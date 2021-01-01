« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 71259 times)

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1200 on: Yesterday at 11:05:38 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 07:20:02 pm
You surely dont think the only things to discuss about the club are things which are 100% speculative?

No, I dont think thats the only thing. Clearly not. Where did I say that? But this is a Liverpool forum, where all things Liverpool are discussed, and this is one of the most pressing matters at the club currently.

Really makes no sense when people jump into threads telling everyone to stop discussing stuff or sharing their opinion on a forum particularly when theyve chosen to go out of their way and engage in that conversation themselves. Not sure what the purpose is. 

Forum. Some may want to look up the definition of the word.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1201 on: Today at 08:09:40 am »
think every top club in europe will look to get Van Dijk
Logged

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,600
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1202 on: Today at 08:39:51 am »
Carvajal's picked up a quite bad, potentially career ending, injury (considering his age). If we're serious about keeping Trent it needs to be done before Jan imo.. if it gets to Jan and there's nothing he's gone.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,732
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1203 on: Today at 08:54:02 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:39:51 am
Carvajal's picked up a quite bad, potentially career ending, injury (considering his age). If we're serious about keeping Trent it needs to be done before Jan imo.. if it gets to Jan and there's nothing he's gone.

No one knows that.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,780
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 09:00:59 am »
Alternatively, it might mean they try and sign someone in January and Trent is less of a priority for them in the Summer.

Wishful thinking maybe, but certainly a possibility too.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Up
« previous next »
 