Deal. I still think a European club will be his target as he still has ambitions of his own. Not sure Saudi appeals at all to him.



From a competitive and financial standpoint (looking at the two together), Liverpool is the the best for him as long as he accepts that his role will gradually reduce.Here, he is the star and we try our best to make it easy for him e.g having him on pens when he's not our best penalty taker and leaving him and forward when defending (to save his legs) even though he's not a great targetman, giving him the ball as much as possible, etc.Here, he can realistically win the CL & PL while being the star. When you look at other teams that can realistically do that, there's no space for him:1. Madrid already have Mbappe as their star (you can't have two attacker having a bye defensively).2. Bayern have Kane as their starand they already have a long term option in his position.3. Barcelone are skint and not that competitive at that level.4. He can't really move to an English club for different reasons.If it's purely a financial decision, Saudi is there but is it competitive enough for him? PSG aren't really an option anymore in that sense and gone are those days when they were paying Mbappe 1m a week.The aim of their investment was to shine a light on the country before the World Cup. Before they bought PSG, many knew little/nothing about them but from their POV, having their two superstars in the final was a successful conclusion and they are not arsed anymore. Now, it's a strategy that's based on young talent (preferably French) which isn't consistent with signing a 33 year old on massive wages.Staying here is the best for Salah and no other European club at the level he'd like to compete at is realistic.