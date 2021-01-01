In 2021 by mid-January we'd lost Matip, Van Dijk and Gomez for the season, and we did sign a centre back in Kabak (I won't include Davies as he never played). It's also worth remembering that a big part of the reason for us not signing another centre-half is that the Konate deal was practically done by that point (got leaked by Ornstein in Spring,) hence they waited and hoped that what we had would be enough for top 4, which it was. Which centre-half are you signing in that position that bridges the eventual points gap who is then happy to sit behind/compete with Konate the following summer?
The reason that we haven't won more league titles is mainly owing to being up against a team with 115 charges against them. Yes, of course, even without City we may not have won either of the previous 2 (almost certainly not 2023, I think last season is arguable as I suspect the drop in league form coincided with believing the race was over which it wouldn't have been if it was just Arsenal as the challemge), but we'd have had 2 more league titles to our name.
I've been critical of the way the club has been run and they absolutely should have sorted out at least 1 or 2 of these contracts before now, I'm not sure I can agree that negligence is the reaosn we've not won more than we have though.
We'd just shifted Lovren, Matip was extremely injury prone, and Gomez had a shady record too. We were unlucky he had that massive injury with England, and onviously the Virgil one, but we went into the season with 3 senior centre backs, one of whom we knew would be injured for weeks at a time. So many people saw the problem coming.
I dont think signing Kabak is much of a defence of the club, is it?
we signed him and Davies in a mad panic on the last day of the window, despite us clearly having needed reinforcements from day 1 of the window. Kabak was awful. Are you telling me he was the only player in world football we could've signed in that window?
Again, saying that we hoped signing kabak would be enough for top four isn't really a defence of the club. It again shows the lack of ambition. We were top at Christmas and reigning champions. A couple of injuries later and its "lets sign this nobody for a million euros and hope we dont end up in the Europa league".
As for City, im not sure we can hide behind that forever. We got to their level, in fact we got to a point where we were a better team than them. And then we got complacent and couldnt maintain the level. They've continued to fill whatever gaps theyve had in their squad and become the outstanding force of the last decade. They've done it without having to spend that much in the last few years, either. They cheated their way to the top and only need to add the odd signing here and there. We got to the top the hard way and then thought the job was done and didnt bother properly investing, or as in the case of these contracts, totally failed to do any proper forward planning.