contract. Alexander Arnold is the tricky one (27 in the early part of next season).
Offline Schmidt

  • Posts: 17,485
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2453 on: Yesterday at 02:58:01 pm »
Hopefully they'll extend one or two in January to distract us from the fact that we didn't buy anyone.
Offline MartinSkrtelsBasement

  Offline CS111
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2454 on: Yesterday at 05:03:17 pm »
Trent is a £100m+ asset and a local boy, it would be criminal to let him go on a free. Having said this, I think we'd replace him on the pitch fairly seamlessly.

The same cannot be said for VVD and Salah currently, they would be difficult/impossible to replace in the market.

I think the trouble the club are having is with the structure and how it impacts future contracts. If Salah signs a whopping 3-year contract and his legs drop off next season, how do justify his wages when Diaz and Gakpo want new deals too?

On that note, I can't see VVD dropping off a cliff anytime soon. He's a physical specimen but he doesn't rely on his pace. That one should be wrapped up and I suspect it will be the first in the book.
Offline CS111

  • Posts: 2,863
  Offline Jean Girard
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2455 on: Yesterday at 05:09:25 pm »
What exactly takes soo long in these contracts. Like seriously no contract for any job in the world take as long as these to complete. Yes im sure they are complicated, but not weeks or months complicated
Offline Jean Girard

  • Posts: 1,196
  Offline Nobby Reserve
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2456 on: Yesterday at 05:09:28 pm »
Quote from: MartinSkrtelsBasement on Yesterday at 05:03:17 pm
I think the trouble the club are having is with the structure and how it impacts future contracts. If Salah signs a whopping 3-year contract and his legs drop off next season, how do justify his wages when Diaz and Gakpo want new deals too?

Mo won't even come off the pitch willingly in injury time when we're running down the clock in a game. What makes you think he'd sit around just milking the club for his wages if say.... he was benched for an extended run of games? If Mo drops off his level and wee've decided to move on, he'll do the right thing - his value isn't dropping over the next 2-3 years unless he has a career threatening injury.  There'll always be someone will pay him a wedge to be Mo Salah for their team, be it Saudi, PSG, Barca, USA - I don't see the risk with any of them getting contracts.   
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  « Reply #2457 on: Yesterday at 05:13:05 pm »
Online MonsLibpool
« Reply #2457 on: Yesterday at 05:13:05 pm »
Quote from: MartinSkrtelsBasement on Yesterday at 05:03:17 pm
I think the trouble the club are having is with the structure and how it impacts future contracts. If Salah signs a whopping 3-year contract and his legs drop off next season, how do justify his wages when Diaz and Gakpo want new deals too?



You only give him limited gametime and nonchalantly keep handing him Saudi League promo leaflets with accompanying 'this looks nifty' comments.


(Seriously, I don't expect his legs to go, as he really looks after his physical self - but I do expect him to finish his career in Saudi... and I want the club to benefit from a transfer fee)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Posts: 14,694
  Offline TepidT2O
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2458 on: Yesterday at 10:34:46 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 05:09:25 pm
What exactly takes soo long in these contracts. Like seriously no contract for any job in the world take as long as these to complete. Yes im sure they are complicated, but not weeks or months complicated
It's leverage. The players can extract maximum value if they wait.
Offline TepidT2O

  « Reply #2459 on: Yesterday at 10:50:43 pm »
  Offline gazzalfc
  Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2459 on: Yesterday at 10:50:43 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:34:46 pm
It's leverage. The players can extract maximum value if they wait.
Yep.

They know that there is real leverage for them up to Xmas (and beyond too I guess)

Dont expect to know much until then either way
Offline gazzalfc

  Online MonsLibpool
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2460 on: Yesterday at 11:04:08 pm »
Football finance expert Stefan Borson:

"If you look at the Adidas deal they [LFC] have just entered into, that is said to be at the same level or very close to the United level of £90million per annum."


How much of that is predicated on having Trent, Virgil and Mo modelling them next season?
Online MonsLibpool

  Online Gerry Attrick
  • Posts: 14,694
  « Reply #2462 on: Today at 08:29:42 am »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2461 on: Today at 08:27:50 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:04:08 pm
Football finance expert Stefan Borson:

"If you look at the Adidas deal they [LFC] have just entered into, that is said to be at the same level or very close to the United level of £90million per annum."


How much of that is predicated on having Trent, Virgil and Mo modelling them next season?
None. No player is big enough to have an impact on our commercial deals.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Posts: 50,490
  « Reply #2463 on: Today at 08:32:25 am »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2462 on: Today at 08:29:42 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:27:50 am
None. No player is big enough to have an impact of commercial deals.

Patently untrue. Of the 3 Salah would make the most difference but some players in football create commercial deals by themselves. Adidas are going to shift a lot more kits if we have those 3 players than if we dont.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • ******
  • Posts: 14,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2464 on: Today at 08:35:57 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:29:42 am
Patently untrue. Of the 3 Salah would make the most difference but some players in football create commercial deals by themselves. Adidas are going to shift a lot more kits if we have those 3 players than if we dont.
Fans and the club's brand are more important. When the Adidas deal ends, Salah probably wouldn't be here anyway.

That's not how business work, I'm afraid. The club will always shift kits and it always did before those players came. It will continue to do so after they leave.

Why? Because of a loyal global fanbase not because of individual players. Going by that logic, the value of our kit deal should have dropped after Gerrard left for example.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Posts: 50,490
  « Reply #2465 on: Today at 08:38:49 am »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2464 on: Today at 08:35:57 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:32:25 am
Fans and the club's brand are more important. When the Adidas deal ends, Salah probably wouldn't be here anyway.

That's not how business work, I'm afraid. The club will always shift kits and it always did before those players came. It will continue to do so after they leave.

Why? Because of a loyal global fanbase.

Why do we have fans and a strong brand? Because we have world class players. We werent getting the very highest paid kit deals before Klopp and these guys joined.
Online MonsLibpool

  • ******
  • Posts: 14,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2465 on: Today at 08:38:49 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:35:57 am
Why do we have fans and a strong brand? Because we have world class players. We werent getting the very highest paid kit deals before Klopp and these guys joined.
The kit deal has been growing every year even before Klopp started winning. I think you're underestimating the loyalty of our fanbase but it's normal in this kind of thread.

We can agree to disagree.
