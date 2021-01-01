« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 85258 times)

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,674
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1520 on: Today at 12:35:02 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:33:52 pm
When have players wanted shorter deals? We're seeing players move to chelsea simply for the longer deals. Maybe you're right. But I've not seen many if any players ask for shorter deals before?

With player wages increasing season on season, and if a player backs himself, why not opt for a shorter deal so you can keep renewing for increases, or to get an easier move?
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,164
  • ...All the best
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1521 on: Today at 12:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:26:51 pm
Slot wants control yes but there have been multiple reports from players that there is structure but also the option when you see an opportunity to go for it. Trent is brilliant at that.
Of course he is but there is a drastic difference compared to 17-21 period when it comes to a number of crosses he can put in (his best weapon) and all the other stuff he can do in the final third.

It's very clear so far that Slot won't be using his FBs the way Klopp did for the most part which is always gonna take a decent chunk out of what Trent can offer in the final third.

I've been crying out for years to build our team around Trent - to use him in the right half-space as our main creative force. Klopp (last two seasons) and Slot simply don't want to utilize him like that.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,153
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1522 on: Today at 12:50:10 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 12:39:43 pm
Of course he is but there is a drastic difference compared to 17-21 period when it comes to a number of crosses he can put in (his best weapon) and all the other stuff he can do in the final third.

It's very clear so far that Slot won't be using his FBs the way Klopp did for the most part which is always gonna take a decent chunk out of what Trent can offer in the final third.

I've been crying out for years to build our team around Trent - to use him in the right half-space as our main creative force. Klopp (last two seasons) and Slot simply don't want to utilize him like that.

Just need to remember we are right at the start of this new way of playing, there has been several glimpses of some really exceptional football and Trent has been part of pretty much all of those flowing moves.

I really think Trent is going to keep improving this season, let's hope it's not to take over to Real!
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,661
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 01:02:24 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:19:20 pm
Maybe he wanted a shorter deal so his options were left open to negotiate an even bigger deal or be able to look for a move more easily. Some people seem to forget there are two parties involved in deals, and it's not just what the club wants gets done no questions asked.

It is called negotiating If he doesn't agree to a longer deal then he doesn't get the big pay rise. The club gave him a big pay rise without getting anything worthwhile in return. To me that suggests the club were happy to agree that length of deal.

When Trent agreed that deal we played with two out and out attacking fullbacks. A position that requires incredible intensity and energy. Maybe the club didn't want to offer a player in that position a really long deal on big wages.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,661
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 01:04:01 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:35:02 pm
With player wages increasing season on season, and if a player backs himself, why not opt for a shorter deal so you can keep renewing for increases, or to get an easier move?

You mean like the Chelsea players did when they signed 8 year deals.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 01:06:16 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:04:01 pm
You mean like the Chelsea players did when they signed 8 year deals.
Long contracts don't mean players will sit them out on the same wages.

If the performance is above then they have to be renewed like Palmer who initially signed a 7 year deal. It's looked in a very simplistic way and performance is what matters.

A player on a short term that doesn't perform will see his value drop.
One on a long term deal that performs will attract interest from other clubs and force his club to increase his wages.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:13:22 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,153
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 01:16:01 pm »
Why is chelsea being used in any discussion, they are another cheat of a club circumventing the rules, they only started the silly length contracts to enable them to spend more money till the loop hole was closed.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,661
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 01:30:42 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:16:01 pm
Why is chelsea being used in any discussion, they are another cheat of a club circumventing the rules, they only started the silly length contracts to enable them to spend more money till the loop hole was closed.

It is irrelevant why the contracts were given out. The point is the players were willing to sign them.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:06:16 pm
Long contracts don't mean players will sit them out on the same wages.

If the performance is above then they have to be renewed like Palmer who initially signed a 7 year deal. It's looked in a very simplistic way and performance is what matters.

A player on a short term that doesn't perform will see his value drop.
One on a long term deal that performs will attract interest from other clubs and force his club to increase his wages.

Exactly what long term contracts give is security to both the player and club.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 01:40:12 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:30:42 pm
It is irrelevant why the contracts were given out. The point is the players were willing to sign them.
Exactly what long term contracts give is security to both the player and club.
"Security" to the club is still a risk based on performance (like I've said) and fitness. We "secured" Sturridge on a five year deal in 2014 for example.

Also, it's not unheard of for clubs to cut players that were on secure, comfy contracts out. No matter how long and comfortable the contract is, most players still need to "perform" for their own good (e.g endorsements) so sitting out a secure deal when clubs want to move on from them is not easy or "secure". Sterling still had £70m left on his "secure" deal with Chelsea.

It's not as simplistic as some people make it look. Ultimately, performance is king like I said.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:45:54 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,311
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1529 on: Today at 01:52:41 pm »
Imagine Hughes having to sort out replacements for Salah, Trent, Van Dijk and also having to sign players in other positions. The guy will hand in his notice like Ward, stating that this shit is way beyond his ability.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1530 on: Today at 01:57:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:52:41 pm
Imagine Hughes having to sort out replacements for Salah, Trent, Van Dijk and also having to sign players in other positions. The guy will hand in his notice like Ward, stating that this shit is way beyond his ability.

He won't it will just end up with us being set back years. This is the most likely scenario right now until pen hits paper with our best players. Because no way we bring in 5 top players next summer assuming all 3 leave.


We'd need
1. Trent replacement
2. Salah replacement
3. VVD replacement
4. Left back
5. Midfielder


We'd only have Alisson to sell and not need to bring a replacement in.

No way all that can be done in one summer. You're looking at 2 or 3. I think the club might be totally relaxed about it all. I don't think anyone would say it's ideal but with a reduced wage bill will make missing out on top 4 less risky financially.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:04:00 pm by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,847
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1531 on: Today at 02:18:00 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:57:12 pm
He won't it will just end up with us being set back years. This is the most likely scenario right now until pen hits paper with our best players. Because no way we bring in 5 top players next summer assuming all 3 leave.


We'd need
1. Trent replacement
2. Salah replacement
3. VVD replacement
4. Left back
5. Midfielder


We'd only have Alisson to sell and not need to bring a replacement in.

No way all that can be done in one summer. You're looking at 2 or 3. I think the club might be totally relaxed about it all. I don't think anyone would say it's ideal but with a reduced wage bill will make missing out on top 4 less risky financially.
Maybe another forward as well depending on Nunez. Barcelona might also pull a 'lever' and move for Diaz.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,311
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1532 on: Today at 02:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:18:00 pm
Maybe another forward as well depending on Nunez. Barcelona might also pull a 'lever' and move for Diaz.

Also another centreback if Gomez leaves as expected. So yeah could be anywhere from 5 to 8 players needed.

Good luck to old Dickie.
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,779
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1533 on: Today at 02:24:18 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:57:12 pm
He won't it will just end up with us being set back years. This is the most likely scenario right now until pen hits paper with our best players. Because no way we bring in 5 top players next summer assuming all 3 leave.


We'd need
1. Trent replacement
2. Salah replacement
3. VVD replacement
4. Left back
5. Midfielder


We'd only have Alisson to sell and not need to bring a replacement in.

No way all that can be done in one summer. You're looking at 2 or 3. I think the club might be totally relaxed about it all. I don't think anyone would say it's ideal but with a reduced wage bill will make missing out on top 4 less risky financially.

Guys you know there are no players in existence who can better our squad.

Trent - Bradley
Salah - Elliott
Virgil - Quansah
LB - Tsimikas and Robertson
Midfielder - Trey Nyoni

Sorted.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1534 on: Today at 02:28:11 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:24:18 pm
Guys you know there are no players in existence who can better our squad.

Trent - Bradley
Salah - Elliott
Virgil - Quansah
LB - Tsimikas and Robertson
Midfielder - Trey Nyoni

Sorted.

Yep Arsenal and City are shitting themselves
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,674
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1535 on: Today at 02:30:25 pm »
Could never guess it was an international break, ya miserable fucks  ;D
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1536 on: Today at 02:42:15 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:30:25 pm
Could never guess it was an international break, ya miserable fucks  ;D

Well it's not like there's anything to be positive about.. is there?! We're only one point clear at the top of the table ffs.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1537 on: Today at 03:05:22 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:04:01 pm
You mean like the Chelsea players did when they signed 8 year deals.

Remind me again of any of the players Chelsea signed that had a comparable standing in world football to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

I eagerly await your reply.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,661
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1538 on: Today at 03:21:09 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:05:22 pm
Remind me again of any of the players Chelsea signed that had a comparable standing in world football to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

I eagerly await your reply.
What does standing in World football even mean.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,455
  • Legend
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1539 on: Today at 04:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:31:43 am
If Trent was 100% set on leaving, I'm not sure why his agents would be bothering with contract chat.

Signing a contract doesn't mean a player 'wants to stay' more than a year.  Wouldn't be surprised to us give him a contract and still sell in a year or two, obviously with the club getting a good transfer fee, I am sure Trent will be compensated well enough too.

Players these days are so aware of PR, him waiting a year and getting Liverpool a fee before moving to Madrid will look better for his career than leaving on a free and getting his boyhood club nothing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 