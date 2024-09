Can understand with Mo and Virg's ages that the club would want to wait and see how they cope physically. But with Trent? How have we not offered him a contract a year ago instead of letting it run into the final 12 months?



Itís not as simple as just offering him a contract I wouldnít imagine.If we sign him now youíd imagine itís going to be the most valuable contract the club has ever signed, youíd think heíll want the same wages as Mo got, if not more, and it will be for a longer period of time. Youíve then got all the other bits in relation to commercial rights, sponsorships, performance bonusí etc, as well as the obvious issue of Madrid looming in the background.With Salah and Virgil I think itís reasonable to assume that talks havenít even commenced yet going by what theyíve said in interviews, with Trent I donít think thatís likely at all. This seems more like the scenario we had with Salah last time where there had obviously been discussions, just for whatever reason the right contract hadnít been put in front of him, hence he hadnít signed it.Theyíll be in the midst of negotiations currently, it wouldnít surprise me if heíd been advised to give this interview to strengthen his arm in those negotiations. Were talking 10 of millions here and the vocal person of it all is a 25 year old footballer with little to no commercial grounding in negotiations etc, hence heíll be getting advised - very little of anything he says will be said by chance, if heís agreed to that interview itís on the advice of people telling him itís in his interests to do so.