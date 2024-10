I can see Gapko having a bigger say in the coming months n surely he Diaz and Jota can balance the loss of Salah somewhat especially when you add a lot more solidity to the team. We will surely add one more attacking option to the squad and if things don't pan out for Nunez his sale will go along way to adding someone to the team that can bring 20 plus goals and assists combined. It's a wee crossroads the team is facing next summer but the biggest crossroad of replacing Klopp seems to have been handled pretty decently. It definitely makes me panic less about the next chapter of the club as very few thought we could have replaced Jürgen, who dropped the bomb on the ownership when he told him he's done in the middle of a season. The trio contract situation has been known about for the past 12-18 months n so have the options we need to think about.