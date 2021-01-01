Can understand with Mo and Virg's ages that the club would want to wait and see how they cope physically. But with Trent? How have we not offered him a contract a year ago instead of letting it run into the final 12 months?



Its not as simple as just offering him a contract I wouldnt imagine.If we sign him now youd imagine its going to be the most valuable contract the club has ever signed, youd think hell want the same wages as Mo got, if not more, and it will be for a longer period of time. Youve then got all the other bits in relation to commercial rights, sponsorships, performance bonus etc, as well as the obvious issue of Madrid looming in the background.With Salah and Virgil I think its reasonable to assume that talks havent even commenced yet going by what theyve said in interviews, with Trent I dont think thats likely at all. This seems more like the scenario we had with Salah last time where there had obviously been discussions, just for whatever reason the right contract hadnt been put in front of him, hence he hadnt signed it.Theyll be in the midst of negotiations currently, it wouldnt surprise me if hed been advised to give this interview to strengthen his arm in those negotiations. Were talking 10 of millions here and the vocal person of it all is a 25 year old footballer with little to no commercial grounding in negotiations etc, hence hell be getting advised - very little of anything he says will be said by chance, if hes agreed to that interview its on the advice of people telling him its in his interests to do so.