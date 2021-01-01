Steven Gerrard, who could do basically everything TAA is known for, plus many other things he cannot do, never won a Ballon D'Or. Mohamed Salah never won a Ballon D'Or. Luis Suarez never won a Ballon D'Or. Neymar never won a Ballon D'Or.



You need things to fall your way to win it.If Liverpool win the league in 2014 and he has a good a World Cup then Suarez probably wins the Ballon d'or. The minute he bit Chiellini he wasn't winning it. As brilliant as he was at Barca (and Neymar for a period) he was always second fiddle to Messi.Salah had a good chance in 2018 until Ramos crocked him. Then Modric wins it after Croatia make the World Cup final.Gerrard never had a year when you could really say he was the best in the world. Kaka 2007, Ronaldo 2008, Messi 2009 etc. He wasn't that consistent in 2005 if you take away Istanbul. 2006 was basically World Cup decided with Cannavaro winning it with Italy, while Gerrard and England flopped (Gerrard not used properly by Sven). We also went out of Europe early.Van Dijk got very close in 2019. Maybe the title would have got him over the line.As I said in Trent's thread, the only way he wins it is if England win the World Cup and Trent is the starring player and off the back of a great club season. Even then he's probably top 3 at best.International tournaments play a big part still. It got Rodri the award this year and Messi after the last World Cup and Modric in 2018. In odd years it's more CL based (when Virg just missed out in 2019 as Messi was still at the top of his game).I'd see Trent as just another Beckham in a Real Madrid shirt (far better player at United). His stand out quality is his delivery with his right foot. Beckham wanted to play CM and didn't have the skillset. Even Mcmanaman despite the two CL final performances, he wasn't the player he was at Liverpool.