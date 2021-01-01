I think Trent needs to be viewed in isolation as it's nothing like the other two.
I suspect the club to be holding up VVD and Salah or at least being cautious due to age and money reasons, particularly Salah given his position on the pitch and what losing physicality and pace does. We're already seeing that as we seem to have adjusted pressing so that Salah doesn't do it. Nowt wrong with that, his output is still excellent too, but you can see why a non-emotional decision maker might pause to give them 350k a week plus for the next 2-3 years.
VVD I don't really understand what the hold up is, I think he could genuinely play til he's 40. He's still the one I think gets done first.
Trent, though, unless we have indeed found a right back from the Inuit Second Division (we've got the best defence in the world, we've got Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and an eskimo-o-o-o...), I can't see that it would've come from the club side (once negotiations started at least). Feels quite calculated to me on the player side and I hope I'm wrong and things get sorted out. But viewing the 3 as a lump is probably inaccurate. Each of them has their own holdups, I suppose.