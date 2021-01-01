I agree that all three must be amazed at how bad the summer window was. Maybe not amazed, but used to it now. Since they've all been playing for the club, we've had multiple windows that have been the same, poor or just hugely underwhelming. You might think it means nothing as we sit top of the league but it really does.



All three are the same in that they'll go to clubs who'll show more ambition in improving their sides. Players want to be apart of that, from their own perspective it's not going to be about wages or signing on fees. They'll get the money anywhere. Trent possibly has a decade ahead of him and I personally can 100% understand why he'd be cautious about staying here if they aren't going to seriously invest (and let's be honest, these owners won't). He won't want to be another Gerrard who stayed but underachieved after Istanbul. Winning trophies as often as possible is what it's all about, and to do that you need to consistently buy great players.



As for the other two, yeah they're older and staying is probably (but not definitely) going to be better for them. Both have multiple years ahead of them, even if they slow down a bit. There's still no centre half like Van Dijk or right winger like Salah. Even one of them leaving would be a fucking joke but I still feel all three are off because these clowns are either dithering over it or just don't want to renew them, even though it's very very obvious they should.