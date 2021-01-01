It is irrelevant why the contracts were given out. The point is the players were willing to sign them.
Exactly what long term contracts give is security to both the player and club.
"Security" to the club is still a risk based on performance (like I've said) and fitness. We "secured" Sturridge on a five year deal in 2014 for example.
Also, it's not unheard of for clubs to cut players that were on secure, comfy contracts out. No matter how long and comfortable the contract is, most players still need to "perform" for their own good (e.g endorsements) so sitting out a secure deal when clubs want to move on from them is not easy or "secure". Sterling still had £70m left on his "secure" deal with Chelsea.
It's not as simplistic as some people make it look. Ultimately, performance is king like I said.