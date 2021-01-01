« previous next »
Good research. Interesting stuff. I think the van Dijk comparisons are probably more relevant than the ones for Mo (although kudos to Peter Beagrie for a great season ;D). Mo Salah is a rare breed of athlete. He probably has a lower metabolic age than 90% of the league. And then there are the advances in sports science, nutrition etc that I think make the opening 10-20 years of the Premier League close to redundant.

In general though, I think it's fair to bring this level of scrutiny to the debate. It's easy as a fan to get attached / emotional about the issue and say daft stuff like "give them they want" etc. The club are right to be calculated about what is tens of millions of pounds. Money that could otherwise be spent reinvested and rebuilding the side.

Off the back of a summer where we've recorded a profit, however, you'd argue we've given ourselves enough leeway to roll the dice on Mo and Virgil and still be able to throw money down in future windows and "replace" them while they are still on the books.
Trent is a no-brainer, given his age and ability.

Mo and Virgil have shown us exactly why it's imperative we resign them in 3 games. Both look as strong as ever. Salah in particular looks back to his very best after getting a rest in the summer. They must have a huge impact in training and in the changing room as well. The value of players like Mo and VIrgil extends way beyond the football pitch.

Both look like they've got years left in them.

Current performances are a bit of a mirage for these contract decisions because you're paying for what they'll give in 2026 not what they give right now. And the list of 30+ players who've looked brilliant just before signing a big deal in their 30s only to drop off a cliff is... long. Aubameyang springs to mind. I'd definitely be offering Salah 2 years, VVD a year with the option of a 2nd and Trent basically whatever he wants mind.
Current performances are a bit of a mirage for these contract decisions because you're paying for what they'll give in 2026 not what they give right now. And the list of 30+ players who've looked brilliant just before signing a big deal in their 30s only to drop off a cliff is... long. Aubameyang springs to mind. I'd definitely be offering Salah 2 years, VVD a year with the option of a 2nd and Trent basically whatever he wants mind.

The difference in Aubameyang vs Salah in terms of mentality and work rate are polar opposites when you compare their careers over 30.  Salah is on another level than Aubameyang.
The difference in Aubameyang vs Salah in terms of mentality and work rate are polar opposites when you compare their careers over 30.  Salah is on another level than Aubameyang.

And we could say Messi Ronaldo Lewandowski Ibrahimvic all performed well in their 30s

I'm biased with Mo and Virgil I just think they are class. Also the leaders on the team. So even one year drop off they still have the credit in the bank with me that I feel it's a years right off we can live with. Look Mo's first year on his contract he was underpaid for what he produced, so if he has a poor season at 34 it's arrears for his first season 😉
Current performances are a bit of a mirage for these contract decisions because you're paying for what they'll give in 2026 not what they give right now. And the list of 30+ players who've looked brilliant just before signing a big deal in their 30s only to drop off a cliff is... long. Aubameyang springs to mind. I'd definitely be offering Salah 2 years, VVD a year with the option of a 2nd and Trent basically whatever he wants mind.

There is an element of uncertainty, that is clear. But in some medium-worst case scenario you have two players on high wages, who I'm sure we'll still get good mileage out of, but who might be more injured or suffer patches of bad form. But overall we have had incredible value from both druing their time at Liverpool. Also the intanglibles of their leadership qualities and aura should not be underestimated.
There is an element of uncertainty, that is clear. But in some medium-worst case scenario you have two players on high wages, who I'm sure we'll still get good mileage out of, but who might be more injured or suffer patches of bad form. But overall we have had incredible value from both druing their time at Liverpool. Also the intanglibles of their leadership qualities and aura should not be underestimated.

And it's maybe what 1 year which is the "risk" one, so the financial impact isn't too high.
It makes no difference with Salah. Give him another 5 years. When he drops off and doesn't make the side anymore the Saudi league will be there offering him a huge bump in salary to join them as he's a superstar, just like with Ronaldo.
It makes no difference with Salah. Give him another 5 years. When he drops off and doesn't make the side anymore the Saudi league will be there offering him a huge bump in salary to join them as he's a superstar, just like with Ronaldo.


Same with van Dijk to be honest. He's reached a legendary status that makes him appealing to bring in to their league. Whether he would go is another question I guess, but money talks.
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 08:52:30 am


I'm a bit late to it, but this was a fantastic, brilliantly-researched post. Thanks for taking the time.

While I'd still personally lean towards extending Mo and Virg's contracts, when you look at the numbers throughout history, it really does give our footballing execs something to think about. It isn't just a case of saying, "well look how well they've played for three games in August" - there's so much more long term thought and statistical projection involved.

Recency bias means people have selective memories and have played-down/forgotten just how far off it Mo looked in March and April. That clearly wasn't proof of a terminal decline, but by the same token, a couple of good performances against poor opposition after a summer off doesn't mean he can go on forever either.
I'm a bit late to it, but this was a fantastic, brilliantly-researched post. Thanks for taking the time.

While I'd still personally lean towards extending Mo and Virg's contracts, when you look at the numbers throughout history, it really does give our footballing execs something to think about. It isn't just a case of saying, "well look how well they've played for three games in August" - there's so much more long term thought and statistical projection involved.

Recency bias means people have selective memories and have played-down/forgotten just how far off it Mo looked in March and April. That clearly wasn't proof of a terminal decline, but by the same token, a couple of good performances against poor opposition after a summer off doesn't mean he can go on forever either.

Thanks. I think thats the point really, there is more to consider than just sign them up, but I along with most people do still lean to that side of it, given how brilliant both of them are on their day. But the history does speak for itself really. Its not impossible they have longevity too last another contract and I do think the idea you could get a big transfer fee for Mo is also fair, but theres every chance they get an injury this season or next that signals the end, or they just lose a yard. Mos adapting his game, but that can only happen for so long and with our high lines, Virgil would need to rely more on his reading which is exceptional. A one year rolling deal like we gave to Milner would be ideal, but thats quite the hit to their egos, potentially.

The club will have more than historical data to go on too, with the sports science input being key. If they have patterns pointing to a potential decline or showing sustained fitness levels, they would be the clinchers. Its not just fitness though, its sustained fitness. Milner could always win the bleep test, but couldnt play every week, and was getting slower.

Whatever the decision is, given the players want to stay, youd have to assume the club is looking out for our best interests, and it could be that they are lambasted but then proved right if they dont offer new deals, or praised for getting them sorted only for us to regret the decision.

Part of me hopes we are prioritising the Trent deal, and then stick to our principles around the others, which Id assume would be only signing them to a contract that suits us, if not having targets lined up. I agree with the analysis of the Anfield Wrap though, whereby they trust that neither of these players want to become a tribute act, and I could see both being mature enough to know when theyre done.

Its certainly not an easy call, its one thats all about opportunity cost, so the decision could be informed also by who is available to replace them and what theyd cost.
I think it is hard to compare them to other players though. For me for a number of years they were both comfortably the best player in their position on the planet. They are both absolute freaks of nature. Freaks tend to do freakish things. The other thing is that both players have shown the ability to adapt. An inability to adapt and the losing their hunger is what usually finishes player off in their early to mid 30's.

VVD and Salah have both adapted and crucially have kept their hunger. The other thing is I don't see either of them as the kind of people who would settle for becoming bit-part players, sitting on the bench and taking their wages. They are both incredibly driven and would want to move on to another team or League at which they would play week in week out.

I think it is hard to compare them to other players though. For me for a number of years they were both comfortably the best player in their position on the planet. They are both absolute freaks of nature. Freaks tend to do freakish things. The other thing is that both players have shown the ability to adapt. An inability to adapt and the losing their hunger is what usually finishes player off in their early to mid 30's.

VVD and Salah have both adapted and crucially have kept their hunger. The other thing is I don't see either of them as the kind of people who would settle for becoming bit-part players, sitting on the bench and taking their wages. They are both incredibly driven and would want to move on to another team or League at which they would play week in week out.

I do agree. Thats the tricky part. It could be their freakishness extends to their longevity or their bodies could fail them. If you bet on the former and hit its an excellent decision.
I do agree. Thats the tricky part. It could be their freakishness extends to their longevity or their bodies could fail them. If you bet on the former and hit its an excellent decision.

I think the main thing for me is that they are so much better than their peers. Even if father time starts to catch up with them they would have to fall a massive amount for them to lose their place. As you say unless their bodies start to break down, which can happen to any player. An example would be Keita.

Maybe a better comparison may be to compare them with the truly elite individuals in other sports.
