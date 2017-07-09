« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 154022 times)

Offline Antonio Chigurh

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2320 on: November 4, 2024, 08:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on November  4, 2024, 06:52:07 pm
That is a bit misleading though. We have been more successful than United so you would expect our wage bill to be higher. The other thing is since the last accounts we have offloaded most of our high earners whilst United have continued to add to theirs with the likes of Casemiro £375k, Mount £250K, Antony £200k and De Ligt £190k.

United have also shed the massive wages of De Gea £375k, Ronaldo £480k and Varane £340k recently, reports are Chelsea paying some of Sancho's wage too.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2321 on: November 4, 2024, 08:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on November  4, 2024, 08:14:45 pm
United have also shed the massive wages of De Gea £375k, Ronaldo £480k and Varane £340k recently, reports are Chelsea paying some of Sancho's wage too.

The last available accounts are for 22/23 so Ronaldo had already left. After that in the summer of 2023 they gave Rashford a five year deal on £325k a week. They also have a huge number of players on big wages. At centreback for instance they have Maguire, De Ligt, Martinez, Lindelof, Yoro and Evans.

 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2322 on: November 4, 2024, 09:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on November  4, 2024, 08:45:50 pm
The last available accounts are for 22/23 so Ronaldo had already left. After that in the summer of 2023 they gave Rashford a five year deal on £325k a week. They also have a huge number of players on big wages. At centreback for instance they have Maguire, De Ligt, Martinez, Lindelof, Yoro and Evans.

 Nice try. Casemiro and Anthony signed before all the players I mentioned left, you brought them into the conversation. You talked about what Liverpool have done since the last set of accounts and used players United signed in 2022 as a comparison.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2323 on: November 4, 2024, 09:32:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on November  4, 2024, 07:55:53 pm
Chiesa is reportedly on around £115k per week. It is a pay as you play though so he actually owes us money now. ;D ;D

Konate's wage increase though will more than offset by Quansah replacing Matip in the squad.

As for UEFA's 70% squad cost formula the wage element is not the full wage bill but is but restricted to relevant persons.
Those reported numbers are utter nonsense. No way hes taken a significant pay cut to join us.
£115k pw after tax?? Maybe.

On the squad cost.. we had very little headroom last year (although it didnt exist then of course!)
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2324 on: November 4, 2024, 10:48:56 pm »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on November  4, 2024, 08:14:45 pm
United have also shed the massive wages of De Gea £375k, Ronaldo £480k and Varane £340k recently, reports are Chelsea paying some of Sancho's wage too.

Mount didn't, De Ligt didn't. Since their last accounts they have given massive deals to Fernandes and Rashford. For me the likelihood is that their wage bill is still heading upwards. In contrast we have offloaded a load of players on £150k a week+ but not renewed contracts at that level or brought in players on that kind of deal.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2325 on: November 4, 2024, 10:52:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November  4, 2024, 09:32:40 pm
Those reported numbers are utter nonsense. No way hes taken a significant pay cut to join us.
£115k pw after tax?? Maybe.

On the squad cost.. we had very little headroom last year (although it didnt exist then of course!)

Spanish newspaper Sport claim that Federico Chiesa has agreed personal terms with Barcelona on a reduced salary, as Juventus are ready to sell for potentially under 15m.

The Italy international is frozen out of the Juve squad, as he is not part of coach Thiago Mottas plans and his contract only runs to the end of the current campaign.

He has been told to find himself a new club and has been holding out for a Champions League team, therefore not enthusiastic when Roma and

According to Diario Sport, Chiesa realises he has very few alternatives and therefore could not continue to demand a 7m per season salary.

In fact, they say he is accepting a reduction on the current 5m wages he earns at Juventus, ready to sign on for 4.5m if Barcelona can guarantee him a three-year deal.

Now they need to work out a fee with Juventus, who risk making a net loss on the former Fiorentina man for anything less than 15m, but are prepared to do that just to get him off their books.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2326 on: November 4, 2024, 11:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on November  4, 2024, 10:48:56 pm
Mount didn't, De Ligt didn't. Since their last accounts they have given massive deals to Fernandes and Rashford. For me the likelihood is that their wage bill is still heading upwards. In contrast we have offloaded a load of players on £150k a week+ but not renewed contracts at that level or brought in players on that kind of deal.

United are listed so publish their numbers more promptly than other privately listed clubs. Their 23-24 accounts (up to 30th June 2024) were released in September and showed wages of £365m, that does not include most of their new signings in the summer, those sold or released on a free.

Rashford signed his deal early in these accounts so it is reflected, Fernandes obviously isn't but they have shifted some big numbers such as Varane, Martial, etc.

Anyway- I just raised the point as lots of people only look at published weekly wages on random websites and think we pay lower wages than rival premier league clubs. The accounts are the only reliable comparison and we are at a similar level to the other big clubs (excluding City and probably all their off books payments)
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2327 on: Yesterday at 12:02:30 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on November  4, 2024, 06:52:07 pm
That is a bit misleading though. We have been more successful than United so you would expect our wage bill to be higher.

Alternatively: theyve been a lot less successful than us so youd expect their wage bill to be a lot lower.

They massively overpay their players.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2328 on: Yesterday at 08:19:46 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on November  4, 2024, 10:48:56 pm
Mount didn't, De Ligt didn't. Since their last accounts they have given massive deals to Fernandes and Rashford. For me the likelihood is that their wage bill is still heading upwards. In contrast we have offloaded a load of players on £150k a week+ but not renewed contracts at that level or brought in players on that kind of deal.

I didn't say anything about Mount or De Ligt, you brought Casemiro and Anthony into it, to talk about the wages United have added, and then failed to mention the wages they shed in the same time frame. You also failed to mention the wages we've added since the last accounts, only the high earners that have left, in a post that began "That is a bit misleading though"

 I've no doubt that you're right that United's wage bill has gone up while ours has gone down, just use the same arguments for both sides. Besides all that, I've no idea why having a lower wage bill than them is a bad thing, they're a fucking shambles.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2329 on: Yesterday at 08:51:20 am »
Quote from: Jookie on November  4, 2024, 03:34:12 pm
Id like to see all 3 sign but its not as simple as many are making out.

Be really interesting to see the clubs next published accounts in terms of wages and wage:revenue ratio.

The point has been made by some that the club might be looking to lower the wage bill. I actually think this might be true, to some degree. I dont think its some sort of penny pinching exercise. The published accounts show the continued and dramatic growth of our wage bill over last 7-8 seasons. Thats to be expected with our success but it does show the club arent afraid to spend money on wages.

Where I think things are different, and where there is less wiggle room, is the new UEFA rules. From 25/26 onwards (I.e next season) the squad cost can only be 70% of a clubs revenue. Squad cost is wages for players and coaches, agent fees and transfers.

People will be guessing on where we sit with regards to these new rules. I think well be comfortable but not have lots of wiggle room. Paying 2 players 300-400k per week as they (potentially) decline in 26/27, for example,  would have a potential impact on your ability to spend elsewhere. I think this is a big part of the thinking with regards to Salah and VvD extensions and in particular the length of these deals.

Perhaps this suggests that the club are potentially waiting on Trent before making a decision about Mo, but have decided that Virg would get a new contract anyway because of his position. 3 players on massive contracts is huge money and perhaps the club can afford 2 ? 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2330 on: Yesterday at 10:10:38 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on November  4, 2024, 05:19:34 pm
The problem with Trent is he's looking at absolute bang average players like Rashford and Grealish on 300k a week and saying the fuck if im not worth at least that. Mason Mount is on 250k a week Mason fucking Mount. It's insane what the game has become.

International duty does not help us in that regard.

The general consensus online seems to be that the following players are all currently on more money than Trent:

Rashford
Sterling
Grealish
Sancho
Stones
Mount
Maguire
Saka
Rice
James
Foden
Chilwell
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2331 on: Yesterday at 10:18:54 am »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 08:51:20 am
Perhaps this suggests that the club are potentially waiting on Trent before making a decision about Mo, but have decided that Virg would get a new contract anyway because of his position. 3 players on massive contracts is huge money and perhaps the club can afford 2 ? 

The club can definitely afford all 3.

Id guess its not about whether we can afford them. Or whether we need them now or next season.

For Salah & VvD I think the question is more about length of contract, projecting performance beyond the next 18 months and impact on spending in light of new UEFA rules. This all comes to a head if VvD and Salah want new 3 year deals on improved terms and the club have significant doubts about their ability to justify wage expense in the latter year(s) of any new contract.

Trent is a different consideration. Maybe they dont want to pay him 350k p/w, for example. Maybe Trentjust doesnt want to sign. Maybe its something different. Who knows really.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2332 on: Yesterday at 10:40:08 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 10:10:38 am
International duty does not help us in that regard.

The general consensus online seems to be that the following players are all currently on more money than Trent:

Rashford
Sterling
Grealish
Sancho
Stones
Mount
Maguire
Saka
Rice
James
Foden
Chilwell

I wouldnt believe whats online when it comes to the full compensation package a player gets. How each team incentivised contracts beyond base pay is massively different. We know that Liverpool are keen to have significant amounts of compensation related to bonuses. Thats different to other clubs where base pay will be higher.

Whatever job you work in therell always be someone internally or externally that is earning more than you that you dont think deserves it. Football is probably no different. A player could cite other players as a reference point but unless they have the same agent its also unlikely they know the full details of the deal. Also, a club like any other employer in theory will offer you what they think they you are worth and/or what they can afford.

Its obvious Trent is a valuable asset to Liverpool. Having him on the pitch increases our chances of winning games in the future. Having him signed to a new deal protects his value in terms of transfer fee. Its inconceivable that Liverpool dont know this or have not known this for the last 18 months. There could be a multitude of reasons why a new deal isnt in place. No-one really knows why and its just guesswork from everyone at this point.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2333 on: Yesterday at 10:42:26 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 10:40:08 am
I wouldnt believe whats online when it comes to the full compensation package a player gets. Ho each team incentivised contracts beyond base pay is massively different. We know that Liverpool are keen to have significant amounts of compensation related to bonuses. Thats different to other clubs where base pay will be higher.

Whatever job you work in therell always be someone internally or externally that is earning more than you that you dont think deserves it. Football is probably no different. A player could cite other players as a reference point but unless they have the same agent its also unlikely they know the full details of the deal. Also, a club like any other employer in theory will offer you what they think they you are worth and/or what they can afford.

Its obvious Trent is a valuable asset to Liverpool. Having him on the pitch increases our chances of winning games in the future. Having him signed to a new deal protects his value in terms of transfer fee. Its inconceivable that Liverpool dont know this or have t known this for the last 18 months. There could be a multitude of reasons why a new deal isnt in place. No-one really knows why and its just guesswork from everyone at this point.

Well yes, Salah earns £1mil a week with everything, yet his "salary" is £350k
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2334 on: Yesterday at 11:04:38 am »
Would Salah actually be looking for/expecting improved terms on his current deal at his age? I thought players generally took the same or more commonly, a pay cut at his age.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2335 on: Yesterday at 11:07:42 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 11:04:38 am
Would Salah actually be looking for/expecting improved terms on his current deal at his age? I thought players generally took the same or more commonly, a pay cut at his age.

I mean if he feels he is still performing to the top level, and has seen wage inflation go up since he signed last, then he may well want a bump. Especially if he feels he could get it elsewhere.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2336 on: Yesterday at 11:15:26 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:07:42 am
I mean if he feels he is still performing to the top level, and has seen wage inflation go up since he signed last, then he may well want a bump. Especially if he feels he could get it elsewhere.

This. And the last person in the world who believes he may decline due to age over the next 2/3 years will be Mo. He wouldn't be where he is without insane levels of self belief.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2337 on: Yesterday at 11:50:11 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on November  4, 2024, 09:02:51 am
Guessing youre about my age who grew up with him as a CB and had no idea he played full back as it was news to me when I found out as well. ;D

Exactly, I'm bloody half Italian also I should have known  :-X
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2338 on: Yesterday at 09:33:01 pm »
Any player who doesn't want to be a part of this is fucking mental.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2339 on: Yesterday at 09:39:11 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 09:33:01 pm
Any player who doesn't want to be a part of this is fucking mental.

Or like Mountains
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2340 on: Yesterday at 09:39:50 pm »
Offer them whatever. But if they want to leave our club, they're mad.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2341 on: Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:07:42 am
I mean if he feels he is still performing to the top level, and has seen wage inflation go up since he signed last, then he may well want a bump. Especially if he feels he could get it elsewhere.

The problem with Salah is his agent most likely has several offers from retirement leagues sitting in the inbox for twice the money he is on now.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2342 on: Yesterday at 10:50:33 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 09:33:01 pm
Any player who doesn't want to be a part of this is fucking mental.

Especially as Madrid seem to have unbalanced themselves with the Mbappe signing and have fans who are jeering their own player every time he touches the ball. Plus there's a chance Man City could be about to start their long-deserved decline following the trial (although don't blame Trent for not hanging his hat on justice being done there!), which would open up the league for years to come.

Still worth the move to Spain if you play for a team like Man Utd with no CL/league shot for the foreseeable, but think Trent would find it a bit of a shock to go to a team where he's expected to do the donkey work for Vinicius, Mbappe and Bellingham, and will get hounded if he has more than two bad performances in a row.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2343 on: Yesterday at 11:35:37 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm
The problem with Salah is his agent most likely has several offers from retirement leagues sitting in the inbox for twice the money he is on now.

I don't think it's just about money for Salah. He can leave in a few years and still cash in in Saudi.
I really think he wants to put his name at the top of the goalscoring charts. In the Premier league and for Liverpool. He has the chance to break records that most thought can't be broken. The cash will always be there in the future.
I think Trent's gone just based on my pseudo body expert analysis. He seems to be playing the role of "Trent Arnold-Alexander" the great crosser of balls, rather than just playing his game. Really reminds me of Bellingham just in terms of body language on the pitch. Have a look at the Madrid game, how much Bellingham struts around, points all around him, and plays the big player. So talented, yet seems to lose a little of his qualities playing a role. The Trent of this season feels the same. A few years back, and you could see his hunger and determination to prove himself and push himself. I think he's gone come summer, and I'm absolutely convinced it'll be a mistake. They won't value him the same way, particularly as he's a defender, but also because they're crying out for more defensive minded players, not another player that is at his best on the ball rather than off the ball.

Van Dijk could play on any team, but he's already turned down City to join us. This is clearly where he wants to be.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2344 on: Yesterday at 11:37:51 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm
The problem with Salah is his agent most likely has several offers from retirement leagues sitting in the inbox for twice the money he is on now.

If that was the case and he wanted to go there. Then why would he be pushing to stay at Liverpool so hard?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2345 on: Yesterday at 11:41:36 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 11:35:37 pm
I don't think it's just about money for Salah. He can leave in a few years and still cash in in Saudi.
I really think he wants to put his name at the top of the goalscoring charts. In the Premier league and for Liverpool. He has the chance to break records that most thought can't be broken. The cash will always be there in the future.
I think Trent's gone just based on my pseudo body expert analysis. He seems to be playing the role of "Trent Arnold-Alexander" the great crosser of balls, rather than just playing his game. Really reminds me of Bellingham just in terms of body language on the pitch. Have a look at the Madrid game, how much Bellingham struts around, points all around him, and plays the big player. So talented, yet seems to lose a little of his qualities playing a role. The Trent of this season feels the same. A few years back, and you could see his hunger and determination to prove himself and push himself. I think he's gone come summer, and I'm absolutely convinced it'll be a mistake. They won't value him the same way, particularly as he's a defender, but also because they're crying out for more defensive minded players, not another player that is at his best on the ball rather than off the ball.

Van Dijk could play on any team, but he's already turned down City to join us. This is clearly where he wants to be.

Trent has absolutely worked his nuts off this season. I do wonder why certain players get accused of strutting around the pitch. Last season it was Trent, Gravenberch and VVD.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2346 on: Today at 01:49:29 am »
With Van Dijk and Gravenberch, the seemingly casual and calm way they glide around the pitch and caress the ball is pretty much the way they've always played. It's just whether they've built up the confidence experience to consistently play well whilst playing in their style. Gravenberch looks better this year because he's playing at such a high level. However, because of his style,  if his form drops it seems to stand out more than others.

Trents working his behind of defensively, but has become too casual with his passes. Almost as of his steps forward defensively have been at the expense of his attacking displays with Liverpool. Still has a wonderful wand of a foot, just seems to have his radar slightly off. His short passing game especially seems to have trailed.off.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2347 on: Today at 03:50:12 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 10:10:38 am
International duty does not help us in that regard.

The general consensus online seems to be that the following players are all currently on more money than Trent:

Rashford
Sterling
Grealish
Sancho
Stones
Mount
Maguire
Saka
Rice
James
Foden
Chilwell
This may be true. But a player often has to chose between money and trophies. If one goes for the most money, go to the Saudi, I get it. If you go after most trophies, I get it. But if you try to strike a fine balance, you may end up like the players you listed...
