If Trent goes on a free there will be murder, if he ends up at Madrid a major rival in Europe they should all resign. No club in the world should ever be that incompetent, but especially one that is so tight fisted and all about 'value' and not wasting finances.



Trent is his own man. If he leaves, then it is because he also wanted to leave and we need to respect that, if it comes down to it.PSG offered Mbappe all they could, and he still left for Madrid.Trent is not stupid like Harry Kane. He knows this upcoming contract is what will lock him in for his peak years. If Madrid come calling, he may choose to go and there isn't much that we can do.