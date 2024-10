There shouldn't be a need to choose. We haven't spend any money on transfers, we have the money to resign our own players, if these want to stay.



I didn't say we had to choose, my point was Van Dijk, in my opinion, is impossible to replace. Yes any Trent/Salah replacements would be (at least initially) a drop but I don't think it's a big drop, but Van Dijk, the guy is a freak not only is he the best defender in the league (maybe Europe) his command and organising as the leader is next level. I don't see a player out there who is remotely close to him, of course we need to replace him at some point but he's not slowing down or showing signs of a wane of his powers, I'd argue this season he's as good as he's ever been.