You have to take depth into consideration when comparing our current frontline of the one of Mane, Salah, Firmino.



In the season we won the league they scored 46 goals between them (Mo 19, Mane 18 and Firmino 9). So 46 goals. Replicable between 3 new players difficult? Replicable between 5-6? Absolutely.



Our back-ups then (Minamino, Origi and Shaqiri) only contributed 5.



So I'd argue it's healthier to get 4-5 on double figures than it is to be so reliant on the endurance of just 3.



Depth is a double-edged sword though. It is great when you get injuries or want to rotate. However, would Mane, Firmino, and Salah have become such a honed combination if we had more options and continually swapped them around? I think the end of last season was a good example we had so many options that the forwards were not allowed to play themselves back into form. In the end, we rotated them all out of form.Mane, Firmino and Salah built up an almost telepathic understanding of each other's game and especially their movement. In theory, five or six forwards may offer the same kind of firepower on paper but keeping them all happy and getting them all to combine effectively on the pitch is much more difficult.