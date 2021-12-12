« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 126116 times)

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2080 on: Today at 11:00:27 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:37:01 am
Insane shout. Look around world football and try to find an affordable player who scores and assists as much, creates as many big chances and picks up as few injuries

The list is frighteningly short

To be fair, if we were trying to come up with a name for a player with those attributes in 2017, not many of us here would have come up with Mo's name. I mean, he was obviously doing very well at Roma so we would have considered him someone worth looking at, but none of us would have predicted just how incredible he would be for us.

So, who knows? Maybe there is another Mo out there, who isn't quite hitting their peak at their current club...

In any case, I hope we extend Mo's contract. He's not immortal, we have to accept that, but the club can continue working on finding his long-term replacement while he continues to rack up incredible numbers for us every week.

It's definitely not going to be easy to find that player though.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,478
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2081 on: Today at 11:00:56 am »
Problem with this debate is that if you think one player is the hardest to replace then people assume you think the player who is third on the list is literally easy to replace. I think Virgil is the hardest to replace of the two, but that doesn't mean I think Salah is easy to replace.

If we are being honest, Trent is the easier to replace of the three. But ultimately this shows the legendary level of players we are talking about, all 3 could potentially be in an all time Liverpool 11.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,663
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2082 on: Today at 11:01:06 am »
The thing is we will have to replace Mo and Virgil.. if its not this summer it'll be soon and if it isn't a total replacement (ie they leave) its going to be in terms of minutes.
Mo is starting to have his minutes managed and Virgil should be (he felt he was over played last time he was injured .. he's not going to play twice a week from now until May)

So its not as simple as 'pay them what they want they're irreplaceable' - they must be replaced the question is when and how does the least damage to onfield performance and gets the best bang for our finite budget
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,876
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2083 on: Today at 11:07:53 am »
I think getting both Mo & Virg on new contracts makes huge sense. I'd give them 3 years.

They're both still looking imperious (after dipping in form a couple of years ago) and, when they do start to inevitably decline, we could recoup possibly that entire 3-contract money by selling them. their 'icon' status in the game means that, even if they don't want to take the dirty petrodollar (and I do think Salah would; a lovely retirement fund for him, and cementing his place as an 'Arab' legend), there'll be other clubs wanting the reflected prestige of having them on their books.



Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2084 on: Today at 11:16:50 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:00:27 am
To be fair, if we were trying to come up with a name for a player with those attributes in 2017, not many of us here would have come up with Mo's name. I mean, he was obviously doing very well at Roma so we would have considered him someone worth looking at, but none of us would have predicted just how incredible he would be for us.

So, who knows? Maybe there is another Mo out there, who isn't quite hitting their peak at their current club...

In any case, I hope we extend Mo's contract. He's not immortal, we have to accept that, but the club can continue working on finding his long-term replacement while he continues to rack up incredible numbers for us every week.

It's definitely not going to be easy to find that player though.

Stats wise he was putting up crazy numbers, it was very much a case of a really good player being potentially available. Even simple things like statistics readily available to the public have become more prominent since Salah joined and id argue were he at Roma now at the age he was when we got him, many more fans would be bringing his name up as a potential signing and thats without all he has done here and seeing for ourselves his level. I know thats easy to say but I genuinely believe that

I fully take your point at the same time, its not always clear when someones playing in a different league, system etc how good they are or could become for us
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,437
  • Red since '64
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2085 on: Today at 11:17:43 am »
Interesting discussion. I too think its going to be almost impossible to replace two players who have consistently elevated the team to heights where weve challenged for, and won, major trophies. Without their contributions, its very doubtful wed have done so.

FWIW, I believe that of the two, Virgil is the more difficult to replace - hes simply the best CB Ive ever seen. Hes supreme in the air, but does so much more - starting attacks, dictating tempo, organising; hes often so in control, that his clearances are actually cushioned lay offs, with head and foot; its awesome to witness. Also, of the two, I see less, if any, of a drop off in performance from him. Mo is still, undoubtedly, potent and key. However its surely the case that that blistering pace is no more. Then theres AFCON. And cost.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2086 on: Today at 11:20:30 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:17:43 am
Interesting discussion. I too think its going to be almost impossible to replace two players who have consistently elevated the team to heights where weve challenged for, and won, major trophies. Without their contributions, its very doubtful wed have done so.

FWIW, I believe that of the two, Virgil is the more difficult to replace - hes simply the best CB Ive ever seen. Hes supreme in the air, but does so much more - starting attacks, dictating tempo, organising; hes often so in control, that his clearances are actually cushioned lay offs, with head and foot; its awesome to witness. Also, of the two, I see less, if any, of a drop off in performance from him. Mo is still, undoubtedly, potent and key. However its surely the case that that blistering pace is no more. Then theres AFCON. And cost.

Salah hasnt really had any drop off, people keep saying hes lost his pace but it hasnt really happened, I dont think hes as sharp as before but hes still fast, hes still creating and scoring goals, and I have a hunch his dribbling stats might be the best its been in a few years.

Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,663
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2087 on: Today at 11:29:11 am »
My previous post is about the reality of the situation ... but the thing is .. what we should do is keep them AND buy their replacements so they can play less minutes at their same elite level - its what a club that was hell bent on winning would do, but we all know that's the one thing that won't happen
 
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,906
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2088 on: Today at 11:30:28 am »
I'm still of the mind you can split a forwards output, for the most part, across the forward line, and across the midfield too if you include assists. Not saying you'd replace all of what Salah does, as he's simply world class, but a good chunk you could. Where as you can't do that with a central defender IMO, so unless you get someone on his level you will see a big drop off.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,934
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2089 on: Today at 11:31:26 am »
I wonder will Mo and Virgil also consider what happened to other LFC legends, closer to the end of their career, who let their contracts run down and moved.
Im sure they all got a golden signing on handshake, but it feels like  it basically signaled the end of their time in an elite playing role. Trying to think of someone who did this and moved their footballing side upwards.
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2090 on: Today at 11:37:44 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:16:50 am
Stats wise he was putting up crazy numbers, it was very much a case of a really good player being potentially available. Even simple things like statistics readily available to the public have become more prominent since Salah joined and id argue were he at Roma now at the age he was when we got him, many more fans would be bringing his name up as a potential signing and thats without all he has done here and seeing for ourselves his level. I know thats easy to say but I genuinely believe that

I'm sure you're right - I don't follow individual player stats that closely but obviously lots of people do, so would have known a lot more about Mo in 2017 than I did.

Quote
I fully take your point at the same time, its not always clear when someones playing in a different league, system etc how good they are or could become for us

I think this is where our approach as a club pays off - ie not going for marquee signings but finding players who will fit well in our system and are capable of performing a specific role. It means you can keep some balance and structure in the team even if you lose "world class" players in specific positions, and the whole ends up being greater than the sum of its parts.

So all three are "replaceable" in that sense. But hopefully we'll extend all three of them so it won't be an issue. For next season, at least... we will need to find long-term replacements for Mo and Virg sooner rather than later though.

Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2091 on: Today at 11:46:42 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:29:11 am
My previous post is about the reality of the situation ... but the thing is .. what we should do is keep them AND buy their replacements so they can play less minutes at their same elite level - its what a club that was hell bent on winning would do, but we all know that's the one thing that won't happen
I think it's more rare that you already have a direct replacement in house or bought early rather than just buy a great player when they leave. Or to just immediately drop them down the squad as they're already dropping off. A player good enough to be keeping Van Dijk and Salah out now should be starting most game as well.  If we keep them on big money I have no idea who you'd buy to gradually replace them over 2/3 years, I just don't think that happens very often. Just buy more good players in attack and defence so you don't need to worry about it as much/there isn't as much reliance on them. Don't worry about them being a right sided forward or a left sided centre back.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,139
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2092 on: Today at 12:25:02 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:30:28 am
I'm still of the mind you can split a forwards output, for the most part, across the forward line, and across the midfield too if you include assists. Not saying you'd replace all of what Salah does, as he's simply world class, but a good chunk you could. Where as you can't do that with a central defender IMO, so unless you get someone on his level you will see a big drop off.

Who is on VVDs level, Saliba?

Bastoni is not as good as VVD, maybe he might become that but I wouldn't say from day 1 he'd be VVD no way.

If each forward without Mo increase their output by 10% plus a new forward who can hit 20-25 combined we'd POSSIBLY be able to compensate for Mo but I don't see us signing Saliba so I don't see anyone personally being VVD.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2093 on: Today at 12:51:42 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:30:28 am
I'm still of the mind you can split a forwards output, for the most part, across the forward line, and across the midfield too if you include assists. Not saying you'd replace all of what Salah does, as he's simply world class, but a good chunk you could. Where as you can't do that with a central defender IMO, so unless you get someone on his level you will see a big drop off.

Who do Arsenal have that is on VVD's level? What about City, or Madrid?

VVD is better than every CB in the world yet we don't always have the best defence in the league let alone Europe. The same exact logic that you used for the attacking line applies to the defence, if you can get a Rudiger or a Saliba or a Stones, you accept that they're not quiet as good as VVD, yet with the right structure you can expect similar results as Arsenal have shown.

Salah is simply the most underrated player i've seen at this club relative to how good he is and how much our fans and the football world at large still underappreciated him, years ago it was supposedly Mane who was our best attacker and Salah was overrated, not as important which of course was nonsense.

Now apparently he will be the easiest to replace, despite scoring goals being the most valuable thing in football, its just a perpetual cycle of him being underrated.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2094 on: Today at 12:53:33 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:25:02 pm
Who is on VVDs level, Saliba?

Bastoni is not as good as VVD, maybe he might become that but I wouldn't say from day 1 he'd be VVD no way.

If each forward without Mo increase their output by 10% plus a new forward who can hit 20-25 combined we'd POSSIBLY be able to compensate for Mo but I don't see us signing Saliba so I don't see anyone personally being VVD.

No one is on VVD's level but Arsenal still had a better defence than us last season.

You also act as if its so easy as every forward increasing their output by 10%, i've never seen football work like that. Salah is the one creating most of the goals, especially in regards to someone like Nunez.

You also have to account for the performances in the big games like the one just past, in tight games where teams are evenly matched and you need a genius pass or moment of inspiration i don't see our current forwards having the ability to consistently pull things out the bag, titles and cups are won on moments like this also.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:56:16 pm by Coolie High »
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2095 on: Today at 01:01:18 pm »
We wont get another VVD but we can try and get the best CB talent around which will get us close enough, i.e Man City with Ruben Dias replacing Kompany.

Targeting the next gen of superstars (getting the next Bellingham whilst hes at Birmingham City, Haaland at Salzburg etc) would make sense given FSGs emphasis on value, but its something weve never really done.

Perhaps it will be with Edwards now in full control.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:02:56 pm by bornandbRED »
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,906
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2096 on: Today at 01:05:49 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:51:42 pm
Who do Arsenal have that is on VVD's level? What about City, or Madrid?

VVD is better than every CB in the world yet we don't always have the best defence in the league let alone Europe. The same exact logic that you used for the attacking line applies to the defence, if you can get a Rudiger or a Saliba or a Stones, you accept that they're not quiet as good as VVD, yet with the right structure you can expect similar results as Arsenal have shown.

I don't disagree that you can change structure (as a last resort given it's fundamental to how we play) to compensate, and there will likely have to be some of that given there isn't a direct replacement for VVD out there. However my point stands that the defense as a whole cannot simply compensate for what VVD brings to the side - Konate isn't suddenly going to win all defensive headers at LCB when he's also RCB, he's not going to be able to pass between himself and then ping it upfriend, etc. It's a very position specific ability at times.

The forward line isn't like that to such a degree. You can share out the contribution over a number of positions. Not saying there would be zero drop off from losing Salah, of course there would be, but if you find someone 75% as good and hope the other forward players pick up some slack then you nearly replace his output.


Quote
Salah is simply the most underrated player i've seen at this club relative to how good he is and how much our fans and the football world at large still underappreciated him, years ago it was supposedly Mane who was our best attacker and Salah was overrated, not as important which of course was nonsense.

Now apparently he will be the easiest to replace, despite scoring goals being the most valuable thing in football, its just a perpetual cycle of him being underrated.

I'm not sure many are underrating him, I'm certainly not by saying I believe it's easier to replace the output (not the player, the output) of a WC forward over a WC centreback. I'd say the same if it was a WC keeper leaving, in that that's an even more player specific position and even harder to replace than either a forward or CB.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,594
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2097 on: Today at 01:08:26 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:25:02 pm
Who is on VVDs level, Saliba?

Bastoni is not as good as VVD, maybe he might become that but I wouldn't say from day 1 he'd be VVD no way.

If each forward without Mo increase their output by 10% plus a new forward who can hit 20-25 combined we'd POSSIBLY be able to compensate for Mo but I don't see us signing Saliba so I don't see anyone personally being VVD.

It's not just about scoring though is it? It would also include a huge improvement in those forwards creating assists as well, this team is relying mainly on Salah creating chances at the moment. No one is denying replacing VVD would be easy, but quite why some think its a breeze to replace Salah, I am not quite sure. As Slaphead pointed out as well, his overall fitness over the years is another huge asset even when playing Klopp's higher energy game. Best of luck looking for a striker who can provide all three qualities.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2098 on: Today at 01:14:26 pm »
Trent- we have Bradley already.

Salah- The replacement will be the team (more effective pressing, more variety in terms of how we pass). Pressing is a good playmaker too. Penalties can be taken by someone else. Better hold up play reducing pressure on the defence. Still, we will need to sign another goalscorer if ither attackers don't make the step up.

van Dijk- the replacement can be a switch to a hybrid defence with a left back tucking in (Robertsonhas done it in some games). The truth is that when we were playing higher, there was more emphasis on how good he was as an individual.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:19:06 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,139
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2099 on: Today at 01:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:53:33 pm
No one is on VVD's level but Arsenal still had a better defence than us last season.

You also act as if its so easy as every forward increasing their output by 10%, i've never seen football work like that. Salah is the one creating most of the goals, especially in regards to someone like Nunez.

You also have to account for the performances in the big games like the one just past, in tight games where teams are evenly matched and you need a genius pass or moment of inspiration i don't see our current forwards having the ability to consistently pull things out the bag, titles and cups are won on moments like this also.

Nunez did increase his production about 10% last season and was the only other forward to do so along with Salah.
 

I also think Saliba is the closest to VVD in my opinion.

Im not underrating Salah what so ever of course its going to be hard to replace either or them but in my own opinion its VVD that will be harder. Theres been plenty of big games over the years his also kept opposing 9s quiet and the fear factor he has with people going at him.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:17:38 pm by mullyred94 »
Logged

Offline Le Westalero

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  • LFC LFC LFC
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2100 on: Today at 01:51:50 pm »
Anyone else thinks TAA extension will be announced today?

The Liverpool page posted like three things about him in a row and his birthday was already a few weeks ago  ;D

... Nevermind, just read that his debut was 8 years ago on this day... my bad  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 01:55:22 pm by Le Westalero »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,318
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2101 on: Today at 02:16:49 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:01:18 pm
We wont get another VVD but we can try and get the best CB talent around which will get us close enough, i.e Man City with Ruben Dias replacing Kompany.

Targeting the next gen of superstars (getting the next Bellingham whilst hes at Birmingham City, Haaland at Salzburg etc) would make sense given FSGs emphasis on value, but its something weve never really done.

Perhaps it will be with Edwards now in full control.

We tried to do that with Yoro but didn't want to match the contract/fee he was offered at United and couldn't guarantee him a game. We seem to have had interest in Branthwaite but they aren't going to sell him to us.

Issue with buying the 'next gen of superstars' is they're going to want to come in and play straight away, something that may have cost us Bellingham from Birmingham for example. Also, clubs like Chelsea and United are always in there throwing crazy money at them, like with Lavia last year (or Yoro). Two players who we'd have liked to have signed. Lavia may have been self-inflicted, but the point is more that if that's the strategy you've got to be more ruthless in getting the players you want rather than regularly missing out.

With centre backs you really want a settled pairing as well. I think Virg and Konate having a run is the key to our defensive record so far.

Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:53:33 pm
No one is on VVD's level but Arsenal still had a better defence than us last season.

They had a settled pairing. Konate was in and out all season, we had no left back fit for months with Gomez playing there and Ali and Trent also had spells out. We were also getting by with Endo or Mac at 6 and a very gung ho style of play. Arsenal were very compact last season which we've matched a bit more this season.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:22:39 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,478
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2102 on: Today at 02:25:00 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:14:26 pm
Trent- we have Bradley already.

Salah- The replacement will be the team (more effective pressing, more variety in terms of how we pass). Pressing is a good playmaker too. Penalties can be taken by someone else. Better hold up play reducing pressure on the defence. Still, we will need to sign another goalscorer if ither attackers don't make the step up.

van Dijk- the replacement can be a switch to a hybrid defence with a left back tucking in (Robertsonhas done it in some games). The truth is that when we were playing higher, there was more emphasis on how good he was as an individual.

We had an amazing pressing system under Klopp but Salah as well. Its not like pressing alone is replacing Salah. Fact is we will need more quality as there are still question marks with some of our attackers if they are actually good enough.

I dont see also how a hybrid left back helps. We lose something else forward by removing an attacking left back from the mix. Again it all depends on the quality we buy.

Like it or not, the club is going to have to go out and actually sign top quality footballers to replace the likes of Salah and Van Dijk. Like real top quality, not some project or Chiesa like punt.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2103 on: Today at 02:32:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:25:00 pm
We had an amazing pressing system under Klopp but Salah as well. Its not like pressing alone is replacing Salah. Fact is we will need more quality as there are still question marks with some of our attackers if they are actually good enough.

I dont see also how a hybrid left back helps. We lose something else forward by removing an attacking left back from the mix. Again it all depends on the quality we buy.

Like it or not, the club is going to have to go out and actually sign top quality footballers to replace the likes of Salah and Van Dijk. Like real top quality, not some project or Chiesa like punt.
For Salah, we can adapt our system to our extent but we will still need a goalscorer unless someone else takes up the mantle.

Of course, we need to sign players but we don't necessarily need like for like replacements. A hybrid defence depends on the entire team. You need a winger on the side where the full back is more defensive and the other fullback can be a lot more attacking.

Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,974
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2104 on: Today at 02:48:37 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 01:16:01 am
Clean sheets win titles

Are you sure?

Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,663
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2105 on: Today at 02:50:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:25:00 pm
Fact is we will need more quality as there are still question marks with some of our attackers if they are actually good enough.


Outside of Chiesa I don't think this is really a defensible position
They've all put up very good to elite production numbers last 12 months
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,139
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2106 on: Today at 02:54:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:48:37 pm
Are you sure?



For the most part yes I am.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,974
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2107 on: Today at 02:57:56 pm »
Basically a phrase coined by Alex Ferguson which doesn't stand up to scrutiny.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,139
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2108 on: Today at 03:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:57:56 pm
Basically a phrase coined by Alex Ferguson which doesn't stand up to scrutiny.

It existed in sports long before Fergie.

"Defense wins championships " in NBA, the NFL etc

I'd say still having the second best defense if not the first illustrates that, its not like the table you posted they were the middle of the rank in terms of goals conceded they were still the second best.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,158
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2109 on: Today at 03:11:24 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:48:37 pm
Are you sure?



Not sure where you dug this out from but Bastards GIF is one of the best team names in the modern era!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2110 on: Today at 03:11:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:57:56 pm
Basically a phrase coined by Alex Ferguson which doesn't stand up to scrutiny.

Indeed. As was mentioned earlier, you don't win the title with 38 0-0 draws.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,906
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2111 on: Today at 03:12:52 pm »
It's a stupid argument over defense and attack - you need decent of both to win the PL these days and just having one without the other won't do it. Cleansheets help massively as you can't be beaten, however 38 draws won't win the league either.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,672
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2112 on: Today at 03:12:54 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:30:28 am
I'm still of the mind you can split a forwards output, for the most part, across the forward line, and across the midfield too if you include assists. Not saying you'd replace all of what Salah does, as he's simply world class, but a good chunk you could. Where as you can't do that with a central defender IMO, so unless you get someone on his level you will see a big drop off.

That's it for me as well, you can't replace Virgil's positioning and anticipation, his aerial dominance, by better work from the other CD and wide defenders in the way that Mo's ridiculous goals and assist numbers might be taken on by increased production from the other attackers as a unit...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,139
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2113 on: Today at 03:14:30 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:12:52 pm
It's a stupid argument over defense and attack - you need decent of both to win the PL these days and just having one without the other won't do it. Cleansheets help massively as you can't be beaten, however 38 draws won't win the league either.

Im not advocating you win the league by having 38 clean sheets however if you have 38 clean sheets you only need 38 goals to win every game surely that is easier than having to score 76 goals to win every game no?
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2114 on: Today at 03:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:48:37 pm
Are you sure?



That's brilliant.

Shows that it's getting too many draws that's the real killer. A problem we're all too familiar with.

Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2115 on: Today at 03:18:06 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:14:30 pm
Im not advocating you win the league by having 38 clean sheets however if you have 38 clean sheets you only need 38 goals to win every game surely that is easier than having to score 76 goals to win every game no?

I liked Klopp's philosophy, which was just to score more than the opposition. It's three points for a win whether the scoreline is 1-0 or 10-9. Very rare indeed that league titles are decided on goal difference.

Of course, the year we did win the title, our defence was phenomenal, which definitely made it easier to score more than the opposition. So there's an element of truth in it, but it's a bit over-simplistic.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,158
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2116 on: Today at 03:18:18 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:12:52 pm
It's a stupid argument over defense and attack - you need decent of both to win the PL these days and just having one without the other won't do it. Cleansheets help massively as you can't be beaten, however 38 draws won't win the league either.

I think the point is people are saying you cannot replace Virgil, because he is a GOAT. Whilst true, it just means you go out and buy a good defender, maybe two.

It's a silly argument because once upon a time, we couldn't replace Alan Hansen, and we couldn't replace Kenny. But you do.

In terms of opportunity cost, I would argue that because Arne Slot is starting now and we have a good squad, the most important piece now is probably keeping Virgil for a couple more years to keep that stability.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,906
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2117 on: Today at 03:20:40 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 03:18:06 pm
I liked Klopp's philosophy, which was just to score more than the opposition. I

I actual feel we may have won another title or two if we'd have been slightly more defense orientated at times.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Up
« previous next »
 