« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 80604 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,127
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1440 on: Today at 12:38:02 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:34:58 pm
Such a ridiculous line .. .as if Barca Bayern and Madrid don't treat their stars like Gods

Isn't it more to do with he'd just be another player at Real, here he will eventually become captain and one of our superstars, following Gerrard into Legend status for his boyhood club.

Which you add in his own comments of "it means more" when referring winning things here over elsewhere it's a fair comment.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,491
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1441 on: Today at 12:40:52 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:38:02 pm
Isn't it more to do with he'd just be another player at Real, here he will eventually become captain and one of our superstars, following Gerrard into Legend status for his boyhood club.

Which you add in his own comments of "it means more" when referring winning things here over elsewhere it's a fair comment.

clearly that was the point, not sure how someone can think it wasn't! But that was Coutinho, I guess he thought hed become a star at Barca though, but Klopp knew   ;D  And yep, he certainly wasnt treated like a legend there, and isnt fondly remembered there even.

With Trent though - he could become a star at Real, so yes, he wouldnt be just another player. So the quote doesnt really fit the same way with him - unless the move turns into a disaster of course.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,620
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1442 on: Today at 12:43:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:38:02 pm
Isn't it more to do with he'd just be another player at Real, here he will eventually become captain and one of our superstars, following Gerrard into Legend status for his boyhood club.

Which you add in his own comments of "it means more" when referring winning things here over elsewhere it's a fair comment.

It was to Coutinho right.. if he even said it at all (what was the source for it?)

The problem is players don't view the world like that - if they're a star they back themselves to be a star whereever they go - and Real etc probably adulate their players more than we do

Obv it could be different with Trent but it depends on whether he thinks he's already done it all here
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,127
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1443 on: Today at 12:47:31 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:40:52 pm
clearly that was the point, not sure how someone can think it wasn't! But that was Coutinho, I guess he thought hed become a star at Barca though, but Klopp knew   ;D  And yep, he certainly wasnt treated like a legend there, and isnt fondly remembered there even.

With Trent though - he could become a star at Real, so yes, he wouldnt be just another player. So the quote doesnt really fit the same way with him - unless the move turns into a disaster of course.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:43:54 pm
It was to Coutinho right.. if he even said it at all (what was the source for it?)

The problem is players don't view the world like that - if they're a star they back themselves to be a star whereever they go - and Real etc probably adulate their players more than we do

Obv it could be different with Trent but it depends on whether he thinks he's already done it all here

Yes it was Coutinho but the sentiment applies to Trent a little for me.

I just personally think he won't be loved anywhere near as much as he is playing for Real, he'd sit behind the likes of Mbappe, Vinícius, Bellingham as a great player but not one of their stars.

I really hope he stays, I think Slot is building something special here.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,491
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1444 on: Today at 12:53:45 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:47:31 pm
Yes it was Coutinho but the sentiment applies to Trent a little for me.

I just personally think he won't be loved anywhere near as much as he is playing for Real, he'd sit behind the likes of Mbappe, Vinícius, Bellingham as a great player but not one of their stars.

I really hope he stays, I think Slot is building something special here.

I dont see why though.  Hes already one of the best, and hed be there for some peak years, baring him just not settling there, or getting a bad injury, he can become a star there as he is here. Maybe he wouldnt be one of THE big legends of Real, but hed still be an integral part of a team that no doubs goes on to carry on hoovering up titles. 

Thats just my view though! I dont think its the same as the Coutinho transfer. That was a transfer done on a whim by Barcelona. Coutinho had a fantastic 18 months under Klopp leading up to that, to get him that transfer, but before or since, he wasnt really seen or considered an elite player in his position.
Logged

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,692
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1445 on: Today at 12:56:56 pm »
You can't blame the players for wanting see if the owners have any ambition left. You can offer players medals, or money, or both, to keep them at a club. If you can't offer them either, there's no point in a player sticking around, especially if they've given everything to the club.
The money tap that helps keep the squad competitive was switched off around 2018 and funds were funnelled into other projects. After the shit that FSG pulled with their mates the glazers during covid, it's no wonder that nobody trusts them, including the players and their agents.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Up
« previous next »
 