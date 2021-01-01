« previous next »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1360 on: Today at 03:28:53 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:10:52 pm
You have absolutely no idea though, just like you have no idea what the players have demanded.

Yet you had absolutely no problem suggesting that Salah may be demanding 1m a week. :D :D

I think it is pretty clear that we have offloaded players and lowered the wage bill over the last couple of seasons. We now have our three biggest earners due to leave at the end of the season.

When Edwards came back he stated we needed the multi club model to remain competitive. To me that suggests a shift away from a huge wage bill and transfer fees and towards investing in the MCO as a way to grow our own players the way the Red Bull group and Brighton have.

For me FSG didn't make Edwards an offer he couldn't refuse so he could give out contracts to depreciating assets and reinflate the wage bill.

I think we have seen with the Red Sox that when a team starts to approach it's ceiling in terms of revenues that the way to continue to make profits is to cut costs.

They probably look at in financial terms and think that the likes of Bradley, Chiesa and Quansah can provide a slight reduction in performance for a fraction of the cost.

Giving Trent a 5 year deal and the other pair 2 year deals probably equates to 130 to 140m. That would probably get you a couple of feeder clubs and change to stock them with elite young talent.

Why tie money up in depreciating assets when you could buy appreciating assets.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1361 on: Today at 03:33:52 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:03:56 pm

For me the club are quite happy for VVD and Salah to stay but only if they take pay cuts the way Milner did and their renewals then become opportunistic.

I think that's probably right, and for what it's worth I think you could argue the toss that's the correct approach for players who will be 33 and 34 before the start of next season. Both their level is clearly really high as things stand but they're better losing their legs on someone else's pitch as the old saying goes.

Trent is a different matter again though.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #1362 on: Today at 03:34:17 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:03:56 pm
The relevance is that the club clearly wants Ibou to stay and have started talks with almost two years left on his deal.

For me the club are quite happy for VVD and Salah to stay but only if they take pay cuts the way Milner did and their renewals then become opportunistic.

No. Again. There's no relevance.

The poster said the issue was about money. You replied saying that wasn't true because Salah said 2 months ago there hadn't been contact. There has now been contact as per Joyce's article which makes Salah saying there hasn't been any contact completely irrelevant to any part of this conversation. The entirely wild thing about this is now you're saying there the issue is about money which was the original point that was being made. You could have saved all of this by simply agreeing with what the poster was saying in the first place that its about the money being offered.
