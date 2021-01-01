« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

mullyred94

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2040 on: Yesterday at 12:08:18 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:06:28 pm
Interesting to note whether a player who starts on the side with their preferred foot scores more or less than if they come inside onto their stronger foot.

Considering how our strikers are playing and performing, we need wingers who can score goals.

Is it that because the wingers are inverted that they are not getting as many chances?

Not saying thats the reason why but I think its a fair question.
killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2041 on: Yesterday at 12:17:53 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 12:08:18 pm
Is it that because the wingers are inverted that they are not getting as many chances?

Not saying thats the reason why but I think its a fair question.

No because the strikers were getting loads of shots off last season and the wingers were inverting as well. Right now clearly tactically we are doing something different with Nunez and Jota.
rob1966

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2042 on: Yesterday at 12:50:41 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:17:53 pm
No because the strikers were getting loads of shots off last season and the wingers were inverting as well. Right now clearly tactically we are doing something different with Nunez and Jota.

SLot is well aware of this - he said something in an inetrview a few weeks ago about how the forwards aren't getting the service and how it will need to be addressed
mullyred94

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2043 on: Yesterday at 01:02:33 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:17:53 pm
No because the strikers were getting loads of shots off last season and the wingers were inverting as well. Right now clearly tactically we are doing something different with Nunez and Jota.

But we did sign a right winger whose right footed in Chiesa just saying there's players out there who are right footed who can also go inside.
Coolie High

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2044 on: Yesterday at 01:11:30 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 12:03:49 pm
Does the RW NEED to be left footed though?

No but a right footed RW is even more rare at this point.
...

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2045 on: Yesterday at 03:08:40 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 01:11:30 pm
No but a right footed RW is even more rare at this point.

Conventional wingers are a dying breed
Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2046 on: Yesterday at 04:17:56 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:17:53 pm
No because the strikers were getting loads of shots off last season and the wingers were inverting as well. Right now clearly tactically we are doing something different with Nunez and Jota.

We were more direct last season with the wide players making out to in runs on the transitions. That makes it far easier for inverted wide players to get shots off. Salah especially is more of a wide provider than a wide striker now. Our play now is more about the wide players staying wider and the full backs underlapping.

For me we aren't retaining the ball that well and Robbo and Trent aren't ideal as underlapping fullbacks. I think we may need to tweak things a bit to become more creative.
Bennett

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2047 on: Yesterday at 04:33:48 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:43:20 am
VVD is the easiest to replace in some ways 

I guess people forget what we were like in defence before Virgil arrived and just how night and day the change was when he came in.
jillc

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2048 on: Yesterday at 07:06:28 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 10:57:50 am
Yep VVD is the hardest to replace by a long margin imo, while you won't be able to replace Salahs 30 goals a season in his sleep with one player you may have a spread over the whole front line to compensate for his loss plus the new signing.

Not a CB in the world that we could buy can do what VVD is and I honestly think the only one close is Saliba and thats clearly not going to happen.

It's not just about his 30 goals a season though is it? He's the top assister as well as goal scorer.
Knight

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2049 on: Yesterday at 07:08:34 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:06:28 pm
It's not just about his 30 goals a season though is it? He's the top assister as well as goal scorer.

The undervaluing of Salahs attacking contribution in here is wild. Do people have any idea how insanely difficult it is to reach his numbers season after season? VVD is a colossus. Probably the best CB in the world. But goals and assists are more valuable than anything else on a football pitch.
killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2050 on: Yesterday at 07:11:11 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:08:34 pm
The undervaluing of Salah’s attacking contribution in here is wild. Do people have any idea how insanely difficult it is to reach his numbers season after season? VVD is a colossus. Probably the best CB in the world. But goals and assists are more valuable than anything else on a football pitch.

Van Dijk is irreplaceable. He basically leads every metric in terms of defensively and there quite really isnt as dominant a centreback in the air in world football. Thats not even factoring his leadership and ability to organise the backline.

Salah is also incredible. But the fact is that there are attackers who can do 50-75% of what Salah can do. There isnt anyone who gets that close to Van Dijk. Certainly not one we could get.
jillc

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2051 on: Yesterday at 07:12:00 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:08:34 pm
The undervaluing of Salahs attacking contribution in here is wild. Do people have any idea how insanely difficult it is to reach his numbers season after season? VVD is a colossus. Probably the best CB in the world. But goals and assists are more valuable than anything else on a football pitch.

Yes, totally agree.
Coolie High

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2052 on: Today at 01:08:55 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:08:34 pm
The undervaluing of Salahs attacking contribution in here is wild. Do people have any idea how insanely difficult it is to reach his numbers season after season? VVD is a colossus. Probably the best CB in the world. But goals and assists are more valuable than anything else on a football pitch.

Bonkers isnt it, especially in a side thats creating so little chances this season.
mullyred94

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2053 on: Today at 01:16:01 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:08:34 pm
The undervaluing of Salahs attacking contribution in here is wild. Do people have any idea how insanely difficult it is to reach his numbers season after season? VVD is a colossus. Probably the best CB in the world. But goals and assists are more valuable than anything else on a football pitch.

Clean sheets win titles
Coolie High

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2054 on: Today at 01:34:36 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 01:16:01 am
Clean sheets win titles

Arsenal never won the league last season.
mullyred94

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2055 on: Today at 02:11:52 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:34:36 am
Arsenal never won the league last season.

Cos they didn't keep a clean sheet in a few games and dropped points.
farawayred

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2056 on: Today at 03:44:24 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:34:36 am
Arsenal never won the league last season.
Is that for certain? ;)
