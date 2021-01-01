Do FSG realise that these three players are the difference between competing and middle table mediocrity? Replacing them would be considerably more expensive than extending their contract. Just get it over and done with.



So are you willing to pay a 35 year old Salah the same as what youd pay a 32 year old Salah? These are three enormous salaries that account for a large percentage of our overall player costs. These contracts affect our ability to operate in the market, and if we renew Salah and VVD we will also need to plan their eventual replacements. Looks like discussions are underway so best to sit back and enjoy the football.