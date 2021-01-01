They are miles ahead of us because we are talking about building another great side. They haven't stopped being a great side. That is the huge difference. They didn't allow Modric and Kroos to run themselves into the ground and have transitional seasons. Whilst Kroos and Modric were coming to the end of their careers they didn't offload them to bring in funds for the next generation.



It was seamless. They signed Camavinga, Tchouaméni and Bellingham first and bedded them in. Compare that to selling Henderson and Fabinho and then bringing in a whole new midfield of 8s.



Madrid are miles ahead because if Trent joins then they are pretty much set. Compare that to Liverpool were there are question marks over most areas of the team.



When you come out with stuff like this its very hard to take you seriously. They brought in Camavinga and brought him along did they? So why is it when we decided to let Gini leave as wed brought Jones along, why do you endlessly criticise the club? Despite the club having 6 senior options as well as Jones?They signed Tchouameni and immediately sold Casemiro, they didnt bed him in and if memory serves me correctly, they ended up playing Kroos at the 6 against City and got their arses handed to them in the semis. If Klopp got walloped 4-0 at the Etihad in a CL semi final playing Milner and Henderson in midfield you wouldnt stop crowing about how bad it was from FSG. But when Real Madrid do it you claim its a master stroke.They signed Bellingham and played him as a false 9 all season because they didnt replace Benzema with a forward. Think about how much you go on about not replacing Lovren  our 4th choice defender  they sold the holder of the Ballon Dor and replaced him with an 8. Again, if we did that, you wouldnt stop going on about it, but Madrid do it and its a master stroke.Madrid have gone into this season with one senior right back, something you would deem negligent if we did it, they have now lost Carvajal for the season whilst they didnt sign Yoro in the summer, Alaba still hasnt returned and they allowed Nacho to leave, meaning the only fit senior centre backs they have are Militao and Rudiger. Theyve had to play Tchoumeni as a centre back this season and did so last season  their only recognised 6  but its OK when youre Madrid because La Ligas a cakewalk for them. They can rest players during pivotal parts of the season and prime themselves for another deep CL run. But of course, you wont question anything, youll just make general points that feel right but are miles off when you look a bit closer. Madrid have consistently sold players, have consistently taken risks on numbers/depth, have consistently aimed for value in the market and havent replaced players as soon as theyve left. The difference is they got away with it whilst our risks played out with the worst case scenario every time.