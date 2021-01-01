Everyone is always irreplaceable until they are replaced



To sustain success, we have to get used to replacing "irreplaceable" people regularly like in the 70's and 80's. That's what teams that have been successful over a long period of time do.



That's true but it's a hell of a lot easier to replace people if you have some money to spend. That's the issue for me- if the club think we can build a better squad by letting any or even all of the big three move on for a ridiculous fee and reinvesting it wisely then I would be somewhat sceptical but trust them. The recruitment team have done wonders in the past. Trying to replace one, two or all three of our captain, vice captain and superstar player without any fees coming in, given our record on pinching the pennies, seems to me a hopeless task.I criticise FSG but for a while there you could look at us and say, wow, that's how you run a football club. The smart transfers, the manager, the stadium expansion, all those small gains from the data people and so on. We needed to be perfect to compete in the only era ever where more than 95 points still might not be enough. And we were pretty close to achieving that perfection. What worries me immensely is the total drop off since the title win where we have become so, so sloppy in areas we looked to have perfected. Contracts of star players left to wind down, failure to move quickly for targets in emergency situations, a distinct lack of succession planning in our defence and midfield that cost us two seasons in the wilderness. Who has dropped the ball here and why? Whats changed since we built that incredible side?All three may yet sign, obviously. But getting to this situation should never happen. We've got Mo doing post match interviews saying hes presuming he wont have another season with us because he hasnt heard from the club. Trent being openly courted by the team that consistently slaps us down in European competition and pays the money we refuse to in order to sign our targets. Its all unwanted distractions especially given its such a pivotal point in our history with a legendary manager moving on.