Once City clicked into gear the title was unlikely with the injury crisis we had. The point was more that but for a freak Ali goal at West Brom in the 96th minute the January inaction would have cost us CL football.



We were top of the league on new year's day and lost at Southampton with Fabinho and Henderson at the back. Klopp was imploring the club to do something. Lessons weren't learnt in 2023 when we did miss out.



What lessons werent learned in 22-23? The club (of which Klopp was the biggest driving force at that point) decided to rebuild the attack over rebuilding the midfield. Add to that the rebuild of the attack didnt exactly work from the off. Jota had multiple long term injuries starting with one sustained on international duty, Diaz had back to back knee injuries meaning he missed a long part of the season, Darwin really struggled and the move from a false 9 to a leading 9 didnt work. We ended up signing Gakpo in January (again, a decision led by Klopp) over a midfielder, he eventually settled in after a slow start.We went into 22-23 with Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Elliott, Milner, Keita and Oxlaide-Chamberlain in midfield, we went into 20-21 with three centre backs. The numbers we went into 22-23 with were fine but the collective loss of form/natural decline meant most of those players werent up to the job.Injuries were a huge part of that season but what most supporters dont seem to discuss is the tactics/set up was woeful for most of that season. People look at United at the moment and rip E7H for how open they are, the spaces they leave when they press etc but a lot of that applied to us during that season. Our shape was scandalous, our forwards were on completely different wave lengths (look at how isolated Darwin was when he played) and our back line was left exposed time and time again. A lot of people say Fabinhos legs went but I dont agree, for me his heart/head went and hed simply lost those extra few percentages that separate the good from the great. I lost count on the number of times Klopp had to rip the back out of him from the dugout because he was playing like someone whod completely checked out.Football clubs regularly take risks going into seasons and rarely have the perfect squad. The problem for us is when we have took risks on personnel, the worst case scenario has played out, which makes it an easy conversation to say its negligence as you should have foreseen the worst case scenario playing out. Lovren barely played in his last season with us, the idea that Fabinho may play 10-20 games as an emergency centre back didnt seem so bad given we had Thiago joining as an extra midfielder to an already pretty deep midfield. But such is life, we lose Thiago and VVD to contact injuries at Goodison, we lose Gomez on international duty, we lose Jota during a dead rubber in Europe, we go most of that season without Chamberlain and Keita and we end up having to rely on Jones for a sustained period who was still a teenager learning his trade. The decision around the centre backs at the time and with hindsight is rightly scrutinised, but I still dont think it was an enormous risk to take, it was a pretty normal risk that backfired in the worst way possible.