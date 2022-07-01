Frankly it's negligent we're in the position we are vis-a-vis all three of them. Together we're dealing with assets worth between say £200-£300m. We have to be hard nosed about it and if a player doesn't sign by a deadline, put him up for sale.



I called our owners neghligent back in August. As a matter of idol speculation and curiosity I wonder what we've done since that date in terms of discussing/offering arguably our best three players (I said arguably) new contracts? Zilch or are there discussions? Surely it has to be the latter! However I've heard loads of players in similar positions say they left because no offers were forthcoming. I couldn't bear it if we lost 1, 2 or even three - we'd be fucked as they're pretty much irreplaceable, all teh more so when FSG don't spend what they should