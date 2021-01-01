« previous next »
Online TepidT2O

  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 96,588
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 07:45:50 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 06:59:00 pm
It was mad how shit Coutinho ended up being, wasn't it? Binned off by fucking Aston Villa. Might go down as the greatest sale of all time.
Antony to United must take that award surely?
Logged
W

Offline Reeves

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,121
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 08:24:02 pm »
People saying Bradley replaces TAA and it's as easy as that are probably the same people who said Ibe was better than Sterling
Logged
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,237
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 08:42:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:22:20 pm
We didnt have CL football last season. Since then we have lost Matip, Thiago who were on really good wages.


The 70% for 2025/26 season is for wages (players and staff) plus transfers

Transfer can be amortised but its still factored in.

Its imperative to get CL football in this scenario. Its also probably good to have wage:turnover ratio at 65% or lower. This isnt an area where most clubs have operated. Certainty not teams aspiring to qualify for Europe (eg Villa)
Logged
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 62,662
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 09:02:12 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:22:35 pm
Plus about 30% for the difference in tax plus massive signing on fee

Not sure which way youre saying but tax is likely higher for footballers in Spain these days compared to UK.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 09:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 08:24:02 pm
People saying Bradley replaces TAA and it's as easy as that are probably the same people who said Ibe was better than Sterling
been a bit disapointed with Bradley's cameo's this season so far
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,976
  • Seis Veces
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 09:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 08:24:02 pm
People saying Bradley replaces TAA and it's as easy as that are probably the same people who said Ibe was better than Sterling

Yep. Can see it so easily already. It's Bradley I feel sorry for actually, he doesn't deserve stupid shouts like that, it sets him up to fail.
Logged
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 79,301
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 10:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 08:24:02 pm
People saying Bradley replaces TAA and it's as easy as that are probably the same people who said Ibe was better than Sterling

Nobody can replace Trent, he is the best in the world. He is also unique, there isnt a footballer like him in that position.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 52,843
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 10:40:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:12:23 pm
Nobody can replace Trent, he is the best in the world. He is also unique, there isnt a footballer like him in that position.

As a right back with the ball at his feet, yes, you may well be probably correct. Without the ball, which league do you want to start with.. the Inuit second division?
Logged
Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,675
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 10:51:44 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 10:40:20 pm
As a right back with the ball at his feet, yes, you may well be probably correct. Without the ball, which league do you want to start with.. the Inuit second division?
I wouldn't go that far but I don't believe he is nearly as important as others think he is. His output could absolutely be shared elsewhere. No other top teams have as creative a fullback as him.. they don't seem have a problem being successful. Regardless of age I think the other two are more important to keep hold of and if I was to pick one it would be vvd.

If any of these don't sign I won't be blaming the club. Fans seem to just think the club can click it's fingers and make them sign. Only way you could blame them is if our offers were significantly less than market value. Even then there are clubs willing to put themselves in serious trouble to get players like this.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 79,301
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 10:54:53 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:51:44 pm
I wouldn't go that far but I don't believe he is nearly as important as others think he is. His output could absolutely be shared elsewhere. No other top teams have as creative a fullback as him.. they don't seem have a problem being successful. Regardless of age I think the other two are more important to keep hold of and if I was to pick one it would be vvd.

If any of these don't sign I won't be blaming the club. Fans seem to just think the club can click it's fingers and make them sign. Only way you could blame them is if our offers were significantly less than market value. Even then there are clubs willing to put themselves in serious trouble to get players like this.

If all three go then all three need replacing and thats without considering the other positions where we need footballers. We arguably need another centreback to replace Gomez, another left back, another midfielder and who knows maybe even another striker. Add that to these three and its a significant amount of business which, lets be honest, we are never doing in one window.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,675
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1490 on: Today at 11:08:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:54:53 pm
If all three go then all three need replacing and thats without considering the other positions where we need footballers. We arguably need another centreback to replace Gomez, another left back, another midfielder and who knows maybe even another striker. Add that to these three and its a significant amount of business which, lets be honest, we are never doing in one window.
In my view we would need to replace two and get another rb as back up or to compete with Bradley. I know he has had a few bad showings this season but to me Bradley would be one of the best rb's in the league straight away.

The other two is a much bigger job. I don't have an answer for that other than you can't replace them to the same level. We would be going for younger versions that are much cheaper long term but I do see a drop off there that is much harder to cover.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 52,843
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 11:08:51 pm »
You lot need to stop flapping.
Logged
Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1492 on: Today at 11:32:53 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 10:40:20 pm
As a right back with the ball at his feet, yes, you may well be probably correct. Without the ball, which league do you want to start with.. the Inuit second division?

Shocking that some would talk about one of our players this way, and a legend at that.
Logged
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 71,206
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1493 on: Today at 11:42:04 pm »
Chops has a point though...
Logged

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,575
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1494 on: Today at 11:43:36 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 10:40:20 pm
As a right back with the ball at his feet, yes, you may well be probably correct. Without the ball, which league do you want to start with.. the Inuit second division?

It's a package. Trent can defend especially when we have a solid structure to protect the defence. No one can do what Trent does with the ball at his feet.

Plus he is a local lad.
Logged
