Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 08:11:05 am
They dont typically feed the rumour machine or directly address rumours/deals/transfers. The only time theyve come out verbally is when there has been real backlash - super league, ticket prices etc I dont think theyre arsed about people getting angry over contracts, especially if theyre all in progress and moving at a pace theyre happy with.

This briefing is them commenting on the situation
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 08:22:48 am
Didn't Salah sign his last contract right about this month or so with the same amount of time remaining in his prior contract negotiations?  Or am I remembering things incorrectly? Mane had 1.5 years left in his contract during Salah's last contract negotiations and Mane didn't extend and left the following summer with 1 year left. We all assumed he was waiting on the outcome of Salah's negotiations.
Salah signed the new contract on 1st July 2022.
Quote from: Reeves on August 16, 2024, 08:12:08 am
Frankly it's negligent we're in the position we are vis-a-vis all three of them. Together we're dealing with assets worth between say £200-£300m. We have to be hard nosed about it and if a player doesn't sign by a deadline, put him up for sale.

I called our owners neghligent back in August. As a matter of idol speculation and curiosity I wonder what we've done since that date in terms of discussing/offering arguably our best three players (I said arguably) new contracts? Zilch or are there discussions? Surely it has to be the latter! However I've heard loads of players in similar positions say they left because no offers were forthcoming. I couldn't bear it if we lost 1, 2 or even three - we'd be fucked as they're pretty much irreplaceable, all teh more so when FSG don't spend what they should
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 11:37:32 pm

Paying a right back in his peak the kind of salary it'll need for him to turn down what will be on offer doesn't make sense.

What?!

How much to replace him thought?! - £50-100m? We can give him a signing on fee. It does make sense. It absoluteley makes sense.
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 10:54:28 am
What?!

How much to replace him thought?! - £50-100m? We can give him a signing on fee. It does make sense. It absoluteley makes sense.

Nothing to be honest, we got another RB from the academy if that were to occur.
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 10:54:28 am
What?!

How much to replace him thought?! - £50-100m? We can give him a signing on fee. It does make sense. It absoluteley makes sense.
Conor Bradley says hi...
