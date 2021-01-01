« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 119129 times)

Offline calvin

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 290
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1960 on: Yesterday at 02:47:51 pm »
Virg in talks about a new contract. Quote from the big man. On SSN.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,687
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 02:53:50 pm »
Great news. Of the 3 potential free agents I think he is most difficult to replace for his impact in all areas.



Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,438
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1962 on: Yesterday at 03:02:34 pm »
Does this mean KFC is back on the menu?
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1963 on: Yesterday at 03:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 02:53:50 pm
Great news. Of the 3 potential free agents I think he is most difficult to replace for his impact in all areas.

I thought that too before but i'm not sure actually, yesterdays game kinda made me feel Salah is just as important. Not only was he our outball and a great target man, but he is also easily our best final third creator, and our best goalscorer. I would say he is just as important as VVD. and even more pertinent i can't think of another wide forward who plays on the right who is on the same level or even on the cusp of being on a similar level who doesn't already play for a big club.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,859
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1964 on: Yesterday at 03:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:07:51 pm
I thought that too before but i'm not sure actually, yesterdays game kinda made me feel Salah is just as important. Not only was he our outball and a great target man, but he is also easily our best final third creator, and our best goalscorer. I would say he is just as important as VVD. and even more pertinent i can't think of another wide forward who plays on the right who is on the same level or even on the cusp of being on a similar level who doesn't already play for a big club.

I kinda agree, however I do think with a forward player you can spread what you'd miss from him as an individual player across a number of the forward positions and the team shouldn't see too much of a hit (I mean you will, as he's worldclass like), where as with VVD it's much harder to spread what he brings to the team across other players, you'd need a player close to his ability for the team not to take a massive hit.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,150
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1965 on: Yesterday at 03:15:39 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:02:34 pm
Does this mean KFC is back on the menu?

Looks like meats back on the menu, boys!
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,293
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1966 on: Yesterday at 03:51:00 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 03:12:40 pm
I kinda agree, however I do think with a forward player you can spread what you'd miss from him as an individual player across a number of the forward positions and the team shouldn't see too much of a hit (I mean you will, as he's worldclass like), where as with VVD it's much harder to spread what he brings to the team across other players, you'd need a player close to his ability for the team not to take a massive hit.

The issue with our forward line is it's quite uncertain in general. Nunez is make or break this season, Diaz is either sign up to a new deal or sell next summer, Jota misses large chunks of every season, Chiesa hasn't really featured yet and Gakpo improving but not really considered a first XI player yet.

We tried for Gordon but we're going to have to make some decisions next year regarding strategy over the forward line. Salah and Diaz's contract situations will be key to that.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,797
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1967 on: Yesterday at 03:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:51:00 pm
The issue with our forward line is it's quite uncertain in general. Nunez is make or break this season, Diaz is either sign up to a new deal or sell next summer, Jota misses large chunks of every season, Chiesa hasn't really featured yet and Gakpo improving but not really considered a first XI player yet.

We tried for Gordon but we're going to have to make some decisions next year regarding strategy over the forward line. Salah and Diaz's contract situations will be key to that.

Genuinely forgot we'd signed Chiesa  ;D
Logged

Offline Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,123
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1968 on: Yesterday at 07:33:25 pm »
Hopefully they'll be like dominos, one falls and the rest follow. Each of their situations is bound to affect the other. VVD signing should give the others the confidence to sign.
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002 - 2004

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,155
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1969 on: Yesterday at 08:38:46 pm »
It's quite simple, we currently do not have long term replacements for any of the 3 (Bradley would obviously be a candidate) so you simply cannot risk having to replace them next summer - that would be a huge outlay with the risk of massive disruption to the team.

We're not really in a position to let them go which is of our own making - hopefully we can persuade 2 to stay to give us a chance to put in a sucession plan.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,123
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1970 on: Today at 09:21:02 am »
If offered now, would you take 2 signing?
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002 - 2004

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,859
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1971 on: Today at 09:22:43 am »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 09:21:02 am
If offered now, would you take 2 signing?

No, I think all three will. I actually thought Salah may not but actually think he will now. He looks like hes enjoying himself under Arne.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,652
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1972 on: Today at 09:47:50 am »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 09:21:02 am
If offered now, would you take 2 signing?

If I believed wed act like a club intent on winning titles and invest properly relative to our financial position Id be happy with just Trent signing
As a fan I love vvd and Salah and want them to retire here - but they will decline over their next contract and replacing them makes more sense

However theres zero evidence well invest properly if they leave so I hope they all sign
« Last Edit: Today at 09:51:03 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1973 on: Today at 09:51:02 am »
Depends on length of the contracts for Salah and VVD. 2 more seasons from the end of this one I definitely take VVD, probably take Salah. 3 more years it gets trickier. Trent obviously I hope he signs. Dont really care what it takes. Just get it done.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,674
  • The first five yards........
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1974 on: Today at 11:58:02 am »
I'm now pretty certain that Trent will sign a new contract. Why? Because of that old chestnut 'body language'. Something's changed in his manner over the past couple of weeks. His onfield demeanour, the way he celebrates goals, his equanimity when substituted and - having just seen footage from the recent 'Inside Anfield' - the fact that he touched the 'This is Anfield' sign when he went out for the second half v Chelsea. Not the first half (which he always does) but the second half. People will say this is spurious stuff. And it is. But I'm hanging on to it. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,775
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1975 on: Today at 12:15:14 pm »
I don't think any of the three have ever shown any indication that they want to leave. That is the biggest frustration. For me, we have had three top-drawer players who want to stay, but the club has been very slow in getting the deals done.

VVD and Salah had to push the club into negotiating deals, by going public and Trent has asked for an indication that the club is as ambitious as he is. For me, the ball is firmly in the club's court and they need to get the deals over the line.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,674
  • The first five yards........
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1976 on: Today at 12:28:37 pm »
I think with Salah the club was wise not to rush into anything. His return from the African Nations cup and injury was catastrophic for Liverpool last season. It looked like he'd fallen off the proverbial cliff. Plus next season, of course, he will be off to the African Nations Cup again, right? (On a separate note I'd expect the club to be more cautious in future of acquiring African players).

But I do not pretend to know what goes on behind closed doors. Does anybody on RAWK really know?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,480
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1977 on: Today at 12:34:49 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:28:37 pm
But I do not pretend to know what goes on behind closed doors. Does anybody on RAWK really know?

No.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Gaz123456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,249
  • 2005 - The best and worst year of my life
    • Elite Financial Planning Consultants
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1978 on: Today at 12:44:46 pm »
I think if we can get Virgil and Salah signed up, Trent will follow very quickly afterwards.

He said that he wanted the club to show ambition, so keeping our two best players (arguably) would surely do that.

A couple of other class signings on top would be a statement of intent.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,775
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1979 on: Today at 01:11:07 pm »
Quote from: Gaz123456 on Today at 12:44:46 pm
I think if we can get Virgil and Salah signed up, Trent will follow very quickly afterwards.

He said that he wanted the club to show ambition, so keeping our two best players (arguably) would surely do that.

A couple of other class signings on top would be a statement of intent.

That is the way I see it. Players want to sign up to exciting projects. Clubs that are looking to improve and push on. Do that and I think Trent will sign.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,674
  • The first five yards........
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1980 on: Today at 01:25:27 pm »
Their motives are many.Some prioritise playing time. Some want security. Some prioritise money. Some prioritise money to the point where they cease to care about either club or the league (anyone going to Saudi). Some want comfort and familiarity (Zubimendi). Some want to be in London.

This is why it's hazardous to guess what is truly going through a player's mind. And when a footballer says "I want to join a club with ambition" you have to imagine him saying the opposite before you decide to take it as some kind of amazing revelation.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1981 on: Today at 02:07:01 pm »
Virg is the most important one IMO, must get a new contract done.
Logged
Believer

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,504
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1982 on: Today at 02:17:19 pm »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 02:07:01 pm
Virg is the most important one IMO, must get a new contract done.

Agreed.

I'd like all 3 to stay but only if they really want to.

I feel like Trent hasn't made his mind up yet - or is trying to leverage for a higher wage.

Salah, I have no idea, but he'll be a top player for the next couple of years still.
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,797
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1983 on: Today at 03:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:58:02 am
I'm now pretty certain that Trent will sign a new contract. Why? Because of that old chestnut 'body language'. Something's changed in his manner over the past couple of weeks. His onfield demeanour, the way he celebrates goals, his equanimity when substituted and - having just seen footage from the recent 'Inside Anfield' - the fact that he touched the 'This is Anfield' sign when he went out for the second half v Chelsea. Not the first half (which he always does) but the second half. People will say this is spurious stuff. And it is. But I'm hanging on to it. 

The recent Miguel Delaney article about the young Chelsea right back was quite illuminating (which I'm sure has been posted). Basically said Madrid don't really want to sign Trent and piss off Carvahal so would prefer a younger (cheaper) option who can rotate with Carvajal when he's back and give him rest etc whilst they get up to speed. Also said the feeling is that he'll sign a new deal even though there remains a gap between wage offered and required.

No idea why he'd have this info but his first name is spanish so seems legit.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,859
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1984 on: Today at 03:12:34 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:08:10 pm
The recent Miguel Delaney article about the young Chelsea right back was quite illuminating (which I'm sure has been posted). Basically said Madrid don't really want to sign Trent and piss off Carvahal so would prefer a younger (cheaper) option who can rotate with Carvajal when he's back and give him rest etc whilst they get up to speed. Also said the feeling is that he'll sign a new deal even though there remains a gap between wage offered and required.

No idea why he'd have this info but his first name is spanish so seems legit.

I mean he's 33 in Jan, and has just signed a deal taking him to summer 2026 (so will be 34, approaching 35 the following year). Not to mention he's out until summer, and who knows how he'll be when he comes back.

I highly doubt they are too bothered about pissing him off.
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,797
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1985 on: Today at 03:27:20 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:12:34 pm
I mean he's 33 in Jan, and has just signed a deal taking him to summer 2026 (so will be 34, approaching 35 the following year). Not to mention he's out until summer, and who knows how he'll be when he comes back.

I highly doubt they are too bothered about pissing him off.

Certainly doesn't feel very Real Madrid to give a fuck about anyone but just quoting Mr Delaney to get myself through the nights.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,438
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1986 on: Today at 03:35:25 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:08:10 pm
The recent Miguel Delaney article about the young Chelsea right back was quite illuminating (which I'm sure has been posted). Basically said Madrid don't really want to sign Trent and piss off Carvahal so would prefer a younger (cheaper) option who can rotate with Carvajal when he's back and give him rest etc whilst they get up to speed. Also said the feeling is that he'll sign a new deal even though there remains a gap between wage offered and required.

No idea why he'd have this info but his first name is spanish so seems legit.

This guy?

Felix @FelixJohnston_
Josh Acheampong: I'm told interested clubs include Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund & Real Madrid.

Athletic article is here how he's being frozen out by chelsea for not signing a new contract.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354529.msg19670760#msg19670760
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1987 on: Today at 03:37:09 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:12:34 pm
I highly doubt they are too bothered about pissing him off.

They have just given him a new contract though - after the injury happened, too. (He was also in his final year.)

Showing an uncharacteristic sentimental streak? Or are they hedging their bets because they're not confident they can get Trent? Who knows!
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,548
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1988 on: Today at 03:43:44 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:58:02 am
I'm now pretty certain that Trent will sign a new contract. Why? Because of that old chestnut 'body language'. Something's changed in his manner over the past couple of weeks. His onfield demeanour, the way he celebrates goals, his equanimity when substituted and - having just seen footage from the recent 'Inside Anfield' - the fact that he touched the 'This is Anfield' sign when he went out for the second half v Chelsea. Not the first half (which he always does) but the second half. People will say this is spurious stuff. And it is. But I'm hanging on to it.

Something definitely changed after the Man Utd game. Before I thought he did not look right.

Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,775
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1989 on: Today at 04:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:25:27 pm
Their motives are many.Some prioritise playing time. Some want security. Some prioritise money. Some prioritise money to the point where they cease to care about either club or the league (anyone going to Saudi). Some want comfort and familiarity (Zubimendi). Some want to be in London.

This is why it's hazardous to guess what is truly going through a player's mind. And when a footballer says "I want to join a club with ambition" you have to imagine him saying the opposite before you decide to take it as some kind of amazing revelation.

If you look at the three players in question.

VVD had the opportunity to join City, earn more money and ultimately win more trophies. He decided to join us instead because we were an exciting project and were moving forward under Klopp. He has made it clear he wants to stay here and go to the next World cup with the Netherlands. He has asked for new signings and has made it clear he wants to stay.

Salah for me is driven by scoring goals for Liverpool, trying to break records here and create a legacy. He could have easily pushed for a move to Saudi and trebled his wages. Remains hugely committed to the cause and has pushed for a new deal.

Trent has spoken about being the next Captain. He has spoken about his ambitions to win trophies and clearly loves the club. From all the reports his priority has always been to sign a new deal here. 

Personally I think it is pretty easy to see where the three players' priorities lie.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,674
  • The first five yards........
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1990 on: Today at 04:27:25 pm »
It's amazing. They all think exactly like you do! It's almost as if you share the same brain.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,775
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1991 on: Today at 04:35:06 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:27:25 pm
It's amazing. They all think exactly like you do! It's almost as if you share the same brain.



I have always thought they come across as three intelligent individuals. ;D ;D
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Up
« previous next »
 