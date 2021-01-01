Can understand with Mo and Virg's ages that the club would want to wait and see how they cope physically. But with Trent? How have we not offered him a contract a year ago instead of letting it run into the final 12 months?
Its not as simple as just offering him a contract I wouldnt imagine.
If we sign him now youd imagine its going to be the most valuable contract the club has ever signed, youd think hell want the same wages as Mo got, if not more, and it will be for a longer period of time. Youve then got all the other bits in relation to commercial rights, sponsorships, performance bonus etc, as well as the obvious issue of Madrid looming in the background.
With Salah and Virgil I think its reasonable to assume that talks havent even commenced yet going by what theyve said in interviews, with Trent I dont think thats likely at all. This seems more like the scenario we had with Salah last time where there had obviously been discussions, just for whatever reason the right contract hadnt been put in front of him, hence he hadnt signed it.
Theyll be in the midst of negotiations currently, it wouldnt surprise me if hed been advised to give this interview to strengthen his arm in those negotiations. Were talking 10 of millions here and the vocal person of it all is a 25 year old footballer with little to no commercial grounding in negotiations etc, hence hell be getting advised - very little of anything he says will be said by chance, if hes agreed to that interview its on the advice of people telling him its in his interests to do so.