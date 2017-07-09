Those reported numbers are utter nonsense. No way hes taken a significant pay cut to join us.
Spanish newspaper Sport claim that Federico Chiesa has agreed personal terms with Barcelona on a reduced salary, as Juventus are ready to sell for potentially under 15m.
The Italy international is frozen out of the Juve squad, as he is not part of coach Thiago Mottas plans and his contract only runs to the end of the current campaign.
He has been told to find himself a new club and has been holding out for a Champions League team, therefore not enthusiastic when Roma and
According to Diario Sport, Chiesa realises he has very few alternatives and therefore could not continue to demand a 7m per season salary.
In fact, they say he is accepting a reduction on the current 5m wages he earns at Juventus, ready to sign on for 4.5m if Barcelona can guarantee him a three-year deal.
Now they need to work out a fee with Juventus, who risk making a net loss on the former Fiorentina man for anything less than 15m, but are prepared to do that just to get him off their books.