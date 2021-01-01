Ozil did. One of the worst decision Arsenal ever made.



It's pretty obvious they are off. All this talk from the players of how they are just concentrating on the season and waiting for the club just means they're waiting for an offer they can't refuse not that we've never even spoke to their reps.



Paying a right back in his peak the kind of salary it'll need for him to turn down what will be on offer doesn't make sense. Giving 33 year olds the years they'll get in US or Saudi doesn't make sense. Better to focus on the next and perhaps final stage of the rebuild from the title winning team.



This is the sensible approach. We have wage structure and things that need to be maintained for the betterment of the long-term running of the club. The players have been here long enough to know what would be reasonable and acceptable by the club's standards. All this 'we love the club' stuff is all well and good but the reality of when the rubber meets the road is that they have to make a decision whether they want more money or want to play for Liverpool. And it's not like they are on peanuts either. Don't get me wrong, Trent defo deserves a pay bump if his reported wage is accurate, but we're not going to totally destroy our wage structure for one player.With Virg and Mo - ultimately they are at the stage of their careers where it can all go downhill plenty fast. We are quite a risk averse club so I'm not surprised if whatever offer has been put in front of them is just something like a rolling 1 year on pretty decent money whereas you'd imagine they'd be looking at a minimum 3 on super serious money.Unfortunately/fortunately, we aren't a state backed team or Real Madrid with their seemingly endless tranches of cash. Just part of the reality of supporting Liverpool.