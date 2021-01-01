You surely dont think the only things to discuss about the club are things which are 100% speculative?



No, I dont think thats the only thing. Clearly not. Where did I say that? But this is a Liverpool forum, where all things Liverpool are discussed, and this is one of the most pressing matters at the club currently.Really makes no sense when people jump into threads telling everyone to stop discussing stuff or sharing their opinion on a forum particularly when theyve chosen to go out of their way and engage in that conversation themselves. Not sure what the purpose is.Forum. Some may want to look up the definition of the word.