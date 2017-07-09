« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 114811 times)

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1920 on: October 17, 2024, 11:08:03 pm »
As is often the case in reality its both true that hes not won more because of serial cheats City AND true that FSG/ the club have made various mistakes that cost us the chance to compete for trophies.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1921 on: October 17, 2024, 11:12:15 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on October 17, 2024, 10:36:46 pm
Oh do piss off. Trent hasnt won more because weve had to compete against serial cheats with endless resources. For the vast majority of his career weve been one of the 5 best clubs in world football, been to 3 CL finals and the most ridiculous of margins only stopped us from adding a few extra league titles to that.

If he wants to leave a club in as good a place as ours to win things he really does need to do one. Win things here, the teams close enough, the structures in place to build another great side. Be the X-factor we need to tilt the scales in massive games. Does Trent want to be a bus driver or a bus rider? If he goes to Madrid hell be an afterthought, their 8th/9th best player and just another piece in Perezs vanity project.

Im not convinced Trent wants to leave like, but hed be wise to remember what Torres said about leaving to win things:

Winning things here will be so much better than anywhere else and Trent will take his game to new levels to help us win trophies. If he goes to Madrid hell be just another guy.

He's still only won one league and CL, he his agent and people would be thinking far more cut throat than you and I, we have a lifetime to be a Liverpool fan, his time as a Liverpool player in the first team is fairly short from this point onwards.

Also 8/9th best player? I don't think you rate Trent appropriately, he'd instantly be one of their best 5. Mbappe, Vini Jr, Valverde, Bellingham, would be the only four on his level really, i remember many of the same arguments being said about Bellingham fast forward a year and his in the conversation for Ballon D'or.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1922 on: October 17, 2024, 11:26:15 pm »
Quote from: Knight on October 17, 2024, 11:08:03 pm
As is often the case in reality its both true that hes not won more because of serial cheats City AND true that FSG/ the club have made various mistakes that cost us the chance to compete for trophies.

Which trophies, specifically could we have won if FSG had done something differently and what would you have done differently to maximise the chances of winning them?

The obvious one is the 2021 title with defensive signings in January, Ive said before why I dont Gree with that but Im willing to accept theres a valid case to be made to contrary.

Which others though?

Weve achieved (I think) 98 and 94 point seasons and we havent won the title - if youre getting to that point and not winning the title then I dont think you can be putting that down to decision making, I just think you have to accept that the other team did a little bit better than you and it came down to fine margins - obviously in our case we know the reason why the other team were even in a position to match us let alone beat us and that comes back to the cheats point.

Weve lost 2 European cup finals to the best team in the world, one of them we had no right to be in in the first place and it was down to the excellence of our recruitment and management that we got there, the other their keeper has a worldie and they beat us when on balance we probably should have won.

People reference the 2019 summer when the only first teamer we sign is Adrian, the argument is that we could have future proofed ourselves more when our stock was at all an time high having just won the CL, but I believe our squad was at capacity at that point, so who are we selling? Who out of that 2019 squad would you have sold and who would you have brought in (worth bearing in mind that in terms of future proofing we also do Elliott that summer). We then obviously win 27 out of the first 28 games and piss the league title, the summer after that we then do Thiago and Jota and if it wasnt for that prick Pickford I think wed have won the title.

The obvious really poor season with no obvious mitigation is 22/23 but then you can question mark whether that would have happened anyway given the exertions of the previous season and the way it ended, they obviously do Nunez in that summer and that hasnt really gone as wed have hoped as yet but it isnt down to them not investing. 

Ive criticised the ownership a lot but my concern is more with what happens next; when the likes of Salah and Van Dijk leave (and even if that isnt this summer it will be within 3 years at absolute maximum), will they invest to try and replace them properly or are we going to see an Arsenal style management where they try and get top 4. Thats my worry with it, I dont look retrospectively and say that we could have won more if theyd done certain things differently because whilst you can always make that argument; I think its quite harsh to do so.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,768
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1923 on: October 17, 2024, 11:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on October 17, 2024, 10:36:46 pm
Oh do piss off. Trent hasnt won more because weve had to compete against serial cheats with endless resources. For the vast majority of his career weve been one of the 5 best clubs in world football, been to 3 CL finals and the most ridiculous of margins only stopped us from adding a few extra league titles to that.

If he wants to leave a club in as good a place as ours to win things he really does need to do one. Win things here, the teams close enough, the structures in place to build another great side. Be the X-factor we need to tilt the scales in massive games. Does Trent want to be a bus driver or a bus rider? If he goes to Madrid hell be an afterthought, their 8th/9th best player and just another piece in Perezs vanity project.

Im not convinced Trent wants to leave like, but hed be wise to remember what Torres said about leaving to win things:

Winning things here will be so much better than anywhere else and Trent will take his game to new levels to help us win trophies. If he goes to Madrid hell be just another guy.

How many CL titles have Madrid won whilst competing against City?

As for the structure being in place. The structure for what? Even FSG's biggest fan couldn't say their motives for being involved in soccer are to do their utmost to win trophies. They are here to make money and do just enough to be semi-competitive.

We were the favourites for the Paris final against Madrid. They have kicked on, rebuilt and are now miles ahead of us.

Trent quite rightly wants to know if we are going to do the same as Madrid have done. They have done that by identifying elite talent and going out and recruiting those players. We are quite happy to stand still and hope a bargain drops into our lap.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1924 on: October 17, 2024, 11:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on October 17, 2024, 06:42:58 pm
https://xcancel.com/DaveOCKOP/status/1846967251011862951

🚨 EXCL: Talks are progressing well between Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold over a new deal. Liverpool are hoping to tie him down to a multi-year deal with confidence growing a deal will be reached.

https://www.daveockop.com/latest-news/exclusive-trent-alexander-arnold-happy-to-give-liverpool-time-to-get-contract-renewal-done/
DaveOCKop has been spot on for a while.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1925 on: Today at 12:05:17 pm »
David Lynch@davidlynchlfc·4m
NEW: Virgil van Dijk has confirmed that talks over a new contract at Liverpool are under way.

Speaking to reporters after Sunday's win over Chelsea, he said: "I can say obviously discussions are ongoing, but I don't know, we will see what happens in the future. My very full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else. What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions have been started up and we will see."
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,837
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1926 on: Today at 12:06:54 pm »
Positive news I'd say.
Logged

Offline Oh Campione

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1927 on: Today at 12:08:05 pm »
Wouldn't surprise me if the contract is announced later today or sometime this week - the fact that thie Virgil news has been released by all the Liverpool press at midday shows it has been shared by the club
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,836
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1928 on: Today at 12:13:38 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 12:08:05 pm
Wouldn't surprise me if the contract is announced later today or sometime this week - the fact that thie Virgil news has been released by all the Liverpool press at midday shows it has been shared by the club

It's been shared by VVD, his quote is literally right there  ;D

Sounds like it's more than a day or two away from being agreed, but hopefully won't take long to come to an agreement.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1929 on: Today at 12:14:43 pm »
Good news they finally got round to speaking to him, hopefully it brings a quick agreement, shouldn't be too difficult really. His wages aren't insane and he's still great.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,188
  • ...All the best
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1930 on: Today at 12:15:53 pm »
That would be absolutely brilliant news.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,437
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1931 on: Today at 12:21:46 pm »
Sounds good that.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,416
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1932 on: Today at 12:24:05 pm »
Get it done Liverpool, irreplaceable on this years showing.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,041
  • Seis Veces
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1933 on: Today at 12:25:17 pm »
I could understand Trent holding off until late on, I think he will, but if we can get Virgil and Salah sorted and announce them ASAP it could be critical in helping him decide to stay.

Promise him we'll bring in a couple of signings in January and more in the summer as well.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,188
  • ...All the best
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1934 on: Today at 12:28:40 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:25:59 pm
Hughes struggling to get things done since he's joined
Really?

I must have dreamt him fucking killing it with the Klopp successor - by far the most important appointment over the summer, significantly more important than the 3 contracts combined (one of which seems like will get sorted now)
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,836
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1935 on: Today at 12:28:52 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:25:59 pm
Hughes struggling to get things done since he's joined

I mean he missed out on one player, but has seemingly done other work inc a few new contracts already (if true that Konate is due to be announced soon).

Lets let him get his feet under the table a little before all the snide comments.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,416
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1936 on: Today at 12:29:59 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:28:52 pm
I mean he missed out on one player, but has seemingly done other work inc a few new contracts already (if true that Konate is due to be announced soon).

Lets let him get his feet under the table a little before all the snide comments.

And Diaz in the works.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,526
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1937 on: Today at 12:30:19 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:25:17 pm
I could understand Trent holding off until late on, I think he will, but if we can get Virgil and Salah sorted and announce them ASAP it could be critical in helping him decide to stay.
Promise him we'll bring in a couple of signings in January and more in the summer as well.

Promise a player we'll bring in signings to brighten his mood?
He isn't THAT good to be perfectly honest.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1938 on: Today at 12:30:52 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 12:08:05 pm
Wouldn't surprise me if the contract is announced later today or sometime this week - the fact that thie Virgil news has been released by all the Liverpool press at midday shows it has been shared by the club

Think they've just grabbed him in the mixed zone after the game. Doesn't feel (to me anyway) like an announcement is imminent - it's not a club-driven briefing, just based on Virgil's post match quotes.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,090
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1939 on: Today at 12:36:42 pm »
Contract talks for Virgil have only started now?  Do they talk about talks beforehand. More of this monitoring accessing reaching out shite. I have to listen to my manager talking like this. Poor big Virgil
« Last Edit: Today at 12:39:20 pm by DiggerJohn »
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,893
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1940 on: Today at 12:39:10 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:36:42 pm
Contract talks for Virgil have only started now?

No idea when they started.

He said they are underway.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,538
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1941 on: Today at 12:42:40 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:30:52 pm
Think they've just grabbed him in the mixed zone after the game. Doesn't feel (to me anyway) like an announcement is imminent - it's not a club-driven briefing, just based on Virgil's post match quotes.

Paul Joyce mentioned that contracts can just have a breakthrough just all of the sudden and its reported on and announced. He brought up Salah's last deal and a lot of the press had the feeling the parties were miles apart and then all of the sudden it was agreed and announced shortly after.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,538
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1942 on: Today at 12:43:11 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:36:42 pm
Contract talks for Virgil have only started now?  Do they talk about talks beforehand. More of this monitoring accessing reaching out shite. I have to listen to my manager talking like this. Poor big Virgil

Based on journos reporting it would appear talks started late August/early September. With Salah and VVD at least

Trent you would imagine its been longer but thats just guessing.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:45:32 pm by Garlicbread »
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,418
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1943 on: Today at 12:45:02 pm »
Maybe we are saving them all to be announced after a defeat but we just keen winning. Richard Huges just sitting there with it all done thinking 'FFS Arne..' :D
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1944 on: Today at 12:45:52 pm »
You'd imagine by the time the player himself gets involved in the discussions then they'll be pretty close. Prior to that, it'll just be the club naming terms and the players agent doing likewise.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,041
  • Seis Veces
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1945 on: Today at 12:50:25 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:30:19 pm
Promise a player we'll bring in signings to brighten his mood?
He isn't THAT good to be perfectly honest.

Well, ideally it shouldn't be done *for* him, it should just be done regardless.

We have top class players who don't deserve shit transfer windows like the ones we treat them too most summers. We need to constantly be refreshing the squad with quality players. That'll give the likes of Trent (and others) confidence that we're serious about competing.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,120
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1946 on: Today at 12:53:39 pm »
Good to know we've finally started talks with him at least. Always felt like Virgil was the most likely of the three to sign.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1947 on: Today at 12:54:43 pm »
Great to hear the club and VVD are working on an extension, he still has plenty left in the tank - a no brainer. It would be a great boost for all at the club to get this one signed sealed and delivered as soon as possible.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,090
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1948 on: Today at 12:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:43:11 pm
Based on journos reporting it would appear talks started late August/early September. With Salah and VVD at least

Trent you would imagine its been longer but thats just guessing.

so months of talking, they must be very good at talking lol.  Quanash agent mustn't be much of a chatter
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1949 on: Today at 12:56:54 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:55:00 pm
so months of talking, they must be very good at talking lol.  Quanash agent mustn't be much of a chatter

There is a shit ton to consider when it comes to these contracts, particularly when you reach the standing that Van Dijk has. This is especially the case when it comes to things like image rights.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Up
« previous next »
 