I think the point is people are saying you cannot replace Virgil, because he is a GOAT. Whilst true, it just means you go out and buy a good defender, maybe two.



It's a silly argument because once upon a time, we couldn't replace Alan Hansen, and we couldn't replace Kenny. But you do.



In terms of opportunity cost, I would argue that because Arne Slot is starting now and we have a good squad, the most important piece now is probably keeping Virgil for a couple more years to keep that stability.







You make it sound so simple!I would argue that we quickly found solutions to losing Kenny. As for Hansen we did finally 'replace' him with someone of equal stature. But it took 30 years. This is not an accident. It's harder to be creative when finding solutions at centre back. The demands made upon centre backs are more predictable, yet harder to meet, than they are on forwards. It's the nature of the job they do and it is why, "in my opinion" (TM Arne Slot), great centre backs are so valuable. Buying two good defenders, which is your suggestion, is a good idea. But if neither of them is as good as Virgil it still leaves us at a discount.