Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 126612 times)

Online mullyred94

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2120 on: Today at 03:47:14 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 03:44:47 pm
I'm not sure about that. In 2018/19, for example, our only defeat was to City and we only conceded 22 goals all season - one fewer than City. It was the draws that did for us - and that's largely down to our failure to put them in at the other end...

4 of them were 1-1 can say if we kept 4 more clean sheets we've won the league without having to score another goal.

3/4 we were 1-0 ahead also.
Online Coolie High

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2121 on: Today at 03:49:21 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 03:12:54 pm
That's it for me as well, you can't replace Virgil's positioning and anticipation, his aerial dominance, by better work from the other CD and wide defenders in the way that Mo's ridiculous goals and assist numbers might be taken on by increased production from the other attackers as a unit...

Its the same exact argument, obviously you don't need a VVD to have a world class defence, so the logic is you find a way to still make it work regardless of that, just like City Madrid and Arsenal have done.
Online Coolie High

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2122 on: Today at 03:56:47 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:29:35 pm
Defence is more important in the business end of the season because conceding a goal is a huge swing that can lead to nervous players and/or a nervous crowd. Scoring doesn't mean the job is done and the team still needs to focus.

It's not necessarily an either or because that would be a bipolar, unrealistic discussion. However, defence matters more when it really matters. The entire team is more tense (and likely to score fewer goals) when it matters and every team has to cling on to a big result here and there at that stage.

They both matter because in those games you describe where you need just one goal, a lot of the times that player to create or score the goal is a Salah or a Saka or a Vini, especially a team thats not heavily reliant on set pieces.

Otherwise you'll draw that more often.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2123 on: Today at 04:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:56:47 pm
They both matter because in those games you describe where you need just one goal, a lot of the times that player to create or score the goal is a Salah or a Saka or a Vini, especially a team thats not heavily reliant on set pieces.

Otherwise you'll draw that more often.
Last season was a good example. We did score first against United but that Fernandes equaliser was a huge blow and we took a good 10-15 minutes to regain our composure. By that time, we were already losing the game.

What had a bigger impact, us scoring or conceding?

Look at the Palace game as well. We conceded first and our attackers started snatching at chances they'd normally score. Not too mention that our strong attack played 3 finals one year without scoring a single goal.

It's because conceding is a bigger deal and attackers feel the pressure of big games. Like I said, it doesn't have to be a bipolar discussion but defence is more important when it really matters.
Offline smutchin

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2124 on: Today at 04:10:02 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:47:14 pm
4 of them were 1-1 can say if we kept 4 more clean sheets we've won the league without having to score another goal.

3/4 we were 1-0 ahead also.

Three of the seven draws were 0-0 though. And let's not forget the impact of refereeing decisions - the Arsenal draw included that outrageously disallowed Mane goal. If the ref had got the call right, us letting one in wouldn't have mattered.

But anyway, like you said earlier, it's not really an either-or argument - attack and defence are both pretty important! So maybe best if we don't get too bogged down in this line of argument.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2125 on: Today at 04:23:17 pm »
Dont see how my Salah was the easiest to replace shout got laughed at.

Not necessarily a like for like replacement but you could get two players in who contribute and share the goals and assists.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2126 on: Today at 04:38:47 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:18:18 pm
I think the point is people are saying you cannot replace Virgil, because he is a GOAT. Whilst true, it just means you go out and buy a good defender, maybe two.

It's a silly argument because once upon a time, we couldn't replace Alan Hansen, and we couldn't replace Kenny. But you do.

In terms of opportunity cost, I would argue that because Arne Slot is starting now and we have a good squad, the most important piece now is probably keeping Virgil for a couple more years to keep that stability.



You make it sound so simple!

I would argue that we quickly found solutions to losing Kenny. As for Hansen we did finally 'replace' him with someone of equal stature. But it took 30 years. This is not an accident. It's harder to be creative when finding solutions at centre back. The demands made upon centre backs are more predictable, yet  harder to meet, than they are on forwards. It's the nature of the job they do and it is why, "in my opinion" (TM Arne Slot), great centre backs are so valuable. Buying two good defenders, which is your suggestion, is a good idea. But if neither of them is as good as Virgil it still leaves us at a discount.
Online Giono

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2127 on: Today at 06:22:57 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:17:14 am
It's not just about goals with Salah though it's the amount of assists he creates. He is the biggest creator in the team at the moment.

That isn't because of Salah's prowess only. It's the other 3 attackers that aren't productive enough. And once we get a deep midfielder Alexis and Grav will move farther up the pitch and contribute more.

I love Mo. But we all get older and decline ain't linear. He can't fight for balls as well as he could in the past by nudging the ball forward and outrunning his defender. I hope we sign him, but zi don't think we can count on him all the time.
