« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 76528 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 12:56:56 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:55:28 pm
There is a certain team in Paris who have already indicated they are interested.
Nope. PSG have moved away from their "Galacticos" policy after the world cup.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 12:57:44 pm »
I get Edwards doesn't like offering big deals to players over 30. But these aren't normal players. Mo and VVD are unique.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,200
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 01:00:22 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:56:56 pm
Nope. PSG have moved away from their "Galacticos" policy after the world cup.

You really think a team like that who have struggled to win the biggest tournaments in European football are going to refuse, an opportunity to sign a player like Mo?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 01:01:17 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:00:22 pm
You really think a team like that who have struggled to win the biggest tournaments in European football are going to refuse, an opportunity to sign a player like Mo?
That's simply not their policy anymore. They are more focused on younger players on lower wages now.

They've achieved their aim and that's it as far as stars on massive wages go.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,200
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 01:01:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:01:17 pm
That's simply not their policy anymore. They are more focused on younger players on lower wages now.

We'll see, Mons.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,489
  • Meh sd f
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 01:02:50 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:40:24 pm
I think Alisson will leave in the Summer. Mamardashvili coming in and Kelleher or Jaros as number 2. I think that one has the semblance of a plan. 

Salah and Virgil has to be down to money. They have value (money and years) and the club cant or wont match it. It wont be great but if it is a straight sustainability question then that is just how the club is run and that is what it is.

Trent on the other hand, if his head has been turned towards Madrid then there really is nothing we can do. If Virgil leaves then he'll be captain. Local lad arguments. He's won everything he can here. He is young enough to get the contract he would want from the club. Fans love him. This has to be purely down to a question of ambition. Does he want to be the one club scouser or does he want to try Madrid? Are we as a club being ambitious enough? I think we are. But does he?

I am calm about it.
Yeah, if the club or the player werent interested there wouldnt be anything to disucss. I think the players have made their demands clear, but they're too high for the club to start negotiating.

Is it the right move? That would depend on what the actual demands are. The "give them what they want" position is childish. We're not gonna give Salah 1M or even 500k, and we shouldnt. But maybe thats what he has demanded.

Or maybe the club is looking to get new players and want to keep Salah and/or VVD mainl as backups, with wages accordingly. That would be stupid IMO, but it's possible.  The club clearly kept a few ageing players a bit too long in recent years.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 01:03:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:01:50 pm
We'll see, Mons.
They are NOT signing him. I'm 200% sure and you can come back to it ;)
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,615
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 01:03:28 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:57:44 pm
I get Edwards doesn't like offering big deals to players over 30. But these aren't normal players. Mo and VVD are unique.

Their uniqueness is that they're world class and want to stay at the club ... as opposed to the difficulty of having to and sign their equivalents and bring them in. 
I doubt we think they're unique in terms of their ability to defy the ageing process
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,129
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 01:04:25 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:54:24 pm
Who can afford £350k a week, need a right sided attacker and Salah would want to go there? This is why I think he wants to stay, he'd have to take a downstep if he moved.

I guess I really haven't been following the market so this is a genuine question for people.  Has the market changed yet where teams are resistant to giving players in their 30's that much money?  You never know when a player will begin to drop off so you could be on the hook for a lot of money for a player who simply isn't producing like they used to. 
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,489
  • Meh sd f
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 01:05:44 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:03:28 pm
Their uniqueness is that they're world class and want to stay at the club ... as opposed to the difficulty of having to and sign their equivalents and bring them in. 
I doubt we think they're unique in terms of their ability to defy the ageing process
The only thing that matters is whether we think they will be world class during the next contract time, not whether they have been it.
Who knows, but the club might be a bit burnt from Henderson & co
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,200
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 01:05:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:03:25 pm
They are NOT signing him. I'm 200% sure and you can come back to it ;)

Deal. I still think a European club will be his target as he still has ambitions of his own. Not sure Saudi appeals at all to him.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 01:12:18 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:57:44 pm
I get Edwards doesn't like offering big deals to players over 30. But these aren't normal players. Mo and VVD are unique.

I agree with you but can also see why the club wouldn't - if both players have been offered 3 year deals at other clubs we won't match that and I agree to be honest, shorter length contracts would be fine but getting the impression that is what will cause it all to break down
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 01:15:30 pm »
Salah i think has started to struggle with 2 games week.
Out of the 3 i would let Salah go.

VVD has to stay he doesnt cover a hueg amount of KMs per game & you think he will be world class for the next 2 seasons
Logged

Offline Danny Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,185
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 01:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:11:20 pm
I know one of the mod's wasn't too enthralled at Edwards coming back but this does seem like it could be coming from his directive about contracts to over 30s.

It's shit but what can you do. I'm prepared for them all to go.

How does that explain the Trent situation though?
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,638
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 01:26:51 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:02:50 pm
Yeah, if the club or the player werent interested there wouldnt be anything to disucss. I think the players have made their demands clear, but they're too high for the club to start negotiating.

Is it the right move? That would depend on what the actual demands are. The "give them what they want" position is childish. We're not gonna give Salah 1M or even 500k, and we shouldnt. But maybe thats what he has demanded.

Or maybe the club is looking to get new players and want to keep Salah and/or VVD mainl as backups, with wages accordingly. That would be stupid IMO, but it's possible.  The club clearly kept a few ageing players a bit too long in recent years.

This is what Salah said. Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts, so Ive said OK, Ill play my last season and in the end well see.

How can it possibly be the about the players asking for too much. When the club had not even spoken to Salah.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 01:27:51 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:05:50 pm
Deal. I still think a European club will be his target as he still has ambitions of his own. Not sure Saudi appeals at all to him.
From a competitive and financial standpoint (looking at the two together), Liverpool is the the best for him as long as he accepts that his role will gradually reduce.

Here, he is the star and we try our best to make it easy for him e.g having him on pens when he's not our best penalty taker and leaving him and forward when defending (to save his legs) even though he's not a great targetman, giving him the ball as much as possible, etc.

Here, he can realistically win the CL & PL while being the star. When you look at other teams that can realistically do that, there's no space for him:
1. Madrid already have Mbappe as their star (you can't have two attacker having a bye defensively).
2. Bayern have Kane as their starand they already have a long term option in his position.
3. Barcelone are skint and not that competitive at that level.
4. He can't really move to an English club for different reasons.

If it's purely a financial decision, Saudi is there but is it competitive enough for him? PSG aren't really an option anymore in that sense and gone are those days when they were paying Mbappe 1m a week.

The aim of their investment was to shine a light on the country before the World Cup. Before they bought PSG, many knew little/nothing about them but from their POV, having their two superstars in the final was a successful conclusion and they are not arsed anymore. Now, it's a strategy that's based on young talent (preferably French) which isn't consistent with signing a 33 year old on massive wages.

Staying here is the best for Salah and no other European club at the level he'd like to compete at is realistic.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:30:01 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,595
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 01:28:40 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:05:44 pm
The only thing that matters is whether we think they will be world class during the next contract time, not whether they have been it.
Who knows, but the club might be a bit burnt from Henderson & co

It's de-risked somewhat these days with the Saudi get out clause. If they eventually lose form in the middle of a contract, I'm sure something could be agreed with a Saudi club. At that point it would probably be in everyone's best interests.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 01:30:36 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 01:24:32 pm
How does that explain the Trent situation though?

Money - I'd guess Trent is currently in the top 5 highest paid full backs in world football

If he wants Salah wages or more he would earn £100k per week more than anyone else in a similar position

Not that I agree with that position but if they are just looking at football on a spreadsheet
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,200
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 01:33:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:27:51 pm
From a competitive and financial standpoint (looking at the two together), Liverpool is the the best for him as long a he accepts that his role will gradually reduce.

Here, he is the star and we try our best to make it easy for him e.g having him on pens when he's not our best penalty taker and leaving him and forward when defending (to save his legs) even though he's not a great targetman, giving him the ball as much as possible, etc.

Here, he can realistically win the CL & PL while being the star. When you look at other teams that can realistically do that, there's no space for him:
1. Madrid already have Mbappe as their star (you can't have two attacker having a bye defensively).
2. Bayern have Kane as their starand they already have a long term option in his position.
3. Barcelone are skint and not that competitive at that level.
4. He can't really move to an English club for different reasons.

If it's purely a financial decision, Saudi is there but is it competitive enough for him? PSG aren't really an option anymore in that sense and gone are those days when they were paying Mbappe 1m a week.

The aim of their investment was to shine a light on the country before the World Cup. Before they bought PSG, many knew little/nothing about them but from their POV, having their two superstars in the final was a successful conclusion and they are not arsed anymore. Now, it's a strategy that's based on young talent (preferably French) which isn't consistent with signing a 33 year old on massive wages.

Staying here is the best for Salah and no other European club at the level he'd like to compete at is realistic.

If he stayed here, I would rotate him more as why risk anything unnecessarily? I think he does play better when he's used once a week and a bit like Van Dijk giving up the internationals would ultimately make their careers last longer. It maybe that he will have to take a cut to stay in Europe, but I think for as long as he has the urge to be ambitious that is what he and his agent will attempt to do. I just wish he and Virgil would give up on their respective international duty, as that will make a difference to both of them.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 01:41:14 pm »
Losing three of the best players in the world in one window would be madness regardless of their age, Madrid didnt automatically get rid of Carvajal Modric and Benzema as soon as they reached 32-33, they managed to win a couple CLs and La Ligas with these players well into their 30s.
Logged

Online De La Goal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 369
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 01:44:13 pm »
For those who are suggesting it's about wage demands from the players - here's a blast from the past.

Back in the late 90s/early 2000s, I was friendly (though not kidding myself I was friends) with the agent Jon Holmes. He was, at that time, CEO of SFX, who represented most of Liverpool's English contingent. So when all the stories of Gerrard's potential transfer to Chelsea started flying around in 2004, I gave Jon a call to ask him what was going on.

"It all comes down to money," he said.

Doubt it's much different now.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,489
  • Meh sd f
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 01:45:39 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 01:28:40 pm
It's de-risked somewhat these days with the Saudi get out clause. If they eventually lose form in the middle of a contract, I'm sure something could be agreed with a Saudi club. At that point it would probably be in everyone's best interests.
The Saudi wave seems to have died out already, although I'm sure they would take Salah even if we keep him until he's 47...
But it's also a risk of having expensive players that expect to play, while not performing anymore. I'm not so sure players like VVD and Salah would like to be rotation players.

Logged

Online naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 01:46:17 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:40:24 pm
I think Alisson will leave in the Summer. Mamardashvili coming in and Kelleher or Jaros as number 2. I think that one has the semblance of a plan. 
kelleher wants to go so could see alisson staying another year
Logged

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 01:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:26:51 pm
How can it possibly be the about the players asking for too much. When the club had not even spoken to Salah.

https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/liverpool-new-deals-jarell-quansah-ibrahima-konate-gkk5hsdfp

The developments are welcome although, at the same time, will not distract from the continued impasse with Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold. There has been contact between the club and the representatives of all three players, but talks have not found common ground.

Why would we speak to the player when we've talked to their representatives and are not close to any agreement? Do you think his representation are not carrying out his wishes and asking for things that Mo hasn't requested?

We will know exactly what all three are asking for and their representatives will know what we are willing to offer.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1344 on: Today at 01:48:37 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:41:14 pm
Losing three of the best players in the world in one window would be madness regardless of their age, Madrid didnt automatically get rid of Carvajal Modric and Benzema as soon as they reached 32-33, they managed to win a couple CLs and La Ligas with these players well into their 30s.

Modric hasn't signed a contract longer than 2 years for a long time now and has been on 1 year renewals the past few - I think that may be the issue with Van Dijk and Salah as could see them wanting 3 years
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,596
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1345 on: Today at 01:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:26:51 pm
This is what Salah said. Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts, so Ive said OK, Ill play my last season and in the end well see.

How can it possibly be the about the players asking for too much. When the club had not even spoken to Salah.

Do we just take his word for it do we?  ;D
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,638
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1346 on: Today at 01:56:42 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:48:27 pm
https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/liverpool-new-deals-jarell-quansah-ibrahima-konate-gkk5hsdfp

The developments are welcome although, at the same time, will not distract from the continued impasse with Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold. There has been contact between the club and the representatives of all three players, but talks have not found common ground.

Why would we speak to the player when we've talked to their representatives and are not close to any agreement? Do you think his representation are not carrying out his wishes and asking for things that Mo hasn't requested?

We will know exactly what all three are asking for and their representatives will know what we are willing to offer.
I

That is now though. I think if the club genuinely wanted to keep VVD and Salah then contact would have been made ages ago.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,549
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1347 on: Today at 01:57:17 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:53:20 pm
Do we just take his word for it do we?  ;D

He said this 2 months ago and it isn't relevant anymore from what Joyce is reporting.
Logged

Online djschembri

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,636
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1348 on: Today at 02:00:25 pm »
With Mo and Virgil, I think if they are willing to accept one year renewals then it will get done at some point in time.

Both players are at a stage of their careers were a) they have won everything b) are leaders in a squad competing for top honours and c) can still play an important role for us on the pitch post-contract renewal.

Short term renewals works best for us, and them (if they are willing to accept it). They are 33 and 35 respectively, have families who are settled in Liverpool and are at a club that are competing at the top end of the table and in Europe too. I am not sure there are many other clubs who they can go to who can offer something that is definitely better than what they have here. I think neither of them are ready to go to Saudi/MLS just yet either.

Trent, on the other hand, is the big conundrum.
Local player, future LFC captain, global icon, generational talent.
On the other hand, his role is right back and spending 300K+ on that position is hard to justify when our revenue earning is limited and will never be at the level of Real Madrid.

My feeling is that Edwards/FSG have a number that they won't go beyond, that number is less than what Trent expects and that's where the impasse lies. We know Trent is ambitious and the lure of Real Madrid is huge for any player.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,577
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1349 on: Today at 02:06:08 pm »
Wouldnt read anything into there being no news on the big three right now. If things werent going well wed certainly have had an emoji or weird comment from Mos agent on twitter.

Sometimes no news is good news? Maybe?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 