« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 148260 times)

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,690
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2240 on: Yesterday at 09:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 08:21:12 pm
Can someone give Trents head a wobble and explain that even if he joins Real Madrid theyre not going to give the Balon DOR to a right back

He's not going to win it with anyone.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2241 on: Yesterday at 09:34:03 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:24:30 pm
Still no contracts signed, when do the hopefully guys become doubters? Are we going up to January  then after slightly worried?

I think we have to wrap up VVD first. Hes the captain and the key to negotiations for the others.

Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2242 on: Yesterday at 09:51:43 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:24:30 pm
Still no contracts signed, when do the hopefully guys become doubters? Are we going up to January  then after slightly worried?

Id be very surprised if there isnt anyone who isnt slightly worried at this point.
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2243 on: Yesterday at 10:11:00 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 09:32:16 pm
He's not going to win it with anyone.

Yep exactly if he joins Madrid and they win the lot does he not think the likes of Mbappe, Vinicius and Bellingham would be ahead of him in the race for the Balon D'or if he wants to leave for a new challenge that's fine you only get a short period of time at the top but he shouldn't do it under the illusion it'll help his chances of the balon d'or
Logged

Offline jc2002

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2244 on: Yesterday at 10:45:14 pm »
Given Maldini didn't win it no fullback will win it.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,493
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2245 on: Today at 03:05:25 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 10:11:00 pm
Yep exactly if he joins Madrid and they win the lot does he not think the likes of Mbappe, Vinicius and Bellingham would be ahead of him in the race for the Balon D'or if he wants to leave for a new challenge that's fine you only get a short period of time at the top but he shouldn't do it under the illusion it'll help his chances of the balon d'or
You're kidding... No you are not!

Maybe Roberto Carlos could have won the Ballon D'Or if he played for Real Madrid with El Fenomeno, Zidane, Raul, Figo, McManaman, Hiero, Casillas... Oh wait, that had transpired... And did he win it? And I'd go agaisnt the grain to say that Carlos was better than Trent (IMHO). He did win every other personal accolade, including world player of the year.


Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,231
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2246 on: Today at 03:20:15 am »
Quote from: jc2002 on Yesterday at 10:45:14 pm
Given Maldini didn't win it no fullback will win it.

Cannavaro did though
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,493
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2247 on: Today at 04:25:35 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:20:15 am
Cannavaro did though
He was a centerback, not a fullback though.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,231
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2248 on: Today at 04:36:55 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:25:35 am
He was a centerback, not a fullback though.

Maldini was also CB? which is what I was replying too.

Edit- Didn't realise he played 400 games at LB and 300 odd at CB my bad
Logged

Offline Silverbird

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2249 on: Today at 06:59:40 am »
I doubt Trent is going to sign a new contract until the end of the season. I cant see any reason to (other than to benefit the club). Hes 26. There will definitely be other clubs which will match his current pay, if not better it. If he signs an extension with Liverpool before the end of the season, he gets a pay rise from that point onwards, and the assurance of having a new club (which he doesnt need). Any pay rise for half a season will be insignificant compared to the sign on bonus he would get elsewhere. What would matter to a player in Trents position is the clubs success and ambition, and he may as well wait till the end of the season to find out. All the cards are in his hand at this stage, not ours.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,747
  • Believer
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2250 on: Today at 08:59:39 am »
I wonder if with Virg and Mo there maybe some discussion about internationals, particularly with Mo i.e. we could give you X number of years but we have concerns about international duty etc ?
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2251 on: Today at 09:02:51 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:36:55 am
Maldini was also CB? which is what I was replying too.

Edit- Didn't realise he played 400 games at LB and 300 odd at CB my bad

Guessing youre about my age who grew up with him as a CB and had no idea he played full back as it was news to me when I found out as well. ;D
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2252 on: Today at 09:05:25 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:59:39 am
I wonder if with Virg and Mo there maybe some discussion about internationals, particularly with Mo i.e. we could give you X number of years but we have concerns about international duty etc ?

Mo getting his 2nd half of the season ruined next season will defo have a big impact I'd imagine, one of the reasons I just don't see us getting his deal done unless he takes one hell of a dramatic pay cut which is unlikely.
Logged

Online NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,122
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2253 on: Today at 09:21:59 am »
It would be insane on the clubs part to allow any of them to leave but some thing's are out the clubs hands I guess.
Virg will stay. Not so sure about Mo and Trent at this stage. If I was a betting man, I'd say all 3 will stay but most worried about Trent.
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,120
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2254 on: Today at 09:22:47 am »
Mo defo wants to stay.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,710
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2255 on: Today at 09:48:23 am »
We all know Salah looks at records

Salah is 11 goals behind Henry in the premier league scorers table

13 behind Lampard
20 behind Aguero
23 behind Andy Cole
44 behind Rooney
(44 behind Roger Hunt)
49 behind Kane
96 behind Shearer

He beats Henry and Lampard this season. He beats Aguero and Cole next season. He can push Rooney and Hunt the season after
Logged

Offline Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,733
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2256 on: Today at 09:56:59 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:48:23 am
We all know Salah looks at records

Salah is 11 goals behind Henry in the premier league scorers table

13 behind Lampard
20 behind Aguero
23 behind Andy Cole
44 behind Rooney
(44 behind Roger Hunt)
49 behind Kane
96 behind Shearer

He beats Henry and Lampard this season. He beats Aguero and Cole next season. He can push Rooney and Hunt the season after
It just goes to show what an amazing goal scorer shearer was. 50 goals ahead of sir harry and Kane banged them in.
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,302
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2257 on: Today at 10:14:10 am »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 09:21:59 am
It would be insane on the clubs part to allow any of them to leave but some thing's are out the clubs hands I guess.
Virg will stay. Not so sure about Mo and Trent at this stage. If I was a betting man, I'd say all 3 will stay but most worried about Trent.

The only reason it's out of the club's hands is the deriliction of duty that's allowed this situation to arise by not initiating discussions 18 months ago. If there was no appetite on the players side to extend then wheels could have been put in motion to move them on and got a fee

The club have backed themseleves into a corner and the power is all with the players

The amount to replace them along with the addtions needed is something this ownership wouldn't sanction.

Logged

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,187
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2258 on: Today at 10:15:27 am »
I do wonder if we may be waiting to see what happens with Trent before it gives us potentially more flexibility with Salah and VDV, they're not inconsiderable amounts of money, so one will certainly impact what we can pay the others.

Their agents will clearly know that too. If Trent leaves, then if I were VDV's and Salah's agent I would think we could up the salaries a little. So they would perhaps be trying to hold off firming up until one of the others signs or doesn't.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline Sharado

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,723
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2259 on: Today at 10:30:15 am »
I can't recall who said it now but I think the idea that all of these contracts are linked in a way seems quite feasible. I'm sure I'd read VVD was on a deal that meant he got equivalent to the highest paid player, which came up when Mo renewed last time. If that is the case, then I can see why Trent would want that as well, and as such this renewal is extremely complicated. I do expect VVD to renew, with slightly different terms. I'd be much less sure on both Mo and Trent though.
Logged
Quote from: rossipersempre on May  6, 2014, 10:40:16 pm
Football, like life, isn't about getting what you want or even deserve. It's about appreciating what you have.

Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Up
« previous next »
 