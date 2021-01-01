Some interesting posts in here recently and I've been meaning to drop my own thoughts on the situation for a while. It definitely veers into talking about the owners/recruitment side of things as well as fan opinions. With the complete understanding that 'it's only a game/not worth getting worked up about' and that the actual football is more important than transfers etc etc, I feel this way ...



Firstly, I'm amazed and intrigued by posters on here who, in my own mind at least, seem to be welcoming club legends moving on if it will give a younger alternative a go of things. Of course, you're completely allowed to have different opinions, even if they're relatively unpopular. You might think Trent for example is shite, he can't defend/Bradley is better etc etc. Obviously, there's also the 'X player wants to be here, this one doesn't' aspect, completely fair way to look at things. However, this is a fanbase that has experience with overreactive 'he was shite anyway' takes, and 'player XYZ is better than him' and I can't help but feel the two big victims of this are going to be Bradley and Quansah. They don't deserve any of that - neither does Salah's replacement (IF we replace him) when he only gets about a third of his output in terms of goals and assists.



Now for the main part of the argument. Again, I preface it's only a game and there's bigger things to worry about, but applying context that we're all hugely invested in LFC - Does it not anger/dishearten you that a few years ago the club was on top of the world, revenues never higher ... and that three of the best players we've ever had are probably going to leave and go elsewhere because the club has consistently failed to show ambition to become the best it can be and sustain our position there???



I think there's two camps you can fall into here. You're either aware it's just a silly forum and that it's pointless fretting about things like contract negotiations and signings. Or, there's the superfan aspect who'll just blindly support no matter what happens.



As for my own strong opinions. I think it's a fucking disgrace it's came down to this. It can possibly be rectified, but given all we know about the club/owners/recruitment team - it probably won't be. I think their fate as Liverpool players was probably sealed with another awful summer window. Add that on top of the multiple poor windows that came under Klopp, the best manager of his day. Jurgen wasn't without his own mistakes in the market, but the way I see it the buck stops with the higher-ups, and I think that's how the players will see it too.



To catastrophise a little further ... I'm already dreading the obvious blind showing of faith that will be given to Bournemouth's former director of football even if's the disaster scenario of Trent/Salah/VVD all leaving. Because like the Trent & Conor Bradley situation, it feels like people are happy enough to see that scenario play out just to see how he deals with things, even though it's very likely to set the team back for years. I don't think it's over the top to say it could actually define Slot's tenure at the club. It could take actual decades to see players as good as those three in their respective positions at this club. Richard Hughes himself is going to be a very interesting figure in the coming months, and I'm interested in seeing how far his relationship with Michael Edwards takes him.



Maybe it's hard to see now for some people, especially with life under Slot starting so well, but I just can't help but feel that in years to come we'll look back at how the owners/recruitment process conspired against us post the title win and weep. They let Klopp down in spite (and because) of him being a near miracle worker at times, and they continue to do it to the players today. As a lifelong fan born minutes away from L4 of course it feels mad to me that anyone would consider leaving, but from a completely subjective viewpoint of any of those three world class players, I could completely understand all three checking out.