« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 79625 times)

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,935
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 09:46:25 am »
If Trent goes on a free there will be murder, if he ends up at Madrid a major rival in Europe they should all resign. No club in the world should ever be that incompetent, but especially one that is so tight fisted and all about 'value' and not wasting finances.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,114
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 09:50:10 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:46:25 am
If Trent goes on a free there will be murder, if he ends up at Madrid a major rival in Europe they should all resign. No club in the world should ever be that incompetent, but especially one that is so tight fisted and all about 'value' and not wasting finances.

Who resign? Gordon, Klopp and Schmadtke? they've left / reduced roles already.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 09:52:06 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:46:25 am
If Trent goes on a free there will be murder, if he ends up at Madrid a major rival in Europe they should all resign. No club in the world should ever be that incompetent, but especially one that is so tight fisted and all about 'value' and not wasting finances.

If Trent leaves his boyhood club that are capable of winning all major trophies on a free transfer, all angst should be aimed at him rather than the Club, in my opinion. It would be a real shitty thing to do.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,131
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 09:55:49 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:46:25 am
If Trent goes on a free there will be murder.

Jorge Schmadtke. In the en-suite bathroom. With the lead pipe. Battered.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online djschembri

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 10:01:10 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:46:25 am
If Trent goes on a free there will be murder, if he ends up at Madrid a major rival in Europe they should all resign. No club in the world should ever be that incompetent, but especially one that is so tight fisted and all about 'value' and not wasting finances.

Trent is his own man. If he leaves, then it is because he also wanted to leave and we need to respect that, if it comes down to it.

PSG offered Mbappe all they could, and he still left for Madrid.

Trent is not stupid like Harry Kane. He knows this upcoming contract is what will lock him in for his peak years. If Madrid come calling, he may choose to go and there isn't much that we can do.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 