I'm a bit late to it, but this was a fantastic, brilliantly-researched post. Thanks for taking the time.



While I'd still personally lean towards extending Mo and Virg's contracts, when you look at the numbers throughout history, it really does give our footballing execs something to think about. It isn't just a case of saying, "well look how well they've played for three games in August" - there's so much more long term thought and statistical projection involved.



Recency bias means people have selective memories and have played-down/forgotten just how far off it Mo looked in March and April. That clearly wasn't proof of a terminal decline, but by the same token, a couple of good performances against poor opposition after a summer off doesn't mean he can go on forever either.



Thanks. I think thats the point really, there is more to consider than just sign them up, but I along with most people do still lean to that side of it, given how brilliant both of them are on their day. But the history does speak for itself really. Its not impossible they have longevity too last another contract and I do think the idea you could get a big transfer fee for Mo is also fair, but theres every chance they get an injury this season or next that signals the end, or they just lose a yard. Mos adapting his game, but that can only happen for so long and with our high lines, Virgil would need to rely more on his reading which is exceptional. A one year rolling deal like we gave to Milner would be ideal, but thats quite the hit to their egos, potentially.The club will have more than historical data to go on too, with the sports science input being key. If they have patterns pointing to a potential decline or showing sustained fitness levels, they would be the clinchers. Its not just fitness though, its sustained fitness. Milner could always win the bleep test, but couldnt play every week, and was getting slower.Whatever the decision is, given the players want to stay, youd have to assume the club is looking out for our best interests, and it could be that they are lambasted but then proved right if they dont offer new deals, or praised for getting them sorted only for us to regret the decision.Part of me hopes we are prioritising the Trent deal, and then stick to our principles around the others, which Id assume would be only signing them to a contract that suits us, if not having targets lined up. I agree with the analysis of the Anfield Wrap though, whereby they trust that neither of these players want to become a tribute act, and I could see both being mature enough to know when theyre done.Its certainly not an easy call, its one thats all about opportunity cost, so the decision could be informed also by who is available to replace them and what theyd cost.