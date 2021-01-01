« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 55646 times)

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #960 on: Today at 12:48:16 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 12:01:30 pm
Can understand with Mo and Virg's ages that the club would want to wait and see how they cope physically. But with Trent? How have we not offered him a contract a year ago instead of letting it run into the final 12 months?

Its not as simple as just offering him a contract I wouldnt imagine.

If we sign him now youd imagine its going to be the most valuable contract the club has ever signed, youd think hell want the same wages as Mo got, if not more, and it will be for a longer period of time. Youve then got all the other bits in relation to commercial rights, sponsorships, performance bonus etc, as well as the obvious issue of Madrid looming in the background.

With Salah and Virgil I think its reasonable to assume that talks havent even commenced yet going by what theyve said in interviews, with Trent I dont think thats likely at all. This seems more like the scenario we had with Salah last time where there had obviously been discussions, just for whatever reason the right contract hadnt been put in front of him, hence he hadnt signed it.

Theyll be in the midst of negotiations currently, it wouldnt surprise me if hed been advised to give this interview to strengthen his arm in those negotiations. Were talking 10 of millions here and the vocal person of it all is a 25 year old footballer with little to no commercial grounding in negotiations etc, hence hell be getting advised - very little of anything he says will be said by chance, if hes agreed to that interview its on the advice of people telling him its in his interests to do so.

Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,832
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #961 on: Today at 12:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:13:11 am
As a club we are so far away from the one that lost Alonso, Torres and Suarez though.

People talk like we've not won anything, we have, lots of things and if cheaty didn't exist we'd be the most successful club in English football over the last 10 years.

Bayern lost Alaba and are losing Davies on free's, PSG lost Mbappe sometimes the players desire outweighs anything a club can do.
Unfortunately, city do exist. Even without them, Arsenal would've won the last two.

We are in a much better place now than when we lost those players, but i think everyone knows we should've done more. We were top at Christmas the year we defended the title, and threw the season away failing to sign a senior centre back. We sacrificed another season when we failed to sign the midfielder we all knew we needed two seasons ago. We've come close to the league once since winning it, twice if you include last season where by the end it was a two horse race not involving us. Go back to 2020 and tell Virg, Mo and Trent that come 24/25 theyd have no more leagues or champions leagues and theyd tell you to stop being stupid. We were the best team in the world until we got complacent, failed to replace key and ageing players and thought we would always get by on Klopp performing miracles.



Regarding your final point, I'd accept that if we'd at least bothered to give these players a contract to turn down before letting them get into the final year. Its incompetence that we're in this position with three absolute key players and i struggle to see how its defendible in any way. Its a ridiculous situation and i think we saw Mo's frustration in his interview after the United game.
Logged

Offline Sonofthewind

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 539
  • Cheers like
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #962 on: Today at 12:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 12:45:51 pm
If he wants to leave he could have put in a transfer request in the summer. Leaving on a free is the main issue.

Or maybe its not so binary. He wants to see how Slot is, what the club is doing in terms of signings and also what the actual contract offer is. I doubt hes made a decision either way yet.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #963 on: Today at 01:00:14 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 12:45:51 pm
If he wants to leave he could have put in a transfer request in the summer. Leaving on a free is the main issue.

Yeah think Real has informed him via his agent they'd love to sign him on a free and are willing to give him more money and a fat signing on fee if so.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #964 on: Today at 01:01:17 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 12:55:24 pm
Unfortunately, city do exist. Even without them, Arsenal would've won the last two.

We are in a much better place now than when we lost those players, but i think everyone knows we should've done more. We were top at Christmas the year we defended the title, and threw the season away failing to sign a senior centre back. We sacrificed another season when we failed to sign the midfielder we all knew we needed two seasons ago. We've come close to the league once since winning it, twice if you include last season where by the end it was a two horse race not involving us. Go back to 2020 and tell Virg, Mo and Trent that come 24/25 theyd have no more leagues or champions leagues and theyd tell you to stop being stupid. We were the best team in the world until we got complacent, failed to replace key and ageing players and thought we would always get by on Klopp performing miracles.



Regarding your final point, I'd accept that if we'd at least bothered to give these players a contract to turn down before letting them get into the final year. Its incompetence that we're in this position with three absolute key players and i struggle to see how its defendible in any way. Its a ridiculous situation and i think we saw Mo's frustration in his interview after the United game.

In 2021 by mid-January we'd lost Matip, Van Dijk and Gomez for the season, and we did sign a centre back in Kabak (I won't include Davies as he never played). It's also worth remembering that a big part of the reason for us not signing another centre-half is that the Konate deal was practically done by that point (got leaked by Ornstein in Spring,) hence they waited and hoped that what we had would be enough for top 4, which it was. Which centre-half are you signing in that position that bridges the eventual points gap who is then happy to sit behind/compete with Konate the following summer?

The reason that we haven't won more league titles is mainly owing to being up against a team with 115 charges against them. Yes, of course, even without City we may not have won either of the previous 2 (almost certainly not 2023, I think last season is arguable as I suspect the drop in league form coincided with believing the race was over which it wouldn't have been if it was just Arsenal as the challemge), but we'd have had 2 more league titles to our name.

I've been critical of the way the club has been run and they absolutely should have sorted out at least 1 or 2 of these contracts before now, I'm not sure I can agree that negligence is the reaosn we've not won more than we have though.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #965 on: Today at 01:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 12:45:51 pm
If he wants to leave he could have put in a transfer request in the summer. Leaving on a free is the main issue.

Yeah it's all about him leaving on a free that annoys me. He'll be doing what Madrid wants him to do rather than doing what's best for us. If he doesn't want to sign.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,571
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #966 on: Today at 01:11:05 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 09:09:31 pm
Agree, but don't think money is coming into his decision

Of course it is - its a contract for his services at his peak as a player
Will he be waving his signing on fee as a free agent if he moves or accepting less to play for Rangers so he can win as many trophies as possible

His quotes are muddled - if he wants to be club captain and thats his motivation he can do it if he just wants more toropbies and more money hes leaving for a better tax bracket and an easier league
It goes back to Jurgens point - are you a passenger on the train or pushing the train

Dont totally blame him for the quotes .. players always struggle to answer stuff about their contracts/futures .. the its out of my hands line him and Mo use is especially annoying tho
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,312
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #967 on: Today at 01:13:58 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 12:45:51 pm
If he wants to leave he could have put in a transfer request in the summer. Leaving on a free is the main issue.
My take is that even if they leave on a free, they've given us much in return for what we paid for, so even a free, is far from making a loss.
It bothers me none, knowing the signing was a financial and operational success.

It's more of a missed opportunity... for more money! To squeeze every drop off the player.
And for all the accusations of milking that can be leveled at our North American overlords, that is one thing they can't be accused of when it comes to players who've done well for the club.
We buy them, they deliver in spades... and we don't make it hard on them to move onto to their final destination.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:17:07 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #968 on: Today at 01:16:42 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:13:58 pm
My take is that even if they leave on a free, they've given us much in return for what we paid for, so even a free, is far from making a loss.
It bothers me none, knowing the signing was a financial and operational success.

It's more of a missed opportunity... for more money! To squeeze every drop off the player.
And for all the accusations of milking that can be leveled at our North American overlords, that is one thing they can't be accused of when it comes to players who've done well for the club.

For a club that prides itself on competing sustainably you can't let £100m assets walk away for free just because they've been a success. It just doesn't work longterm. We shouldn't be letting Real Madrid bully us.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,530
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #969 on: Today at 01:18:23 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:02:45 pm
Yeah it's all about him leaving on a free that annoys me. He'll be doing what Madrid wants him to do rather than doing what's best for us. If he doesn't want to sign.

He'll be doing what he thinks is best for him.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,312
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #970 on: Today at 01:18:40 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:16:42 pm
For a club that prides itself on competing sustainably you can't let £100m assets walk away for free just because they've been a success. It just doesn't work longterm.
It's worked so far.... and it's been many years and 3/4 different teams.

Besides- we have a lot of other "assets" (jeezz...) that we sell for good money.

To be honest, I prefer it this way. I know many others do... which is why the ambition of our lives would prolly end at Mom-and-Pop store, funeral parlour, bottle store, etc...  but even that's not bad, is it?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:21:31 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #971 on: Today at 01:20:00 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:18:23 pm
He'll be doing what he thinks is best for him.

Yeah he will. Would be nice to do also what he thinks is good for his boyhood club too. Not like he's going to be desperate for a little bit more cash is it.

A bit of loyalty wouldn't go a miss. This isn't all on Trent though the club have managed it all very poorly. Going back to 2021 when he signed a one year extension only.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #972 on: Today at 01:22:26 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:18:40 pm
It's worked so far.... and it's been many years and 3/4 different teams.

Besides- we have a lot of other "assets" (jeezz...) that we sell for good money.

To be honest, I prefer it this way. I know many others do... which is why the ambition of our lives would prolly end at Mom-and-Pop shop- but even that's not bad, is it?

It's worked already?

Last time I checked we've won 1 title and 1 Ucl in 15 years since we've been working in this way. Now I'm not that saying that's bad. But it could be better.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,312
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #973 on: Today at 01:33:20 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:22:26 pm
It's worked already?

Last time I checked we've won 1 title and 1 Ucl in 15 years since we've been working in this way. Now I'm not that saying that's bad. But it could be better.
That's with City as a competitor...
Any other time and it would've been the most successful footballing-business model the world has ever seen.... arguably.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:37:54 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #974 on: Today at 01:34:27 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:11:05 pm
Of course it is - its a contract for his services at his peak as a player
Will he be waving his signing on fee as a free agent if he moves or accepting less to play for Rangers so he can win as many trophies as possible

His quotes are muddled - if he wants to be club captain and thats his motivation he can do it if he just wants more toropbies and more money hes leaving for a better tax bracket and an easier league
It goes back to Jurgens point - are you a passenger on the train or pushing the train

Dont totally blame him for the quotes .. players always struggle to answer stuff about their contracts/futures .. the its out of my hands line him and Mo use is especially annoying tho

Personally think he's acting on agents advice.

That interview didn't just happen, as much as the Athletic claim they 'caught up' with him - that will have gone via his agents and they'll have advised him to give the interview, they'll also have advised him as to the types of questions he can expect to get and what he should be replying.

The club and Trent will be in the process of negotiations for a new deal, from Trent's perspective he'll want two things out of those negotiations - the right salary/financial package and the reassurance that the club is going in the right direction. It's not great PR for players already on over 100k a week to mention money so he'll have been advised not to mention that, but as you say it's obviously a huge part of it, but the 'trophies' line is probably aimed at the club and telling them that he wants Salah and Virgil signed up and he wants the requisite ambition in the transfer market which is understandable given last summer.

It's worth remembering that a negotiation can obviously end badly, there's a chance that whatever Trent wants doesn't get offered and if that happens he'll need a new club (probably Madrid,) therefore the advice he'll be getting will be not to burn any bridges, whatever he says has to be able to be taken 'either way' because if the negotiations don't go the way that we all want them to then he won't want to have pissed off a new club before they even sign him.

The main thing I take from it is that he is at least open to a new deal, if he wasn't he wouldn't have given the interview at all and can just palm off any ad hoc questions on the subject in the usual way that footballers do 'I'm focussed on the season in question' etc.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,530
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #975 on: Today at 01:38:00 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:20:00 pm
Yeah he will. Would be nice to do also what he thinks is good for his boyhood club too. Not like he's going to be desperate for a little bit more cash is it.

A bit of loyalty wouldn't go a miss. This isn't all on Trent though the club have managed it all very poorly. Going back to 2021 when he signed a one year extension only.

Don't think it'll be about the money for him.  If he does go to Real, it'll be because he thinks they can offer him more chance of silverware, and they will have been telling him there's more chance of him moving to them if it's on a free.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,163
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #976 on: Today at 01:39:24 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:22:26 pm
It's worked already?

Last time I checked we've won 1 title and 1 Ucl in 15 years since we've been working in this way. Now I'm not that saying that's bad. But it could be better.

This same period has been the 2nd most successful in the clubs history.

Yes, only 1 PL, 1 UCL, but twice that in finals reached and 2nd places to the most financially doped team in the history of the sport (not to mention some frankly insane ref calls litterally handing City a couple of titles along the way.) It could only be better by the FA growing a pair and clamping down on City back 15 years ago and PGMOL applying the rules of the game impartially, neither of which are within our control.

Already Trent's career in terms if what he's won and competing for titles outshines Gerrards' on top of the future looking pretty bright. I'm not saying "Why would he ever consider leaving?" but there are strong arguaments for convincing him to stay.

Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,193
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #977 on: Today at 01:39:45 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:02:45 pm
Yeah it's all about him leaving on a free that annoys me. He'll be doing what Madrid wants him to do rather than doing what's best for us. If he doesn't want to sign.

Or doing what's best for him personally/financially? I mean isn't that what we all would do?
Logged

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #978 on: Today at 01:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:31:16 pm
Trent is 25 and has made 100 goal contributions. 81 assists and 19 goals. Bradley is a good prospect but is never going to replace those numbers. Trent is a traditional full-back, an inverted full-back, a deep-lying playmaker an assist machine, our set piece taker and our vice-captain all rolled into one.

He is now entering the peak years of his career. He is quite simply irreplaceable.

Yes mate, I understand. But do you think he's off? Yes or no?,
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,832
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #979 on: Today at 01:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:01:17 pm
In 2021 by mid-January we'd lost Matip, Van Dijk and Gomez for the season, and we did sign a centre back in Kabak (I won't include Davies as he never played). It's also worth remembering that a big part of the reason for us not signing another centre-half is that the Konate deal was practically done by that point (got leaked by Ornstein in Spring,) hence they waited and hoped that what we had would be enough for top 4, which it was. Which centre-half are you signing in that position that bridges the eventual points gap who is then happy to sit behind/compete with Konate the following summer?

The reason that we haven't won more league titles is mainly owing to being up against a team with 115 charges against them. Yes, of course, even without City we may not have won either of the previous 2 (almost certainly not 2023, I think last season is arguable as I suspect the drop in league form coincided with believing the race was over which it wouldn't have been if it was just Arsenal as the challemge), but we'd have had 2 more league titles to our name.

I've been critical of the way the club has been run and they absolutely should have sorted out at least 1 or 2 of these contracts before now, I'm not sure I can agree that negligence is the reaosn we've not won more than we have though.
We'd just shifted Lovren, Matip was extremely injury prone, and Gomez had a shady record too. We were unlucky he had that massive injury with England, and onviously the Virgil one, but we went into the season with 3 senior centre backs, one of whom we knew would be injured for weeks at a time. So many people saw the problem coming.

I dont think signing Kabak is much of a defence of the club, is it? ;D we signed him and Davies in a mad panic on the last day of the window, despite us clearly having needed reinforcements from day 1 of the window. Kabak was awful. Are you telling me he was the only player in world football we could've signed in that window?

Again, saying that we hoped signing kabak would be enough for top four isn't really a defence of the club. It again shows the lack of ambition. We were top at Christmas and reigning champions. A couple of injuries later and its "lets sign this nobody for a million euros and hope we dont end up in the Europa league".

As for City, im not sure we can hide behind that forever. We got to their level, in fact we got to a point where we were a better team than them. And then we got complacent and couldnt maintain the level. They've continued to fill whatever gaps theyve had in their squad and become the outstanding force of the last decade. They've done it without having to spend that much in the last few years, either. They cheated their way to the top and only need to add the odd signing here and there. We got to the top the hard way and then thought the job was done and didnt bother properly investing, or as in the case of these contracts, totally failed to do any proper forward planning.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,275
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #980 on: Today at 01:54:04 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:33:20 pm
That's with City as a competitor...
Any other time and it would've been the most successful footballing-business model the world has ever seen.... arguably.


If you only include those who play within the rules then, we have been
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,808
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #981 on: Today at 01:54:07 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 12:55:24 pm
Unfortunately, city do exist. Even without them, Arsenal would've won the last two.

We are in a much better place now than when we lost those players, but i think everyone knows we should've done more. We were top at Christmas the year we defended the title, and threw the season away failing to sign a senior centre back. We sacrificed another season when we failed to sign the midfielder we all knew we needed two seasons ago. We've come close to the league once since winning it, twice if you include last season where by the end it was a two horse race not involving us. Go back to 2020 and tell Virg, Mo and Trent that come 24/25 theyd have no more leagues or champions leagues and theyd tell you to stop being stupid. We were the best team in the world until we got complacent, failed to replace key and ageing players and thought we would always get by on Klopp performing miracles.

Regarding your final point, I'd accept that if we'd at least bothered to give these players a contract to turn down before letting them get into the final year. Its incompetence that we're in this position with three absolute key players and i struggle to see how its defendible in any way. Its a ridiculous situation and i think we saw Mo's frustration in his interview after the United game.

It's not about them existing, it's the fact they cheated and shouldn't be a direct rival of this club, cheaty and chelsea before them distorted what is "normal" for winning the league so from my perspective you can't ever discuss our achievements without making a point how much better they would have been without cheat clubs stealing trophies from us. The players know this as well, Trent's "this means more" is a direct reference to it.

I'm not sure why 20/21 is relevant, it's a long time ago and from all accounts we waited because Konate was going to sign, that's the sort of decisions that Klopp would be fully part of.

Incompetence? This word gets bandied about a lot, our club was shook upside down by our manager leaving last January I'd imagine that was the single determining factor in why we are only discussing new contracts now.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,550
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #982 on: Today at 01:57:25 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 01:47:44 pm
Yes mate, I understand. But do you think he's off? Yes or no?,

I think it all depends on how the club acts. If we resign VVD and Salah and look to use the January window to play catch up then I think he will stay. That would mean we are looking to match his ambitions of winning trophies.

If the club want to reduce the wage bill let the rest of the high earners go and look to rebuild then for me he will go. Why would he want to pledge the best years of his career to a Club that would be entering a rebuilding phase and may not win the big trophies for years?

I mean how do you replace the likes of VVD and Salah?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #983 on: Today at 01:58:29 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 01:51:41 pm
We'd just shifted Lovren, Matip was extremely injury prone, and Gomez had a shady record too. We were unlucky he had that massive injury with England, and onviously the Virgil one, but we went into the season with 3 senior centre backs, one of whom we knew would be injured for weeks at a time. So many people saw the problem coming.

I dont think signing Kabak is much of a defence of the club, is it? ;D we signed him and Davies in a mad panic on the last day of the window, despite us clearly having needed reinforcements from day 1 of the window. Kabak was awful. Are you telling me he was the only player in world football we could've signed in that window?

Again, saying that we hoped signing kabak would be enough for top four isn't really a defence of the club. It again shows the lack of ambition. We were top at Christmas and reigning champions. A couple of injuries later and its "lets sign this nobody for a million euros and hope we dont end up in the Europa league".

As for City, im not sure we can hide behind that forever. We got to their level, in fact we got to a point where we were a better team than them. And then we got complacent and couldnt maintain the level. They've continued to fill whatever gaps theyve had in their squad and become the outstanding force of the last decade. They've done it without having to spend that much in the last few years, either. They cheated their way to the top and only need to add the odd signing here and there. We got to the top the hard way and then thought the job was done and didnt bother properly investing, or as in the case of these contracts, totally failed to do any proper forward planning.

My point is that I'm not sure that there's a team in world football who could lose their 3 first choice centre-halves (let alone including one as good as Van Dijk) and expect to go onto win the title from that position - hence I think it became about top 4 whilst being hopeful of good luck with our CL draw, which we obviously didn't get as we drew Madrid.

Whatever player we signed we had to then accommodate into the team after that season was over, unless they were on loan such as Kabak, and bearing in mind they'd agreed the Konate deal at that point anyway. So what should they have done? Spent 30 million on that Marseille defender (forget his name) who may or may not have been any good, then we potentially have an issue the following season when Konate comes in and we hopefully avoid any big injuries in that position (which is exactly what happened).

What they did made sense to me, they brought in reinforcements, accepted that it became a battle for 4th at that point and to be fair Kabak played a part in that. Yes we probably should have signed another centre half the previous summer when we sold Lovren but it's worth remembering that the rumoured centre half at that point was actually Kabak, so we'd probably have just got him in a bit earlier.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,550
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #984 on: Today at 02:03:07 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:33:20 pm
That's with City as a competitor...
Any other time and it would've been the most successful footballing-business model the world has ever seen.... arguably.

The problem though is that if you take the petroleum-funded clubs out of the equation then we don't get £50m for Torres which funded Suarez. We don't get £49m for Sterling and above all PSG don't pay £200m for Neymar which resulted in Barca using that money to buy Coutinho.

Without the Coutinho money there is no Ali or VVD. Our business model worked because we were very good at spending money that ultimately came from Petroleum-funded clubs.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,497
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #985 on: Today at 02:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 12:45:51 pm
If he wants to leave he could have put in a transfer request in the summer. Leaving on a free is the main issue.

No transfer fee for Madrid or whoever he signs for means they can afford to pay him a far far bigger wage. Selling him during the summer we would have gotten north of 100m even with only a year left on his contract, a 100m that could have been used to strengthen a couple of positions and at least it wouldn't have been such a massive blow. Losing him for nothing would be ridiculously bad business. FSG have to just make him our top earner to keep him.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,550
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #986 on: Today at 02:13:43 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:58:29 pm
My point is that I'm not sure that there's a team in world football who could lose their 3 first choice centre-halves (let alone including one as good as Van Dijk) and expect to go onto win the title from that position - hence I think it became about top 4 whilst being hopeful of good luck with our CL draw, which we obviously didn't get as we drew Madrid.

Whatever player we signed we had to then accommodate into the team after that season was over, unless they were on loan such as Kabak, and bearing in mind they'd agreed the Konate deal at that point anyway. So what should they have done? Spent 30 million on that Marseille defender (forget his name) who may or may not have been any good, then we potentially have an issue the following season when Konate comes in and we hopefully avoid any big injuries in that position (which is exactly what happened).

What they did made sense to me, they brought in reinforcements, accepted that it became a battle for 4th at that point and to be fair Kabak played a part in that. Yes we probably should have signed another centre half the previous summer when we sold Lovren but it's worth remembering that the rumoured centre half at that point was actually Kabak, so we'd probably have just got him in a bit earlier.

They didn't initially bring replacements in though. We were top of the League when the window opened. They were quite happy to play Fabinho or Henderson at centre-back. We didn't sign anyone until Matip was ruled out for the season on the 28th of January. That meant we had no senior centrebacks. At that stage VVD, Matip Gomez were all out for the season and the backup Fabinho was also injured. 

It was only then that we started a mad dash trying to bring in centrebacks with Kabak and Davies joining on the 1st of February. The reason we didn't act pro-actively was that there was no money made available.

Klopp stated when we signed Konate that we had always spent money after we had earned it. Konate was the first time we had spent money before we earned it.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,312
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #987 on: Today at 02:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:03:07 pm
The problem though is that if you take the petroleum-funded clubs out of the equation then we don't get £50m for Torres which funded Suarez. We don't get £49m for Sterling and above all PSG don't pay £200m for Neymar which resulted in Barca using that money to buy Coutinho.

Without the Coutinho money there is no Ali or VVD. Our business model worked because we were very good at spending money that ultimately came from Petroleum-funded clubs.
That problem also scales down though, Al.

If no petroleum clubs, then we wouldn't have seen the obscene and vulgar "prices" quoted for players.
We coulda sold Coutinho for 60 mill and still gotten our replacements.

VVD could've gone for a cool 35m/40m.. and Allison for 30m. It would still have been seen as expensive in the absence of those.

25m for Macca.. 30m for Sterling... woulda been insane amounts, still.

It's all hypothetical and Inception-stuff, but things do scale.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:22:44 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,550
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #988 on: Today at 02:41:08 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:17:38 pm
That problem also scales down though, Al.

If no petroleum clubs, then we wouldn't have seen the obscene and vulgar "prices" quoted for players.
We coulda sold Coutinho for 60 mill and still gotten our replacements.

VVD could've gone for a cool 35m/40m.. and Allison for 30m. It would still have been seen as expensive in the absence of those.

25m for Macca.. 30m for Sterling... woulda been insane amounts, still.

It's all hypothetical and Inception-stuff, but things do scale.

The problem then though is that if transfer fees are massively reduced then the TV money creates a more level playing field. Player trading for smaller clubs becomes less profitable and becomes a smaller proportion of their overall income. FSG's model was about taking advantage the market. We raised large sums from player sales that largely funded incoming transfers.

The moment COVID restricted our ability to generate a player trading profit our incoming ground to a halt. I mean there is a reason FSG invited the likes of City, PSG and Chelsea to the ESL. Like COVID, FFP and PSR rules have now deflated the market. Without Chelsea's insane spending there probably wouldn't be a transfer market.

That for me is probably why the club are reticent to agree new deals for Trent, Mo and VVD and have offloaded a lot of our big earners. The days of generating huge player trading profits may well be grinding to a halt.
 
« Last Edit: Today at 02:46:02 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #989 on: Today at 03:09:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:13:43 pm
They didn't initially bring replacements in though. We were top of the League when the window opened. They were quite happy to play Fabinho or Henderson at centre-back. We didn't sign anyone until Matip was ruled out for the season on the 28th of January. That meant we had no senior centrebacks. At that stage VVD, Matip Gomez were all out for the season and the backup Fabinho was also injured. 

It was only then that we started a mad dash trying to bring in centrebacks with Kabak and Davies joining on the 1st of February. The reason we didn't act pro-actively was that there was no money made available.

Klopp stated when we signed Konate that we had always spent money after we had earned it. Konate was the first time we had spent money before we earned it.

Yeah the window wasnt handled well and the mad dash at the end was similar to the Arthur Melo mess, dont get me wrong Im not saying it was handled perfectly.

My point is that us being top of the table at the point the window opened was a bit of a false position, the drop off had already begun prior to that (draws against West Brom at home and Newcastle away over Xmas) and we just werent winning the league from that position unless they spent a fortune on the next best thing to Van Dijk and even then youd have to hope he immediately hits form.

If people can name me a club in world football who could lose 3 centre halves of the level of those players by January and still win the title Id be interested to hear it. Top 4 was realistically the best we could have got from that point and we did the right thing by holding out for the player we actually wanted, Konate, than just signing someone to give us a slightly better chance at a really unlikely title.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #990 on: Today at 03:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:03:07 pm
The problem though is that if you take the petroleum-funded clubs out of the equation then we don't get £50m for Torres which funded Suarez. We don't get £49m for Sterling and above all PSG don't pay £200m for Neymar which resulted in Barca using that money to buy Coutinho.

Without the Coutinho money there is no Ali or VVD. Our business model worked because we were very good at spending money that ultimately came from Petroleum-funded clubs.

If youre going to use that logic then theres a case to be made that without the petroleum clubs Van Dijk and Alissonndont cost 75 million and 60 odd respectively to be fair.

Its all relative.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,808
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #991 on: Today at 03:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:13:19 pm
If youre going to use that logic then theres a case to be made that without the petroleum clubs Van Dijk and Alissonndont cost 75 million and 60 odd respectively to be fair.

Its all relative.

Personally quite happy to see the cheat clubs disappear from football and see how we do without them.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #992 on: Today at 03:30:25 pm »
If Madrid do convince Trent to join, it will be yet another steal from us.

Mcmanaman, Owen and Trent.. three home grown lads, with £8m in total coming their way for all 3.

Robbing bastards.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,832
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #993 on: Today at 03:45:58 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:18:07 pm
Personally quite happy to see the cheat clubs disappear from football and see how we do without them.
something we can all agree on ;D
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #994 on: Today at 04:06:27 pm »
 The priority for Trent Alexander Arnold is Liverpool. He will keep discussing with Liverpool about the project, what they want to do at the club for the next years, and finances.

Real Madrid will keep following the situation.

[@FabrizioRomano]


Wait until we start playing "top 4's our everything" in the background.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #995 on: Today at 04:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 12:45:51 pm
If he wants to leave he could have put in a transfer request in the summer. Leaving on a free is the main issue.

Why is that an issue? If anything, leaving at the end of the contract is by far the "better" way to do it. The player has done exactly what they've agreed to do.

Players should be allowed to leave at the end of their contracts without criticism - its infinitely better than pushing for a move midway through a contract.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #996 on: Today at 04:16:33 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 04:08:10 pm
Why is that an issue? If anything, leaving at the end of the contract is by far the "better" way to do it. The player has done exactly what they've agreed to do.

Players should be allowed to leave at the end of their contracts without criticism - its infinitely better than pushing for a move midway through a contract.

Then we need to start giving out longer contracts to star players
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 