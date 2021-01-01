« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 90640 times)

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,260
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1600 on: Yesterday at 12:22:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:31:13 am
There is no way they are offering £50m and £200k plus wages a week for a player they can get for free in 6 months. No chance.

Maybe we can get 10-20m max out of them. But thats about it.

It's gonna cost them big time with a signing on fee either way. Mind you it's likely to be the same for us if he stays.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,167
  • ...All the best
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1601 on: Yesterday at 12:27:29 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 11:15:45 am
Of course Bradley couldnt replace Trent, but he is much better than Ibe
If only somebody as good as Trent would do then we'll be waiting a very long time. We don't necessarily need someone just like Trent, we can totally make do with a decent quality , competent RB like Bradley. It's not like every other big club has a Trent as their RB.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1602 on: Yesterday at 12:28:16 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 08:06:14 am
Why? The last time I checked we're doing allright?

Personally will reserve judgment on that until I see how we are in midfield as one more injury there and were in trouble.

What I really meant though was that at least one or two of the contract renewals should have been done in the summer, if theyd done that and just the one signing Id have felt differently about it.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,630
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1603 on: Yesterday at 12:48:32 pm »
The key for us was slowly replacing the dependency we had on Trent for the creativity required in CM especially when we had a more work horse model when Henderson, Milner were getting the nod.in McAllister n Gravenberch we really have upped the creative/ attacking ability so less reliant on Trent which is not a bad thing considering what's happening plus he can also concentrate on defensive duties more too. That's a huge plus as we can all see with the amount of clean sheets. I think at this stage we've already equalled the clean sheets we achieved last season before the New Year, thats a huge improvement. Defensively we are solid and considering our goal outputs are down in the league versus this time last season it's the key ingredient for topping the league. I actually think we have pretty much replaced Trent with the system we are now playing as Bradley is a better defender and will add to the solidity if Trent leaves.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,687
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1604 on: Yesterday at 12:52:09 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 12:27:29 pm
If only somebody as good as Trent would do then we'll be waiting a very long time. We don't necessarily need someone just like Trent, we can totally make do with a decent quality , competent RB like Bradley. It's not like every other big club has a Trent as their RB.

If we were doing that in one position then fine. If you downgrade one position then there are workarounds. Lose three world class players whilst still not having brought in a 6 then the team can easily fall off a cliff in terms of performance.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,630
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1605 on: Yesterday at 02:00:59 pm »
I can see Gapko having a bigger say in the coming months n surely he Diaz and Jota can balance the loss of Salah somewhat especially when you add a lot more solidity to the team. We will surely add one more attacking option to the squad and if things don't pan out for Nunez his sale will go along way to adding someone to the team that can bring 20 plus goals and assists combined. It's a wee crossroads the team is facing next summer but the biggest crossroad of replacing Klopp seems to have been handled pretty decently. It definitely makes me panic less about the next chapter of the club as very few thought we could have replaced Jürgen, who dropped the bomb on the ownership when he told him he's done in the middle of a season. The trio contract situation has been known about for the past 12-18 months n so have the options we need to think about.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1606 on: Yesterday at 06:21:26 pm »
Getting no money for Trent will be seriously poor management (at commercial/transfer level, not Slot obviously).

Will be interesting to see how they plan to replace his contribution within the team.
Logged

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1607 on: Yesterday at 10:51:37 pm »
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 06:21:26 pm
Getting no money for Trent will be seriously poor management (at commercial/transfer level, not Slot obviously).

Will be interesting to see how they plan to replace his contribution within the team.
That's the thing though, if he determines to run his contract down and refuses to sign leaving on a free, there is nothing you can do

Could have had this in his mind and planned for the last couple of years in which case, not really poor management at all, just modern footballers
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,687
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1608 on: Yesterday at 11:09:56 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Yesterday at 10:51:37 pm
That's the thing though, if he determines to run his contract down and refuses to sign leaving on a free, there is nothing you can do

Could have had this in his mind and planned for the last couple of years in which case, not really poor management at all, just modern footballers

If he refused a long term extension last time he renewed then it should have set the alarm bells ringing.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 01:49:52 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:09:56 pm
If he refused a long term extension last time he renewed then it should have set the alarm bells ringing.
And yet still, nothing you could essentially do about it - even more so if he's just strung us along saying he'll consider it

We have an able back up in Bradley and will probably buy should he leave, you can't spend on the off chance, that would be poor financial management
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 793
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 03:49:59 am »
Imagine what they are thinking after this summer, no doubt expecting the club to make some signings to show them they mean business and at the end we end up with 0 signings. Won't blame any of them for leaving to be honest when you see how other teams are strengthening. Not being able to get anything for them will hurt a lot though.

Trent, at least, is 100% leaving if Real are interested imo.
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,575
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 05:57:16 am »
Jog on, were top of the league.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,238
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 07:52:13 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 05:57:16 am
Jog on, were top of the league.


Is this directed at Trent? Virg? Mo? The fans? The club? FSG? People in general?
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,238
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 07:53:26 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 03:49:59 am
Imagine what they are thinking after this summer, no doubt expecting the club to make some signings to show them they mean business and at the end we end up with 0 signings. Won't blame any of them for leaving to be honest when you see how other teams are strengthening. Not being able to get anything for them will hurt a lot though.

Trent, at least, is 100% leaving if Real are interested imo.

That's not strictly speaking true.
Logged

Online NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,116
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1614 on: Today at 09:04:35 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 03:49:59 am
Trent, at least, is 100% leaving if Real are interested imo.

You might be right but that's at best a guess
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,993
  • Seis Veces
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 11:52:57 am »
I agree that all three must be amazed at how bad the summer window was. Maybe not amazed, but used to it now. Since they've all been playing for the club, we've had multiple windows that have been the same, poor or just hugely underwhelming. You might think it means nothing as we sit top of the league but it really does.

All three are the same in that they'll go to clubs who'll show more ambition in improving their sides. Players want to be apart of that, from their own perspective it's not going to be about wages or signing on fees. They'll get the money anywhere. Trent possibly has a decade ahead of him and I personally can 100% understand why he'd be cautious about staying here if they aren't going to seriously invest (and let's be honest, these owners won't). He won't want to be another Gerrard who stayed but underachieved after Istanbul. Winning trophies as often as possible is what it's all about, and to do that you need to consistently buy great players.

As for the other two, yeah they're older and staying is probably (but not definitely) going to be better for them. Both have multiple years ahead of them, even if they slow down a bit. There's still no centre half like Van Dijk or right winger like Salah. Even one of them leaving would be a fucking joke but I still feel all three are off because these clowns are either dithering over it or just don't want to renew them, even though it's very very obvious they should.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,697
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 12:05:30 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:52:57 am
I agree that all three must be amazed at how bad the summer window was. Maybe not amazed, but used to it now. Since they've all been playing for the club, we've had multiple windows that have been the same, poor or just hugely underwhelming. You might think it means nothing as we sit top of the league but it really does.

All three are the same in that they'll go to clubs who'll show more ambition in improving their sides. Players want to be apart of that, from their own perspective it's not going to be about wages or signing on fees. They'll get the money anywhere. Trent possibly has a decade ahead of him and I personally can 100% understand why he'd be cautious about staying here if they aren't going to seriously invest (and let's be honest, these owners won't). He won't want to be another Gerrard who stayed but underachieved after Istanbul. Winning trophies as often as possible is what it's all about, and to do that you need to consistently buy great players.

As for the other two, yeah they're older and staying is probably (but not definitely) going to be better for them. Both have multiple years ahead of them, even if they slow down a bit. There's still no centre half like Van Dijk or right winger like Salah. Even one of them leaving would be a fucking joke but I still feel all three are off because these clowns are either dithering over it or just don't want to renew them, even though it's very very obvious they should.

You say all this but Trent last signed a contract in 2021 - before we signed anyone that summer, and 3 years since we really splashed out on top quality in summer 2018 (Ali). So he obviously doesn't just consider signings to be the only sign of ambition. I'd imagine he'll take into account the state he feels the current squad is in, the level he rates the coaching staff at, etc too - and all that seems pretty positive currently IMO.

VVD signed his extension a few weeks after Trent, so I imagine he had similar thoughts.

Signings are great, we should be making them for sure and strengthening where and when we can. However I'm not sure it's what they are mainly going to base their decision on when deciding if to renew because they certainly haven't previously.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 12:27:13 pm »
still think we have decent chance to keep VVD. Salah 50/50 id say.
Trent looks unlikely never got any indication from him he wants to stay taht says it all.

If i was to guess i would say VVD signs & Salah & Trent leave.
Could easily see Real,PSG,Man City,Bayern & Inter Milan all offerring VVD a huge wage

i think with VVD the bis owrry would be Real Madrid. Not been linked yet though so hopefully they are after Saliba.
Logged

Online Bincey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,248
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 12:52:47 pm »
If you accept what some staff at the club have said for a few years, which is something along the lines of keeping players you already have is just as, if not more, important than buying players (due to the riskiness of the transfer market), then it just seems really strange, if they put that much weight on player retention, that we have got to a situation like this so late in the day.





Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,197
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1619 on: Today at 12:53:34 pm »
If all of them want around say £300k, that's £900k a week or £47mil per year, our 1st team players wage bill is around £130mil a year so about 36% of it on 3 players including 2 older ones is clearly going to take some careful consideration.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,505
  • Meh sd f
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1620 on: Today at 12:58:59 pm »
We cant hold on to the 28-yo VVD or 28-yo Salah with all the money in the world. They are still world class players and they're in great shape, but they will age like everyone else. Paying Salah 500k or whatever wont bring us the young Salah back.

I hope they stay all three, but not at any cost. In some ways we have to replace VVD and Salah whatever happens
« Last Edit: Today at 01:01:21 pm by jepovic »
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,167
  • ...All the best
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1621 on: Today at 01:19:13 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:52:57 am
You'll have to do considerably better if you want people to understand why would three world-class players arguably the best players in entire history of football in their respective positions not only give us almost their entire careers, their peak years and look to continue playing for us if we were such unambitious club. Surely then you must not be very impressed with the level of their intelligence.

It simply doesn't add up and it's wildly inconsistent with your doom mongering assessment.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1622 on: Today at 01:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:53:34 pm
If all of them want around say £300k, that's £900k a week or £47mil per year, our 1st team players wage bill is around £130mil a year so about 36% of it on 3 players including 2 older ones is clearly going to take some careful consideration.
Our first team wage bill was that maybe 10+ years ago. It's going to be way more than double that now
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,197
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1623 on: Today at 01:39:40 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:36:56 pm
Our first team wage bill was that maybe 10+ years ago. It's going to be way more than double that now

I based it off this, basic only, seems pretty accurate.

https://www.capology.com/club/liverpool/salaries/
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,697
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1624 on: Today at 01:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:39:40 pm
I based it off this, basic only, seems pretty accurate.

https://www.capology.com/club/liverpool/salaries/

Last accounts had wages at £373m, there is no chance the first team account for only £130m of this. More likely closer to £350m or more I expect.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1625 on: Today at 01:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:39:40 pm
I based it off this, basic only, seems pretty accurate.

https://www.capology.com/club/liverpool/salaries/
I mean, 11/23 aren't even 'verified' on there. And if it's less than half of what we actually pay I'm not sure how much use it is
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1626 on: Today at 02:09:24 pm »
What's our wages-to-turnover ratio in the most recent accounts? I didn't realize there was a UEFA rule change recently. How much wiggle room do we have right now?

Edit: These are the most recent accounts, right (2022-23)?

Liverpools wage bill accounts for almost 63% of turnover and continues an upward trend that has seen staff costs rise by 79% from £208m to £373m since 2018.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:12:45 pm by Kopenhagen »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,697
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1627 on: Today at 02:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:09:24 pm
What's our wages-to-turnover ratio in the most recent accounts? I didn't realize there was a UEFA rule change recently. How much wiggle room do we have right now?

£593.8m turnover
£372.9m wages
62.8%

Worth remembering we didn't play in the CL the following season, so turnover will likely reduce. We did lose Milner, Henderson, Firmino, Ox and Fabinho who were decent earners and signed Szobo, Mac, Gravenberch & Endo, so wages def came down a bit. Not sure what that'll do to the % though.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,197
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1628 on: Today at 02:38:41 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:47:04 pm
Last accounts had wages at £373m, there is no chance the first team account for only £130m of this. More likely closer to £350m or more I expect.

I thought a lot of our wages were bonuses hence why they are expected to drop last season.

Like Salah is meant to earn £1mil per week with everything added, commercials etc.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 