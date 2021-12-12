Interesting discussion. I too think its going to be almost impossible to replace two players who have consistently elevated the team to heights where weve challenged for, and won, major trophies. Without their contributions, its very doubtful wed have done so.
FWIW, I believe that of the two, Virgil is the more difficult to replace - hes simply the best CB Ive ever seen. Hes supreme in the air, but does so much more - starting attacks, dictating tempo, organising; hes often so in control, that his clearances are actually cushioned lay offs, with head and foot; its awesome to witness. Also, of the two, I see less, if any, of a drop off in performance from him. Mo is still, undoubtedly, potent and key. However its surely the case that that blistering pace is no more. Then theres AFCON. And cost.