« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 107687 times)

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,764
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2000 on: Today at 01:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:49:42 pm
£50.5mil for Casimero is one of the great steals in football over the last 10 years or so.

The point is bringing in replacements like Camavinga and having a buy to sell policy allows you to do that. Having a sell to buy policy means you can't do that because you need the player. Far too often we end up players who had a decent transfer value leave on a free because of a lack of investment.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,353
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2001 on: Today at 01:57:46 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:51:44 pm
Hahaha, aye it's mad how relatively perfect their business has looked in terms of both incomings and outgoings when you consider they're more successful than ever really. It's like when you get a good few years into a Football Manager or FIFA game. The Casemiro one in particular was just mad, especially considering how obvious it was that United weren't and aren't going anywhere big in coming years. I'm amazed that he and Varane wanted to leave Madrid but at that money they might have been pushed out the door.

100 million they got for a 33 year old Ronaldo who'd helped carry them to four Champions League wins, nuts really.

They basically replaced Casimero who couldn't run with Tchouameni, they do also buy cheaper players as well Camavinga was less than £30mil.

I think their status helps a lot, they bully clubs because players want to go there, as well as pay incredible fee's/wages whenever they want.

Twat of a club.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2002 on: Today at 02:04:59 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:53:24 pm
Wow, that's obscene. But I do think Mbappe relatively is in a league of his own, given how good he's been up to this point while possibly having ten great years ahead of him. Trent would probably struggle to get anywhere near that number, as would other world class players.
Maybe, but I imagine Trent's or another players agent/family would be getting a fair bit of the saving of that transfer fee as well.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:07:19 pm by Chris~ »
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,304
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2003 on: Today at 02:16:08 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:53:24 pm
Wow, that's obscene. But I do think Mbappe relatively is in a league of his own, given how good he's been up to this point while possibly having ten great years ahead of him. Trent would probably struggle to get anywhere near that number, as would other world class players.

Frees are great for that reason.  Instead of paying 150 million transfer fee, a large signing bonus, and a high wage, you only pay the latter two and can use that to boost them.  Why pay clubs when you don't have to?

Real pushing for deals for players that are free or with 1-year left allows them much more flexibility to offer crazy signing fees and wages.  If you were them, offering Trent 75 million signing/agent fee and 450K a week is better than them offering us 100 million for him, offering him 25 million signing/agent fee, and 300K a week.  It makes their offer way more attractive to Trent at less cost since they don't have to pay us (like they didn't have to pay PSG).

The figures are all obscene of course.  But that's football for you...
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Antonio Chigurh

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 70
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2004 on: Today at 02:26:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:55:31 pm
The point is bringing in replacements like Camavinga and having a buy to sell policy allows you to do that. Having a sell to buy policy means you can't do that because you need the player. Far too often we end up players who had a decent transfer value leave on a free because of a lack of investment.

 But they probably sold someone to buy Camavinga so they're a sell to buy club and therefore wrong.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,017
  • Seis Veces
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2005 on: Today at 02:27:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:57:46 pm
They basically replaced Casimero who couldn't run with Tchouameni, they do also buy cheaper players as well Camavinga was less than £30mil.

I think their status helps a lot, they bully clubs because players want to go there, as well as pay incredible fee's/wages whenever they want.

Twat of a club.

Hahaha, I'm actually almost admirable how fucking horrible they are.

It is their status which helps massively, the entire world is a finishing school for them.

Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:16:08 pm
Frees are great for that reason.  Instead of paying 150 million transfer fee, a large signing bonus, and a high wage, you only pay the latter two and can use that to boost them.  Why pay clubs when you don't have to?

Real pushing for deals for players that are free or with 1-year left allows them much more flexibility to offer crazy signing fees and wages.  If you were them, offering Trent 75 million signing/agent fee and 450K a week is better than them offering us 100 million for him, offering him 25 million signing/agent fee, and 300K a week.  It makes their offer way more attractive to Trent at less cost since they don't have to pay us (like they didn't have to pay PSG).

The figures are all obscene of course.  But that's football for you...

I think we'll soon see more top players letting their contracts run down to the end, regardless if they stay at whatever club they're at or move on. They don't need the security of multi-year deals because of years of receiving obscene wages and the promise of other clubs being able to offer them.

With our lads up for renewal, I really don't think money is the biggest issue at all. They'll end up making a killing here or elsewhere.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,463
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2006 on: Today at 02:31:05 pm »
Rumours of the Virg deal is we've offered 2 years with an option for a third.  :D
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2007 on: Today at 02:32:32 pm »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Today at 02:26:40 pm
But they probably sold someone to buy Camavinga so they're a sell to buy club and therefore wrong.

We quite comfortably have a higher net spend than Real Madrid over the last 5 years.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,463
  • Legend
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2008 on: Today at 02:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:31:05 pm
Rumours of the Virg deal is we've offered 2 years with an option for a third.  :D

Fingers crossed this is true.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,531
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2009 on: Today at 02:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:31:05 pm
Rumours of the Virg deal is we've offered 2 years with an option for a third.  :D

Thats ideal for all parties to be honest.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,017
  • Seis Veces
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2010 on: Today at 02:38:24 pm »
Let's hope so. One of them needs to sign soon the way I see it. If Virgil AND Salah both signed it could go some ways in helping Trent decide, or any combination of 2 of the 3 signing.

I think Virg/Mo should both get three more years, at least 2+1.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:39:55 pm by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,764
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2011 on: Today at 02:40:21 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:38:24 pm
Let's hope so. One of them needs to sign soon the way I see it. If Virgil AND Salah both signed it could go some ways in helping Trent decide, or any combination of 2 of the 3 signing.

That is the way I see it. The club needs to show real ambition.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2012 on: Today at 02:44:58 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:16:02 pm
https://xcancel.com/AnfieldSector/status/1847202508638126082?t=f92vDpA3yA7sEoGjZhXe6g&s=19

[🟢] NEW: Trent Alexander Arnold is only seen as a feasible option if he can arrive on a free transfer to Real Madrid next summer.

Talks over a renewal with Liverpool are ongoing.

[@MarioCortegana]

Yep and bet his people have been made aware of it early,only way you'll get that massive pay package we're dangling is we pay no transfer fee.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2013 on: Today at 02:46:07 pm »
Goat and Trent signing would be great, if we get them two done I'd be well happy. Mo I don't really mind either way, I'd prefer him to stay but can imagine it's going to be extremely difficult to agree on the right financial deal, next season is a bit of a nightmare with him going away half way through it again, we won't want to be paying 300k + for that.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,764
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2014 on: Today at 02:47:29 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:32:32 pm
We quite comfortably have a higher net spend than Real Madrid over the last 5 years.

Do you think that could be because Madrid sold Ronaldo for 100m whilst we have let Salah run his deal down?

Do you think that is because Madrid brought in Alaba on a free so they could sell Varane for 40m?

Do you think that signing Camavinga for 30m allowing Casamiro to leave for 70m?

May have something to do with that? It is almost as if having a plan and acting pro-actively has financial benefits. The amount of players we have allowed to walk away on frees is obscene. Money that with better pre-planning could have been re-invested back into the team.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2015 on: Today at 02:51:12 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:47:29 pm
Do you think that could be because Madrid sold Ronaldo for 100m whilst we have let Salah run his deal down?

Do you think that is because Madrid brought in Alaba on a free so they could sell Varane for 40m?

Do you think that signing Camavinga for 30m allowing Casamiro to leave for 70m?

May have something to do with that? It is almost as if having a plan and acting pro-actively has financial benefits. The amount of players we have allowed to walk away on frees is obscene. Money that with better pre-planning could have been re-invested back into the team.

How very cherry picked.

You've been shown before that we've lost fewer players to free transfers than pretty much all of our PL rivals, including fewer key players, yet you continue to peddle this line. 

Looking through Real Madrid now, and the same can be said for them.. 14 players over the last five seasons have left on a free including Benzema, Asensio, Bale, Isco, Marcelo, Jovic, Ramos and James. That's about £300 million worth of signings.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:53:17 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,386
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2016 on: Today at 03:08:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:31:05 pm
Rumours of the Virg deal is we've offered 2 years with an option for a third.  :D

Who is the source for this?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Onward Liverpudlian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 797
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2017 on: Today at 03:10:31 pm »
The message sent out that we can't hold on to a local lad bought up in the shadow of our training ground to a rival club for zero ££££s would be hugely damaging to our owners and I can't emphasise this enough - but to Trent himself from most LFC fans - I know that just by speaking to family and friends. This would be nothing like bluenose McManaman going there in '99. For this reason I think he will sign an extension soon but the atmosphere around him will get really dire if he went to those shithouses and particularly for nowt.

Can I just address the excellent Spanish record in winning European competitions? Anyone with a brain cell knows that Real and the other Spanish clubs can more easily rest players for their boring (farmers) league games - prioritising the big CL games in a way Premier League clubs challenging City simply can't do because our league is actually hard and competitive.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,553
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2018 on: Today at 03:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:22:42 am
They are miles ahead of us because we are talking about building another great side. They haven't stopped being a great side. That is the huge difference. They didn't allow Modric and Kroos to run themselves into the ground and have transitional seasons. Whilst Kroos and Modric were coming to the end of their careers they didn't offload them to bring in funds for the next generation.

It was seamless. They signed Camavinga, Tchouaméni and Bellingham first and bedded them in. Compare that to selling Henderson and Fabinho and then bringing in a whole new midfield of 8s.

Madrid are miles ahead because if Trent joins then they are pretty much set. Compare that to Liverpool were there are question marks over most areas of the team.

When you come out with stuff like this its very hard to take you seriously. They brought in Camavinga and brought him along did they? So why is it when we decided to let Gini leave as wed brought Jones along, why do you endlessly criticise the club? Despite the club having 6 senior options as well as Jones?

They signed Tchouameni and immediately sold Casemiro, they didnt bed him in and if memory serves me correctly, they ended up playing Kroos at the 6 against City and got their arses handed to them in the semis. If Klopp got walloped 4-0 at the Etihad in a CL semi final playing Milner and Henderson in midfield you wouldnt stop crowing about how bad it was from FSG. But when Real Madrid do it you claim its a master stroke.

They signed Bellingham and played him as a false 9 all season because they didnt replace Benzema with a forward. Think about how much you go on about not replacing Lovren  our 4th choice defender  they sold the holder of the Ballon Dor and replaced him with an 8. Again, if we did that, you wouldnt stop going on about it, but Madrid do it and its a master stroke.

Madrid have gone into this season with one senior right back, something you would deem negligent if we did it, they have now lost Carvajal for the season whilst they didnt sign Yoro in the summer, Alaba still hasnt returned and they allowed Nacho to leave, meaning the only fit senior centre backs they have are Militao and Rudiger. Theyve had to play Tchoumeni as a centre back this season and did so last season  their only recognised 6  but its OK when youre Madrid because La Ligas a cakewalk for them. They can rest players during pivotal parts of the season and prime themselves for another deep CL run. But of course, you wont question anything, youll just make general points that feel right but are miles off when you look a bit closer. Madrid have consistently sold players, have consistently taken risks on numbers/depth, have consistently aimed for value in the market and havent replaced players as soon as theyve left. The difference is they got away with it whilst our risks played out with the worst case scenario every time.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,608
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2019 on: Today at 03:19:12 pm »
Hopefully when one signs the other two dominoes will fall into place.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,531
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2020 on: Today at 03:22:22 pm »
If Van Dijk stays. I hope he retires from Holland after the World Cup. But the 2 + 1 could lead him up until Euro 2028 as well.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,353
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2021 on: Today at 03:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:22:22 pm
If Van Dijk stays. I hope he retires from Holland after the World Cup. But the 2 + 1 could lead him up until Euro 2028 as well.

He's specifically said he wants to stay here at the very top level until the world cup, I think he might retire from holland after that.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,953
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2022 on: Today at 03:32:16 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:45:48 pm
I was at that event too. Peter Robinson said afterwards he only said that to stop you ruining the evening with your incessant moaning.

:lmao
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,764
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2023 on: Today at 03:41:07 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:51:12 pm
How very cherry picked.

You've been shown before that we've lost fewer players to free transfers than pretty much all of our PL rivals, including fewer key players, yet you continue to peddle this line. 

Looking through Real Madrid now, and the same can be said for them.. 14 players over the last five seasons have left on a free including Benzema, Asensio, Bale, Isco, Marcelo, Jovic, Ramos and James. That's about £300 million worth of signings.


What you are missing is that keeping certain players around allowed Madrid to offload other players often for big fees. We have kept players around and then let them leave for free but have rarely cashed in.

Over the last four or five years how many bonafide starters have we actually got fees for. Mane because he told us he wanted to leave and Fabinho+Henderson basically because Saudi were hoovering up anything that moved that season.

We face the real possibility of losing Lallana, Gini, Origi, Milner, Keita, Ox, Firmino, VVD, Salah and Trent without getting a penny piece for any of them. The reason being we were using them right up until the season they left. There was no pre-planning that brought in their replacements and allowed us off load them.

As a club you cannot cry poverty on one hand and then potentially allow players of that quality to walk away without bringing in some transfer fees.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,953
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2024 on: Today at 03:43:15 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:08:25 pm
Who is the source for this?

Samie nodded off while scrolling through Twitter, so... a dream at best knowing him.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,463
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2025 on: Today at 03:46:10 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:08:25 pm
Who is the source for this?

Jill, you should know by now if it's a legitimate journo source I'd post a link.  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Up
« previous next »
 