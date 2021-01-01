« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 134293 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,657
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2160 on: Yesterday at 11:25:53 pm »
He's not winning the Balloon full top.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2161 on: Yesterday at 11:35:41 pm »
Do people really think Trent is staying? I genuinely believe he is as good as gone and have felt this for a while. And the more I read and listen to him, the more I feel this is his last season with us. I think Van Dijk stays.
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2162 on: Yesterday at 11:38:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:25:53 pm
He's not winning the Balloon full top.
Steven Gerrard, who could do basically everything TAA is known for, plus many other things he cannot do, never won a Ballon D'Or. Mohamed Salah never won a Ballon D'Or. Luis Suarez never won a Ballon D'Or. Neymar never won a Ballon D'Or.

TAA needs to focus on learning how to play his position to a world class level, because currently he only does parts of it to a world class level, and other parts to a decent level on a normal day and a poor level on a bad one.

Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:35:41 pm
Do people really think Trent is staying? I genuinely believe he is as good as gone and have felt this for a while. And the more I read and listen to him, the more I feel this is his last season with us. I think Van Dijk stays.
It is highly plausible, but as I say on the previous pages somewhere, he will act like this in interviews even if he is staying, because he wants to negotiate the best deal he can get from Liverpool, by acting like he is willing to leave. I think he probably is willing to leave, but it may well be about weighing up financial packages from both clubs, in addition to other considerations like how much ambition we show, and how badly Real Madrid show that they want him.

There is also the possibility that Real Madrid are happy to get someone else if TAA asks for too much money. Who wants to pay a right back the kind of money TAA will command in his next contract?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:42:06 pm by rscanderlech »
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,597
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2163 on: Today at 01:07:05 pm »
On Sky after the game Carragher said Trent had been offered a contract.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,717
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2164 on: Today at 03:08:20 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 11:15:22 pm
Trent talking about winning the Ballon d'Or - just me who thinks there's no way he's winning that by going to Real Madrid? Can't see how a right back is going to gain the plaudits in a team with Vinicius, Mbappe and Bellingham haha. I still think all 3 contracts probably get done, Salah being the least likely.

I'd probably argue the toss that Madrid won't 'indulge' [if that's the right word] him as much as we do  either - they've got a midfield relatively stacked with young talent that they paid huge amounts of money for, do they really now want a right back that wants to play a kind of hybrid role in there too? I don't see it personally.

That's not to say Trent won't go to Madrid - at this point I think it's pretty likely - I just don't think it'll end up being a particularly great move to make the most of his talents.
Logged
Quote from: rossipersempre on May  6, 2014, 10:40:16 pm
Football, like life, isn't about getting what you want or even deserve. It's about appreciating what you have.

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2165 on: Today at 03:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:07:05 pm
On Sky after the game Carragher said Trent had been offered a contract.
i would anticipate that Trent has been offered terms  but
1 he may think he is worth more
2 he may want to play in Spain for a few years
 

am not carraghers biggest fan but thought he spoke well about the issue yesterday, for me Trent  is going , as Carragher said, if he goes he will be another mc manamen or owens to the support.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,396
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2166 on: Today at 04:12:30 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 11:38:34 pm
Steven Gerrard, who could do basically everything TAA is known for, plus many other things he cannot do, never won a Ballon D'Or. Mohamed Salah never won a Ballon D'Or. Luis Suarez never won a Ballon D'Or. Neymar never won a Ballon D'Or.

You need things to fall your way to win it.

If Liverpool win the league in 2014 and he has a good a World Cup then Suarez probably wins the Ballon d'or. The minute he bit Chiellini he wasn't winning it. As brilliant as he was at Barca (and Neymar for a period) he was always second fiddle to Messi.

Salah had a good chance in 2018 until Ramos crocked him. Then Modric wins it after Croatia make the World Cup final.

Gerrard never had a year when you could really say he was the best in the world. Kaka 2007, Ronaldo 2008, Messi 2009 etc. He wasn't that consistent in 2005 if you take away Istanbul. 2006 was basically World Cup decided with Cannavaro winning it with Italy, while Gerrard and England flopped (Gerrard not used properly by Sven). We also went out of Europe early.

Van Dijk got very close in 2019. Maybe the title would have got him over the line.

As I said in Trent's thread, the only way he wins it is if England win the World Cup and Trent is the starring player and off the back of a great club season. Even then he's probably top 3 at best.

International tournaments play a big part still. It got Rodri the award this year and Messi after the last World Cup and Modric in 2018. In odd years it's more CL based (when Virg just missed out in 2019 as Messi was still at the top of his game).

I'd see Trent as just another Beckham in a Real Madrid shirt (far better player at United). His stand out quality is his delivery with his right foot. Beckham wanted to play CM and didn't have the skillset. Even Mcmanaman despite the two CL final performances, he wasn't the player he was at Liverpool.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:21:22 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,183
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2167 on: Today at 04:29:10 pm »
I have not commented on the ballon d'or storm in a teacup because whats the point,,,seems general consensus is he is off but I dont think Trent will go in the end. Maybe none of them will
« Last Edit: Today at 04:30:49 pm by redk84 »
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Ginieus

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • Chilled out entertainer
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2168 on: Today at 10:55:13 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:35:41 pm
Do people really think Trent is staying? I genuinely believe he is as good as gone and have felt this for a while. And the more I read and listen to him, the more I feel this is his last season with us. I think Van Dijk stays.

Same page as you. It's just like Gini, Mane and Bobby. No news coming out at all because they've already agreed the outcome.

I'm sure the club have put a decent offer on table for Trent but he obviously thinks he can win more elsewhere.

Salah - suspect we'd only offer a one year deal on reduced terms which won't appeal to him naturally.

VVD - seems like some middle ground can be found
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,883
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2169 on: Today at 11:08:22 pm »
I think Trent will leave, but Salah and Van Dijk will renew and stay.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online Sonofthewind

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 561
  • Cheers like
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2170 on: Today at 11:36:53 pm »
People who keep saying the Madrid press would eat him alive sound like a bitter spurned lover trying to get ahead of it. That club is hardly littered with players queuing to get out of the place. Look how long Bale stayed despite all the shit he got. Players get hounded constantly, it may well be another level but people seem to have this weird " well actually I don't think he'll do that well anyway" attitude. Honestly, my view is if he goes there he'd be amazing, which will just be heartbreaking. Part of football unfortunately though. It's an emotional game which is why it appeals.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:40:53 pm by Sonofthewind »
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2171 on: Today at 11:44:07 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 11:36:53 pm
People who keep saying the Madrid press would eat him alive sound like a bitter spurned lover trying to get ahead of it. That club is hardly littered with players queuing to get out of the place. Look how long Bale stayed despite all the shit he got. Players get hounded constantly, it may well be another level but people seem to have this weird " well actually I don't think he'll do that well anyway" attitude. Honestly, my view is if he goes there he'd be amazing, which will just be heartbreaking. Part of football unfortunately though. It's an emotional game which is why it appeals.

People said the same thing about Bellingham..
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Up
« previous next »
 