They both matter because in those games you describe where you need just one goal, a lot of the times that player to create or score the goal is a Salah or a Saka or a Vini, especially a team thats not heavily reliant on set pieces.
Otherwise you'll draw that more often.
Last season was a good example. We did score first against United but that Fernandes equaliser was a huge blow and we took a good 10-15 minutes to regain our composure. By that time, we were already losing the game.
What had a bigger impact, us scoring or conceding?
Look at the Palace game as well. We conceded first and our attackers started snatching at chances they'd normally score. Not too mention that our strong attack played 3 finals one year without scoring a single goal.
It's because conceding is a bigger deal and attackers feel the pressure of big games. Like I said, it doesn't have to be a bipolar discussion but defence is more important when it really matters.