Their motives are many.Some prioritise playing time. Some want security. Some prioritise money. Some prioritise money to the point where they cease to care about either club or the league (anyone going to Saudi). Some want comfort and familiarity (Zubimendi). Some want to be in London.



This is why it's hazardous to guess what is truly going through a player's mind. And when a footballer says "I want to join a club with ambition" you have to imagine him saying the opposite before you decide to take it as some kind of amazing revelation.



If you look at the three players in question.VVD had the opportunity to join City, earn more money and ultimately win more trophies. He decided to join us instead because we were an exciting project and were moving forward under Klopp. He has made it clear he wants to stay here and go to the next World cup with the Netherlands. He has asked for new signings and has made it clear he wants to stay.Salah for me is driven by scoring goals for Liverpool, trying to break records here and create a legacy. He could have easily pushed for a move to Saudi and trebled his wages. Remains hugely committed to the cause and has pushed for a new deal.Trent has spoken about being the next Captain. He has spoken about his ambitions to win trophies and clearly loves the club. From all the reports his priority has always been to sign a new deal here.Personally I think it is pretty easy to see where the three players' priorities lie.