Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 80123 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 09:46:25 am »
If Trent goes on a free there will be murder, if he ends up at Madrid a major rival in Europe they should all resign. No club in the world should ever be that incompetent, but especially one that is so tight fisted and all about 'value' and not wasting finances.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 09:50:10 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:46:25 am
If Trent goes on a free there will be murder, if he ends up at Madrid a major rival in Europe they should all resign. No club in the world should ever be that incompetent, but especially one that is so tight fisted and all about 'value' and not wasting finances.

Who resign? Gordon, Klopp and Schmadtke? they've left / reduced roles already.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 09:52:06 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:46:25 am
If Trent goes on a free there will be murder, if he ends up at Madrid a major rival in Europe they should all resign. No club in the world should ever be that incompetent, but especially one that is so tight fisted and all about 'value' and not wasting finances.

If Trent leaves his boyhood club that are capable of winning all major trophies on a free transfer, all angst should be aimed at him rather than the Club, in my opinion. It would be a real shitty thing to do.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 09:55:49 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:46:25 am
If Trent goes on a free there will be murder.

Jorge Schmadtke. In the en-suite bathroom. With the lead pipe. Battered.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 10:01:10 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:46:25 am
If Trent goes on a free there will be murder, if he ends up at Madrid a major rival in Europe they should all resign. No club in the world should ever be that incompetent, but especially one that is so tight fisted and all about 'value' and not wasting finances.

Trent is his own man. If he leaves, then it is because he also wanted to leave and we need to respect that, if it comes down to it.

PSG offered Mbappe all they could, and he still left for Madrid.

Trent is not stupid like Harry Kane. He knows this upcoming contract is what will lock him in for his peak years. If Madrid come calling, he may choose to go and there isn't much that we can do.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 10:08:20 am »
If the whole end game was to replace them with cheaper alternatives why forefeit significant transfer fees and allow them to run down their contracts?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 10:10:53 am »
Its not a great situation to be in as we are pretty much relying on the players feelings to stay while their financial advisor are probably screaming time to go. If they have kids in school then it might help but Salah and Virgil are use to moving around a little. Honestly we will do well to keep one of the three as this is the last real opportunity for two of them to triple his income pretty much for twice as long a period we are offering probably. I won't hold a grudge against anyone of them as they have earned every penny and I'm use to the modern day footballer moving every few years, they gave us more than most to say the least
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 10:14:39 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:52:06 am
If Trent leaves his boyhood club that are capable of winning all major trophies on a free transfer, all angst should be aimed at him rather than the Club, in my opinion. It would be a real shitty thing to do.
Exactly. He's not the property of LFC, he's an individual who makes his own decisions. All the club can do is give him a good offer, but at the end of the day Trent makes the decision.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 10:16:16 am »
Obviously I hope Trent stays and I have zero problems with him assessing his options before (hopefully) signing a new deal but I also do hope he has fully considered how horrendously fickle Madrids fans are. I rate him highly defensively and hes been sublime defensively so far this season (with no recognition outside the club of course) but he can be prone to silly mistakes sometimes and where our fans tend to back him and praise him highlighting the good over the bad, madrids fans dont take long to turn on you.

His situation just makes me think of what Klopp said to Coutinho about leaving in all honesty
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 10:24:13 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:16:16 am
His situation just makes me think of what Klopp said to Coutinho about leaving in all honesty

Big difference there is we sold Coutinho for £142m
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 10:52:33 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:19:56 am
https://www.marca.com/futbol/real-madrid/2024/10/07/6704093a46163f966b8b45a7.html
Madrid's PR has officially started .

Never great when Marca start bleating on, as their mouthpiece. Means there is likely to be concrete interest.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1411 on: Today at 10:55:17 am »

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:52:06 am
If Trent leaves his boyhood club that are capable of winning all major trophies on a free transfer, all angst should be aimed at him rather than the Club, in my opinion. It would be a real shitty thing to do.

It's just like any other job, if you feel you've got better prospects elsewhere whether it be because of money, fancying living in a sunny climate, getting to work with your best mate, whatever, and you have the chance to move, you move on.
I used to get hung up on players 'owing us', but it's not the case, players will do what they want and I'm not going to kick off over it no matter how disappointed I'd be if he left.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1412 on: Today at 10:57:57 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 10:52:33 am
Never great when Marca start bleating on, as their mouthpiece. Means there is likely to be concrete interest.
They are not his priority but if he rejects our offer, they will be there.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1413 on: Today at 11:00:21 am »
I actually think Real would be hilarious to watch with Davies, Trent as fullbacks and Mbappe, Bellingham, Vincus, Rodrygo.. Poor midfield :D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1414 on: Today at 11:05:29 am »
One thing I do know is that I cannot be arsed with 6 months of this shite.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1415 on: Today at 11:12:00 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:46:25 am
If Trent goes on a free there will be murder, if he ends up at Madrid a major rival in Europe they should all resign. No club in the world should ever be that incompetent, but especially one that is so tight fisted and all about 'value' and not wasting finances.

He's a professional footballer paid to the end of his contract. He's been at the club since he was 6 years old and he turned 26 yesterday.

Cry me a river. Now, don't get me wrong, would love for him to stay next 4 years but the ball is in his court.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1416 on: Today at 11:13:58 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:52:06 am
If Trent leaves his boyhood club that are capable of winning all major trophies on a free transfer, all angst should be aimed at him rather than the Club, in my opinion. It would be a real shitty thing to do.

I would like to offer to triple your salary, and move you to a new City with nice weather, for a new challenge.

You telling me to feck off?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1417 on: Today at 11:16:02 am »
Trent is 27 by next season so I can see him wanting a fresh challenge as by the end of his next contract he is not going to have the same opportunity at 31. Everything has a cycle and with Bradley already here then I really don't worry about the next chapter as it's out of our control as Trent is holding all the cards. Anyway whatever happens we will soon find out as it's looking more likely every day they all will be somewhere else. Let's hope they are leaving as Champions
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 11:19:16 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:05:29 am
One thing I do know is that I cannot be arsed with 6 months of this shite.

Yeah, perhaps the worst thing about it all is that its only going to grow in noise throughout the season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1419 on: Today at 11:20:15 am »
If they were all to leave, as much as it would be disappointing, we would still be putting out starting line-ups consisting of eleven very good players. It does not have to be the end of the world as we know it.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1420 on: Today at 11:27:02 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 11:20:15 am
If they were all to leave, as much as it would be disappointing, we would still be putting out starting line-ups consisting of eleven very good players. It does not have to be the end of the world as we know it.

We lose the majority of our main game changers, our best attacker, best defender and best full back. We cant just drain talent out the club and expect to challenge.

Plus looking at how Hughes operates, do you have genuine belief that we will sign more top players? Feels like under these nerds the stars need to align massively to get them to pull the trigger. Are we really signing four or five players next summer? Doubt it.

I am resigned to the fact that I dont think all three will sign. Id take two right now if one was Trent.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1421 on: Today at 11:28:00 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:00:21 am
I actually think Real would be hilarious to watch with Davies, Trent as fullbacks and Mbappe, Bellingham, Vincus, Rodrygo.. Poor midfield :D

Good job they have an amazing midfield and will continue to win everyone there, whilst we fuck around trying to sign cheap players like Chiesa.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1422 on: Today at 11:30:29 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:28:00 am
Good job they have an amazing midfield and will continue to win everyone there, whilst we fuck around trying to sign cheap players like Chiesa.
Yeah getting beat by Lille in the CL screams team balance.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1423 on: Today at 11:31:39 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:30:29 am
Yeah getting beat by Lille in the CL screams team balance.

Definitely something to be worried about for the reigning CL champions.
