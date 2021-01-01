What should they have done? Offered them contracts before they became three months away from being able to leave on a free is the obvious one!



Why do you think we didn't? They forgot to let you know?Look, if i'm at a football club responsible for liaison with player agents,any football club let alone one our size, ive got all these guys on speed dial and i speak with them at least once or twice a month "everything ok? commercial deals working properly? Anything to report? client happy, no complaints? Small image rights issue?, np i'll get right on tha t make sure we straighten that out. anything else we can do for you, just let us know. Oh btw here's a coupon for the high end brothel down the street, knock yourself out. talk to you soon. say hi to lisa for me"I am keeping these guys on my good side and i know everything there is to know about what the client is thinking and what the agent is thinking on behalf of the client at all times. Its an ongoing never ending two way business relationship of great importance worth tens of millions of pounds and it makes no sense to think we never even contacted any of them about renewals. People seem to just want to be pissed at the club about it. We have constant ongoing formal and informal contact with all of the players representatives, all of the time.Mo was clearly speaking at the behest of his agent to put pressure on the club as he and remy have track record for but "no one spoke to me about contracts" does not mean "no one spoke to my agent about contracts" . Very deliberate wording, that.Its often the same thing. If the club doesn't "win" at whatever they are doing then its deemed highly unacceptable and blame is proscribed. The fact you cant win everything all the time in a highly competitive environment that you don't fully control is not deemed good enough. Not even close. No wonder they tune it all out and just look at the data.the players and their agents, especially ones that are in very high demand, have full control over the process. They decide what they want to do and how they do it. Idk why people are thinking we ghosted these guys because we were just sloppy in our approach and forgot to call them or something. There is no way that happened. They simply chose to run their contracts down which is clearly the smart thing to do for the individuals.