The problem with Salah is his agent most likely has several offers from retirement leagues sitting in the inbox for twice the money he is on now.



I don't think it's just about money for Salah. He can leave in a few years and still cash in in Saudi.I really think he wants to put his name at the top of the goalscoring charts. In the Premier league and for Liverpool. He has the chance to break records that most thought can't be broken. The cash will always be there in the future.I think Trent's gone just based on my pseudo body expert analysis. He seems to be playing the role of "Trent Arnold-Alexander" the great crosser of balls, rather than just playing his game. Really reminds me of Bellingham just in terms of body language on the pitch. Have a look at the Madrid game, how much Bellingham struts around, points all around him, and plays the big player. So talented, yet seems to lose a little of his qualities playing a role. The Trent of this season feels the same. A few years back, and you could see his hunger and determination to prove himself and push himself. I think he's gone come summer, and I'm absolutely convinced it'll be a mistake. They won't value him the same way, particularly as he's a defender, but also because they're crying out for more defensive minded players, not another player that is at his best on the ball rather than off the ball.Van Dijk could play on any team, but he's already turned down City to join us. This is clearly where he wants to be.