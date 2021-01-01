Of course it is - its a contract for his services at his peak as a player

Will he be waving his signing on fee as a free agent if he moves or accepting less to play for Rangers so he can win as many trophies as possible



His quotes are muddled - if he wants to be club captain and thats his motivation he can do it if he just wants more toropbies and more money hes leaving for a better tax bracket and an easier league

It goes back to Jurgens point - are you a passenger on the train or pushing the train



Dont totally blame him for the quotes .. players always struggle to answer stuff about their contracts/futures .. the its out of my hands line him and Mo use is especially annoying tho



Personally think he's acting on agents advice.That interview didn't just happen, as much as the Athletic claim they 'caught up' with him - that will have gone via his agents and they'll have advised him to give the interview, they'll also have advised him as to the types of questions he can expect to get and what he should be replying.The club and Trent will be in the process of negotiations for a new deal, from Trent's perspective he'll want two things out of those negotiations - the right salary/financial package and the reassurance that the club is going in the right direction. It's not great PR for players already on over 100k a week to mention money so he'll have been advised not to mention that, but as you say it's obviously a huge part of it, but the 'trophies' line is probably aimed at the club and telling them that he wants Salah and Virgil signed up and he wants the requisite ambition in the transfer market which is understandable given last summer.It's worth remembering that a negotiation can obviously end badly, there's a chance that whatever Trent wants doesn't get offered and if that happens he'll need a new club (probably Madrid,) therefore the advice he'll be getting will be not to burn any bridges, whatever he says has to be able to be taken 'either way' because if the negotiations don't go the way that we all want them to then he won't want to have pissed off a new club before they even sign him.The main thing I take from it is that he is at least open to a new deal, if he wasn't he wouldn't have given the interview at all and can just palm off any ad hoc questions on the subject in the usual way that footballers do 'I'm focussed on the season in question' etc.