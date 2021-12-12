We wont get another VVD but we can try and get the best CB talent around which will get us close enough, i.e Man City with Ruben Dias replacing Kompany.



Targeting the next gen of superstars (getting the next Bellingham whilst hes at Birmingham City, Haaland at Salzburg etc) would make sense given FSGs emphasis on value, but its something weve never really done.



Perhaps it will be with Edwards now in full control.



No one is on VVD's level but Arsenal still had a better defence than us last season.



We tried to do that with Yoro but didn't want to match the contract/fee he was offered at United and couldn't guarantee him a game. We seem to have had interest in Branthwaite but they aren't going to sell him to us.Issue with buying the 'next gen of superstars' is they're going to want to come in and play straight away, something that may have cost us Bellingham from Birmingham for example. Also, clubs like Chelsea and United are always in there throwing crazy money at them, like with Lavia last year (or Yoro). Two players who we'd have liked to have signed. Lavia may have been self-inflicted, but the point is more that if that's the strategy you've got to be more ruthless in getting the players you want rather than regularly missing out.With centre backs you really want a settled pairing as well. I think Virg and Konate having a run is the key to our defensive record so far.They had a settled pairing. Konate was in and out all season, we had no left back fit for months with Gomez playing there and Ali and Trent also had spells out. We were also getting by with Endo or Mac at 6 and a very gung ho style of play. Arsenal were very compact last season which we've matched a bit more this season.