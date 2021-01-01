You have absolutely no idea though, just like you have no idea what the players have demanded.



Yet you had absolutely no problem suggesting that Salah may be demanding 1m a week.I think it is pretty clear that we have offloaded players and lowered the wage bill over the last couple of seasons. We now have our three biggest earners due to leave at the end of the season.When Edwards came back he stated we needed the multi club model to remain competitive. To me that suggests a shift away from a huge wage bill and transfer fees and towards investing in the MCO as a way to grow our own players the way the Red Bull group and Brighton have.For me FSG didn't make Edwards an offer he couldn't refuse so he could give out contracts to depreciating assets and reinflate the wage bill.I think we have seen with the Red Sox that when a team starts to approach it's ceiling in terms of revenues that the way to continue to make profits is to cut costs.They probably look at in financial terms and think that the likes of Bradley, Chiesa and Quansah can provide a slight reduction in performance for a fraction of the cost.Giving Trent a 5 year deal and the other pair 2 year deals probably equates to 130 to 140m. That would probably get you a couple of feeder clubs and change to stock them with elite young talent.Why tie money up in depreciating assets when you could buy appreciating assets.