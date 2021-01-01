Really. Camavinga was an elite talent who was playing for the Full French national team at 17. At 21 he has already won 2 La Liga titles, 2 Cl's and played in a world cup final. To compare him to Jones is quite frankly nuts. Madrid brought him in, bedded him in alongside Casamiro which then allowed them to offload Casamiro for 70m. We didn't do that we allowed Gini who was one of the first names on the team sheet to leave for free and hoped Jones could replace him. That is completely different.



When Casamiro left Camavinga was already the better player. Four years later Jones for all his quality has never replaced Gini. Bedding in Camavinga meant Casamiro could leave and they could bring in Tchouameni and allow him to grow into the team alongside Kroos, Modric and Camavinga.

They played Bellingham as a false 9 because they had been pro-active and had lined up fucking Mbappe AND Endrick. Whilst doing so they won a La-Liga and CL double.



As for Tchouameni being their only recognised 6, you brought up Camavinga at the start of this attack. I find it really hard to take you seriously when you can't remember what you have posted.



Camavinga was an elite talent, so elite that he was pretty much a 1 of 1 during that transfer window. How many teenagers are there with that level of talent playing in first teams? They come around every 3-4 years, do you genuinely expect the club to just unearth talent like that out of nowhere? Madrid can land those players because theyre the biggest club in the world, theyre the destination for every single player in world football, since their shift in transfer strategy towards younger, emerging talents, theyve now become the destination for the worlds best teenagers as well. Its nigh on impossible to compete with what they do, but my point still stands. Jones was a huge talent in our academy, he was in our first team and playing very well as a teenager, he was more than ready to be a depth option in our team, whilst we had Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Milner, Keita and Chamberlain at the club. The numbers we had were fine, the age profile of that group of players was fine, Jones was the perfect player to bring along with that crop of players, his biggest problem has been his inability to stay fit compared to Wijnaldum, as a player hes very good and allowing him a pathway to the first team was the right move by the club, it just backfired massively with his injury issues.You are genuinely misled if you believe Camavinga was already better than Casemiro at the point of Casemiro leaving. I can remember listening to Graham Hunter at the time of Casemiro leaving, he was dismayed, arguing Casemiro was Madrids most important player and the heartbeat of their side. Camavinga was a huge talent, but he has struggled in the possession phase at the base as a 6, he regularly needed Kroos next to him because of this and thats why in the semi against City he ended up being used as an 8 whilst Kroos played at the base as a 6. His best position is as a left central midfield player, he can do a good job at 6 as hes athletic and defensively strong, but there are zero doubts what his best position is and there are zero doubts that Tchouameni is that teams 6.Im very much aware of who Madrid had lined up. The point was they didnt do it all straight away. If we waited a year to land a player on a free youd accuse us of penny pinching, of being too stingy to purchase the player with 12 months on his deal and putting the bank balance before the strength of the squad. If Madrid dont win La Liga/the CL, will you be saying its because they wasted a year without a forward and shouldve used that year to bed in Benzemas replacement?Madrid are a fantastically run club, arguably the best in world football, to use them as the measure of every one of our decisions is both unfair and daft. Theyve made lots of the same risks we have, theyve rode older players right into the twilights of their careers; theyve allowed players to leave on free transfers; theyve refused to pay over the odds for players they dont see as worth it; theyve exploited release clauses to avoid negotiations; theyve took huge risks on squad numbers at key positions and theyve consistently aimed for the best talent/value in the market. Theyre better than us at transfers, largely because they have a greater pull for the biggest talents in the game.