Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #960 on: Today at 12:48:16 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 12:01:30 pm
Can understand with Mo and Virg's ages that the club would want to wait and see how they cope physically. But with Trent? How have we not offered him a contract a year ago instead of letting it run into the final 12 months?

Its not as simple as just offering him a contract I wouldnt imagine.

If we sign him now youd imagine its going to be the most valuable contract the club has ever signed, youd think hell want the same wages as Mo got, if not more, and it will be for a longer period of time. Youve then got all the other bits in relation to commercial rights, sponsorships, performance bonus etc, as well as the obvious issue of Madrid looming in the background.

With Salah and Virgil I think its reasonable to assume that talks havent even commenced yet going by what theyve said in interviews, with Trent I dont think thats likely at all. This seems more like the scenario we had with Salah last time where there had obviously been discussions, just for whatever reason the right contract hadnt been put in front of him, hence he hadnt signed it.

Theyll be in the midst of negotiations currently, it wouldnt surprise me if hed been advised to give this interview to strengthen his arm in those negotiations. Were talking 10 of millions here and the vocal person of it all is a 25 year old footballer with little to no commercial grounding in negotiations etc, hence hell be getting advised - very little of anything he says will be said by chance, if hes agreed to that interview its on the advice of people telling him its in his interests to do so.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #961 on: Today at 12:55:24 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:13:11 am
As a club we are so far away from the one that lost Alonso, Torres and Suarez though.

People talk like we've not won anything, we have, lots of things and if cheaty didn't exist we'd be the most successful club in English football over the last 10 years.

Bayern lost Alaba and are losing Davies on free's, PSG lost Mbappe sometimes the players desire outweighs anything a club can do.
Unfortunately, city do exist. Even without them, Arsenal would've won the last two.

We are in a much better place now than when we lost those players, but i think everyone knows we should've done more. We were top at Christmas the year we defended the title, and threw the season away failing to sign a senior centre back. We sacrificed another season when we failed to sign the midfielder we all knew we needed two seasons ago. We've come close to the league once since winning it, twice if you include last season where by the end it was a two horse race not involving us. Go back to 2020 and tell Virg, Mo and Trent that come 24/25 theyd have no more leagues or champions leagues and theyd tell you to stop being stupid. We were the best team in the world until we got complacent, failed to replace key and ageing players and thought we would always get by on Klopp performing miracles.



Regarding your final point, I'd accept that if we'd at least bothered to give these players a contract to turn down before letting them get into the final year. Its incompetence that we're in this position with three absolute key players and i struggle to see how its defendible in any way. Its a ridiculous situation and i think we saw Mo's frustration in his interview after the United game.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #962 on: Today at 12:56:01 pm
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 12:45:51 pm
If he wants to leave he could have put in a transfer request in the summer. Leaving on a free is the main issue.

Or maybe its not so binary. He wants to see how Slot is, what the club is doing in terms of signings and also what the actual contract offer is. I doubt hes made a decision either way yet.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #963 on: Today at 01:00:14 pm
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 12:45:51 pm
If he wants to leave he could have put in a transfer request in the summer. Leaving on a free is the main issue.

Yeah think Real has informed him via his agent they'd love to sign him on a free and are willing to give him more money and a fat signing on fee if so.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #964 on: Today at 01:01:17 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 12:55:24 pm
Unfortunately, city do exist. Even without them, Arsenal would've won the last two.

We are in a much better place now than when we lost those players, but i think everyone knows we should've done more. We were top at Christmas the year we defended the title, and threw the season away failing to sign a senior centre back. We sacrificed another season when we failed to sign the midfielder we all knew we needed two seasons ago. We've come close to the league once since winning it, twice if you include last season where by the end it was a two horse race not involving us. Go back to 2020 and tell Virg, Mo and Trent that come 24/25 theyd have no more leagues or champions leagues and theyd tell you to stop being stupid. We were the best team in the world until we got complacent, failed to replace key and ageing players and thought we would always get by on Klopp performing miracles.



Regarding your final point, I'd accept that if we'd at least bothered to give these players a contract to turn down before letting them get into the final year. Its incompetence that we're in this position with three absolute key players and i struggle to see how its defendible in any way. Its a ridiculous situation and i think we saw Mo's frustration in his interview after the United game.

In 2021 by mid-January we'd lost Matip, Van Dijk and Gomez for the season, and we did sign a centre back in Kabak (I won't include Davies as he never played). It's also worth remembering that a big part of the reason for us not signing another centre-half is that the Konate deal was practically done by that point (got leaked by Ornstein in Spring,) hence they waited and hoped that what we had would be enough for top 4, which it was. Which centre-half are you signing in that position that bridges the eventual points gap who is then happy to sit behind/compete with Konate the following summer?

The reason that we haven't won more league titles is mainly owing to being up against a team with 115 charges against them. Yes, of course, even without City we may not have won either of the previous 2 (almost certainly not 2023, I think last season is arguable as I suspect the drop in league form coincided with believing the race was over which it wouldn't have been if it was just Arsenal as the challemge), but we'd have had 2 more league titles to our name.

I've been critical of the way the club has been run and they absolutely should have sorted out at least 1 or 2 of these contracts before now, I'm not sure I can agree that negligence is the reaosn we've not won more than we have though.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #965 on: Today at 01:02:45 pm
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 12:45:51 pm
If he wants to leave he could have put in a transfer request in the summer. Leaving on a free is the main issue.

Yeah it's all about him leaving on a free that annoys me. He'll be doing what Madrid wants him to do rather than doing what's best for us. If he doesn't want to sign.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #966 on: Today at 01:11:05 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 09:09:31 pm
Agree, but don't think money is coming into his decision

Of course it is - its a contract for his services at his peak as a player
Will he be waving his signing on fee as a free agent if he moves or accepting less to play for Rangers so he can win as many trophies as possible

His quotes are muddled - if he wants to be club captain and thats his motivation he can do it if he just wants more toropbies and more money hes leaving for a better tax bracket and an easier league
It goes back to Jurgens point - are you a passenger on the train or pushing the train

Dont totally blame him for the quotes .. players always struggle to answer stuff about their contracts/futures .. the its out of my hands line him and Mo use is especially annoying tho
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #967 on: Today at 01:13:58 pm
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 12:45:51 pm
If he wants to leave he could have put in a transfer request in the summer. Leaving on a free is the main issue.
My take is that even if they leave on a free, they've given us much in return for what we paid for, so even a free, is far from making a loss.
It bothers me none, knowing the signing was a financial and operational success.

It's more of a missed opportunity... for more money! To squeeze every drop off the player.
And for all the accusations of milking that can be leveled at our North American overlords, that is one thing they can't be accused of when it comes to players who've done well for the club.
We buy them, they deliver in spades... and we don't make it hard on them to move onto to their final destination.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #968 on: Today at 01:16:42 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:13:58 pm
My take is that even if they leave on a free, they've given us much in return for what we paid for, so even a free, is far from making a loss.
It bothers me none, knowing the signing was a financial and operational success.

It's more of a missed opportunity... for more money! To squeeze every drop off the player.
And for all the accusations of milking that can be leveled at our North American overlords, that is one thing they can't be accused of when it comes to players who've done well for the club.

For a club that prides itself on competing sustainably you can't let £100m assets walk away for free just because they've been a success. It just doesn't work longterm. We shouldn't be letting Real Madrid bully us.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #969 on: Today at 01:18:23 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:02:45 pm
Yeah it's all about him leaving on a free that annoys me. He'll be doing what Madrid wants him to do rather than doing what's best for us. If he doesn't want to sign.

He'll be doing what he thinks is best for him.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #970 on: Today at 01:18:40 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:16:42 pm
For a club that prides itself on competing sustainably you can't let £100m assets walk away for free just because they've been a success. It just doesn't work longterm.
It's worked so far.... and it's been many years and 3/4 different teams.

Besides- we have a lot of other "assets" (jeezz...) that we sell for good money.

To be honest, I prefer it this way. I know many others do... which is why the ambition of our lives would prolly end at Mom-and-Pop store, funeral parlour, bottle store, etc...  but even that's not bad, is it?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #971 on: Today at 01:20:00 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:18:23 pm
He'll be doing what he thinks is best for him.

Yeah he will. Would be nice to do also what he thinks is good for his boyhood club too. Not like he's going to be desperate for a little bit more cash is it.

A bit of loyalty wouldn't go a miss. This isn't all on Trent though the club have managed it all very poorly. Going back to 2021 when he signed a one year extension only.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #972 on: Today at 01:22:26 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:18:40 pm
It's worked so far.... and it's been many years and 3/4 different teams.

Besides- we have a lot of other "assets" (jeezz...) that we sell for good money.

To be honest, I prefer it this way. I know many others do... which is why the ambition of our lives would prolly end at Mom-and-Pop shop- but even that's not bad, is it?

It's worked already?

Last time I checked we've won 1 title and 1 Ucl in 15 years since we've been working in this way. Now I'm not that saying that's bad. But it could be better.
