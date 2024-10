I’ve said this before, but if you are a highly confident player in your own abilities, and trust that not only will you continue to develop and expect wage inflation to go up massively as it has been, then why would you tie yourself down for longer than you have to.



It’s not like if he got injured and had to retire during his latest deal he’d struggle, he’d be set for life with £15m+ in his pocket.



That just doesn't make sense though. It is as if you are talking about two different players. Trent A is absolutely ruthless and wants to extract as much money from Football as possible so he refuses to sign more than a one year extension.Trent B isn't arsed about money, hey if he had to retire tomorrow he would be set for life.The reality is that Trent is hugely aware of what can happen and has set up an 'After Academy' to help players who have to give up the game. What you seem to be missing is that whilst £15m seems like a huge amount of money to a normal person, it isn't to a professional footballer. people get used to a certain level of lifestyle and want to protect that standard of living.That is why players are quite happy to sign long-term deals. They want security and don't want to gamble that wages will keep going up. That they will stay fit and maintain their form and above all that another team will be prepared to offer them the kind of hike in salary three years down the line that makes the gamble worthwhile.