Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 84200 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1480 on: Yesterday at 07:45:50 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 06:59:00 pm
It was mad how shit Coutinho ended up being, wasn't it? Binned off by fucking Aston Villa. Might go down as the greatest sale of all time.
Antony to United must take that award surely?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1481 on: Yesterday at 08:24:02 pm »
People saying Bradley replaces TAA and it's as easy as that are probably the same people who said Ibe was better than Sterling
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1482 on: Yesterday at 08:42:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:22:20 pm
We didnt have CL football last season. Since then we have lost Matip, Thiago who were on really good wages.


The 70% for 2025/26 season is for wages (players and staff) plus transfers

Transfer can be amortised but its still factored in.

Its imperative to get CL football in this scenario. Its also probably good to have wage:turnover ratio at 65% or lower. This isnt an area where most clubs have operated. Certainty not teams aspiring to qualify for Europe (eg Villa)
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1483 on: Yesterday at 09:02:12 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:22:35 pm
Plus about 30% for the difference in tax plus massive signing on fee

Not sure which way youre saying but tax is likely higher for footballers in Spain these days compared to UK.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1484 on: Yesterday at 09:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 08:24:02 pm
People saying Bradley replaces TAA and it's as easy as that are probably the same people who said Ibe was better than Sterling
been a bit disapointed with Bradley's cameo's this season so far
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1485 on: Yesterday at 09:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 08:24:02 pm
People saying Bradley replaces TAA and it's as easy as that are probably the same people who said Ibe was better than Sterling

Yep. Can see it so easily already. It's Bradley I feel sorry for actually, he doesn't deserve stupid shouts like that, it sets him up to fail.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1486 on: Yesterday at 10:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 08:24:02 pm
People saying Bradley replaces TAA and it's as easy as that are probably the same people who said Ibe was better than Sterling

Nobody can replace Trent, he is the best in the world. He is also unique, there isnt a footballer like him in that position.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1487 on: Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:12:23 pm
Nobody can replace Trent, he is the best in the world. He is also unique, there isnt a footballer like him in that position.

As a right back with the ball at his feet, yes, you may well be probably correct. Without the ball, which league do you want to start with.. the Inuit second division?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1488 on: Yesterday at 10:51:44 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm
As a right back with the ball at his feet, yes, you may well be probably correct. Without the ball, which league do you want to start with.. the Inuit second division?
I wouldn't go that far but I don't believe he is nearly as important as others think he is. His output could absolutely be shared elsewhere. No other top teams have as creative a fullback as him.. they don't seem have a problem being successful. Regardless of age I think the other two are more important to keep hold of and if I was to pick one it would be vvd.

If any of these don't sign I won't be blaming the club. Fans seem to just think the club can click it's fingers and make them sign. Only way you could blame them is if our offers were significantly less than market value. Even then there are clubs willing to put themselves in serious trouble to get players like this.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1489 on: Yesterday at 10:54:53 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:51:44 pm
I wouldn't go that far but I don't believe he is nearly as important as others think he is. His output could absolutely be shared elsewhere. No other top teams have as creative a fullback as him.. they don't seem have a problem being successful. Regardless of age I think the other two are more important to keep hold of and if I was to pick one it would be vvd.

If any of these don't sign I won't be blaming the club. Fans seem to just think the club can click it's fingers and make them sign. Only way you could blame them is if our offers were significantly less than market value. Even then there are clubs willing to put themselves in serious trouble to get players like this.

If all three go then all three need replacing and thats without considering the other positions where we need footballers. We arguably need another centreback to replace Gomez, another left back, another midfielder and who knows maybe even another striker. Add that to these three and its a significant amount of business which, lets be honest, we are never doing in one window.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1490 on: Yesterday at 11:08:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:54:53 pm
If all three go then all three need replacing and thats without considering the other positions where we need footballers. We arguably need another centreback to replace Gomez, another left back, another midfielder and who knows maybe even another striker. Add that to these three and its a significant amount of business which, lets be honest, we are never doing in one window.
In my view we would need to replace two and get another rb as back up or to compete with Bradley. I know he has had a few bad showings this season but to me Bradley would be one of the best rb's in the league straight away.

The other two is a much bigger job. I don't have an answer for that other than you can't replace them to the same level. We would be going for younger versions that are much cheaper long term but I do see a drop off there that is much harder to cover.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1491 on: Yesterday at 11:08:51 pm »
You lot need to stop flapping.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1492 on: Yesterday at 11:32:53 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm
As a right back with the ball at his feet, yes, you may well be probably correct. Without the ball, which league do you want to start with.. the Inuit second division?

Shocking that some would talk about one of our players this way, and a legend at that.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1493 on: Yesterday at 11:42:04 pm »
Chops has a point though...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1494 on: Yesterday at 11:43:36 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm
As a right back with the ball at his feet, yes, you may well be probably correct. Without the ball, which league do you want to start with.. the Inuit second division?

It's a package. Trent can defend especially when we have a solid structure to protect the defence. No one can do what Trent does with the ball at his feet.

Plus he is a local lad.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1495 on: Yesterday at 11:56:34 pm »
Trent's in shape thats for sure. He aint a skinny kid no more. He had his shirt off the other day he's pretty big. Ripped fat free big,like.

Him and Davies are gonna fuck teams up for us. This is just the beginning of the Madrid revenge cycle, during the long continuation of the Manc revenge cycle. Circles within Circles.  ;D 

I propose we sign them all and sign Davies too. That's officially what im expecting to happen untill something else does.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1496 on: Today at 12:37:34 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:56:34 pm
Trent's in shape thats for sure. He aint a skinny kid no more. He had his shirt off the other day he's pretty big. Ripped fat free big,like.

Him and Davies are gonna fuck teams up for us. This is just the beginning of the Madrid revenge cycle, during the long continuation of the Manc revenge cycle. Circles within Circles.  ;D 

I propose we sign them all and sign Davies too. That's officially what im expecting to happen untill something else does.

I hope not. His organs would be sloshing about like some socks in a washing machine.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1497 on: Today at 01:14:22 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:42:04 pm
Chops has a point though...

He's a legend as well...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1498 on: Today at 08:06:04 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 11:16:02 am
Trent is 27 by next season so I can see him wanting a fresh challenge as by the end of his next contract he is not going to have the same opportunity at 31. Everything has a cycle and with Bradley already here then I really don't worry about the next chapter as it's out of our control as Trent is holding all the cards. Anyway whatever happens we will soon find out as it's looking more likely every day they all will be somewhere else. Let's hope they are leaving as Champions

Them leaving affects our ability to become champions this season. If they all are likely to leave then do we want another season where both the pressure and emotion is dialled up to 11? I know we had long goodbyes the season before last with Bobby, Milner, Ox etc. but last season was a whole another level. If all three were leaving it wouldnt be as emotional as Klopp but there still would be a lot of emotion and that will affect us.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1499 on: Today at 09:35:14 am »
Everyone is always irreplaceable until they are replaced ;)

To sustain success, we have to get used to replacing "irreplaceable" people regularly like in the 70's and 80's. That's what teams that have been successful over a long period of time do.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1500 on: Today at 09:47:14 am »
Theyll build statues
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1501 on: Today at 09:51:40 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:49:01 pm
Because it completely screws us over, the Club he is supposed to love and that has given him everything I imagine he ever dreamed of. 

It really isn't though, is it?
It does completely screw us over, but it was totally avoidable on the club's part. He can't make the club put a contract in front of him. Unless we've quietly spent 2 or 3 years offering him contract after contract, convincing him to stay only for him to repeatedly turn us down so he could leave on a free, the situation is all on the club.

Have we not pretty much always had to sell to buy? Do you see the club spending 100 odd million on replacements if we get nobody leaving for a fee?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1502 on: Today at 09:52:31 am »
I think Trent needs to be viewed in isolation as it's nothing like the other two.

I suspect the club to be holding up VVD and Salah or at least being cautious due to age and money reasons, particularly Salah given his position on the pitch and what losing physicality and pace does.  We're already seeing that as we seem to have adjusted pressing so that Salah doesn't do it. Nowt wrong with that, his output is still excellent too, but you can see why a non-emotional decision maker might pause to give them 350k a week plus for the next 2-3 years.

VVD I don't really understand what the hold up is, I think he could genuinely play til he's 40.  He's still the one I think gets done first.

Trent, though, unless we have indeed found a right back from the Inuit Second Division (we've got the best defence in the world, we've got Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and an eskimo-o-o-o...), I can't see that it would've come from the club side (once negotiations started at least).  Feels quite calculated to me on the player side and I hope I'm wrong and things get sorted out.  But viewing the 3 as a lump is probably inaccurate. Each of them has their own holdups, I suppose.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1503 on: Today at 10:04:44 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:35:14 am
Everyone is always irreplaceable until they are replaced ;)

To sustain success, we have to get used to replacing "irreplaceable" people regularly like in the 70's and 80's. That's what teams that have been successful over a long period of time do.
That's true but it's a hell of a lot easier to replace people if you have some money to spend. That's the issue for me- if the club think we can build a better squad by letting any or even all of the big three move on for a ridiculous fee and reinvesting it wisely then I would be somewhat sceptical but trust them. The recruitment team have done wonders in the past. Trying to replace one, two or all three of our captain, vice captain and superstar player without any fees coming in, given our record on pinching the pennies, seems to me a hopeless task.

I criticise FSG but for a while there you could look at us and say, wow, that's how you run a football club. The smart transfers, the manager,  the stadium expansion, all those small gains from the data people and so on. We needed to be perfect to compete in the only era ever where more than 95 points still might not be enough. And we were pretty close to achieving that perfection. What worries me immensely is the total drop off since the title win where we have become so, so sloppy in areas we looked to have perfected. Contracts of star players left to wind down, failure to move quickly for targets in emergency situations, a distinct lack of succession planning in our defence and midfield that cost us two seasons in the wilderness. Who has dropped the ball here and why? Whats changed since we built that incredible side?

All three may yet sign, obviously. But getting to this situation should never happen. We've got Mo doing post match interviews saying hes presuming he wont have another season with us because he hasnt heard from the club. Trent being openly courted by the team that consistently slaps us down in European competition and pays the money we refuse to in order to sign our targets. Its all unwanted distractions especially given its such a pivotal point in our history with a legendary manager moving on.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1504 on: Today at 10:13:54 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:04:44 am
That's true but it's a hell of a lot easier to replace people if you have some money to spend. That's the issue for me- if the club think we can build a better squad by letting any or even all of the big three move on for a ridiculous fee and reinvesting it wisely then I would be somewhat sceptical but trust them. The recruitment team have done wonders in the past. Trying to replace one, two or all three of our captain, vice captain and superstar player without any fees coming in, given our record on pinching the pennies, seems to me a hopeless task.

I criticise FSG but for a while there you could look at us and say, wow, that's how you run a football club. The smart transfers, the manager,  the stadium expansion, all those small gains from the data people and so on. We needed to be perfect to compete in the only era ever where more than 95 points still might not be enough. And we were pretty close to achieving that perfection. What worries me immensely is the total drop off since the title win where we have become so, so sloppy in areas we looked to have perfected. Contracts of star players left to wind down, failure to move quickly for targets in emergency situations, a distinct lack of succession planning in our defence and midfield that cost us two seasons in the wilderness. Who has dropped the ball here and why? Whats changed since we built that incredible side?

All three may yet sign, obviously. But getting to this situation should never happen. We've got Mo doing post match interviews saying hes presuming he wont have another season with us because he hasnt heard from the club. Trent being openly courted by the team that consistently slaps us down in European competition and pays the money we refuse to in order to sign our targets. Its all unwanted distractions especially given its such a pivotal point in our history with a legendary manager moving on.
1. People can be replaced with other people or systems like Gerrard. I think the verb "replace" is mainly interpreted as "finding a like for like".

2. Wage savings can be used to fund replacements because many people think wages don't really matter. Salah's current wages are too high for his role going forward and his reduction can go towards a long term replacement. If he leaves, the entire fee can be used for a more mature replacements.

3. Real Madrid are not "openly" courting Trent. They are like a 2nd choice in the current scenario because he has to reject us first. He's only negotiating with Liverpool for now.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1505 on: Today at 10:16:04 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm
As a right back with the ball at his feet, yes, you may well be probably correct. Without the ball, which league do you want to start with.. the Inuit second division?

The ball is iglooed to his feet.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1506 on: Today at 10:31:43 am »
If Joyce is right and the club are at an 'impasse' with the 3 of them then I am at least a little bit more confident that they all want to stay.

If Trent was 100% set on leaving, I'm not sure why his agents would be bothering with contract chat. I think we aren't giving Trent enough credit in this - a lot have written him off as good as gone, but I think there's a bit more to it. I wouldn't be surprised if he was after assurances for the team and club - perhaps even not committing to signing until the others are boxed off, given their importance.

He isn't exactly playing like a guy with the weight of the world on his shoulders and I don't know about you, but if if my head was elsewhere and I had to leave LFC behind as a local guy, I wouldn't look as happy as he does.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1507 on: Today at 11:17:12 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:31:43 am
If Joyce is right and the club are at an 'impasse' with the 3 of them then I am at least a little bit more confident that they all want to stay.

If Trent was 100% set on leaving, I'm not sure why his agents would be bothering with contract chat. I think we aren't giving Trent enough credit in this - a lot have written him off as good as gone, but I think there's a bit more to it. I wouldn't be surprised if he was after assurances for the team and club - perhaps even not committing to signing until the others are boxed off, given their importance.

He isn't exactly playing like a guy with the weight of the world on his shoulders and I don't know about you, but if if my head was elsewhere and I had to leave LFC behind as a local guy, I wouldn't look as happy as he does.

No player or agent is going to ignore the club they play for. It just makes sound sense to at least listen to what Liverpool have to offer as it could be better than the deal Madrid will offer him both in terms of a wage and a signing on fee. Don't think it means anything more than that or more likely that he is willing to stay.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1508 on: Today at 11:37:34 am »
I'm afraid to say that Trent is not as influential on the pitch as a lot of people seem to think he is.

It started since we started inverting him, it has continued with Slot using his fullbacks much more conservatively compared to Klopp's peak team. This is not because Trent is not good enough for us to build the team around but simply because we decided not to.

Since the start of last season he has 2 assists from open play - 3 goals and 5 assists in total in the league. These are not earth shattering numbers. The days of him being out-and-out winger are over - again not because not he's not good enough for it but because we want to play differently. This season the number of crosses he put in overlapping from the byline you can count on one hand.

So there are two versions of Trent - the out-and-out winger one which can't be replicated by anyone ever and the recent one which doesn't even scratch the surface of his full creative potential. The latter one can be easily replaced even by someone like Bradley which is great news.

And to repeat yet again - if we chose to build our team around Trent's creativity replacing him would be impossible but the way we're using him last two years that task is simply not as difficult as majority seem to think.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1509 on: Today at 11:58:07 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:04:44 am
That's true but it's a hell of a lot easier to replace people if you have some money to spend. That's the issue for me- if the club think we can build a better squad by letting any or even all of the big three move on for a ridiculous fee and reinvesting it wisely then I would be somewhat sceptical but trust them. The recruitment team have done wonders in the past. Trying to replace one, two or all three of our captain, vice captain and superstar player without any fees coming in, given our record on pinching the pennies, seems to me a hopeless task.

I criticise FSG but for a while there you could look at us and say, wow, that's how you run a football club. The smart transfers, the manager,  the stadium expansion, all those small gains from the data people and so on. We needed to be perfect to compete in the only era ever where more than 95 points still might not be enough. And we were pretty close to achieving that perfection. What worries me immensely is the total drop off since the title win where we have become so, so sloppy in areas we looked to have perfected. Contracts of star players left to wind down, failure to move quickly for targets in emergency situations, a distinct lack of succession planning in our defence and midfield that cost us two seasons in the wilderness. Who has dropped the ball here and why? Whats changed since we built that incredible side?

All three may yet sign, obviously. But getting to this situation should never happen. We've got Mo doing post match interviews saying hes presuming he wont have another season with us because he hasnt heard from the club. Trent being openly courted by the team that consistently slaps us down in European competition and pays the money we refuse to in order to sign our targets. Its all unwanted distractions especially given its such a pivotal point in our history with a legendary manager moving on.
What should the club have done then? They cant force players to sign contracts, cant force them to leave either.

PSG couldnt stop Mbappe, Dortmund couldnt stop Bellingham.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1510 on: Today at 12:04:02 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 11:37:34 am
I'm afraid to say that Trent is not as influential on the pitch as a lot of people seem to think he is.

It started since we started inverting him, it has continued with Slot using his fullbacks much more conservatively compared to Klopp's peak team. This is not because Trent is not good enough for us to build the team around but simply because we decided not to.

Since the start of last season he has 2 assists from open play - 3 goals and 5 assists in total in the league. These are not earth shattering numbers. The days of him being out-and-out winger are over - again not because not he's not good enough for it but because we want to play differently. This season the number of crosses he put in overlapping from the byline you can count on one hand.

So there are two versions of Trent - the out-and-out winger one which can't be replicated by anyone ever and the recent one which doesn't even scratch the surface of his full creative potential. The latter one can be easily replaced even by someone like Bradley which is great news.

And to repeat yet again - if we chose to build our team around Trent's creativity replacing him would be impossible but the way we're using him last two years that task is simply not as difficult as majority seem to think.
The output isnt particularly relevant in his new role. Hes killing teams with his passing and is opening up space for our other players. We look noticeably worse when hes not in the side.



These arent the numbers of someone who isnt influential.
