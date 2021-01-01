« previous next »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 08:52:30 am
.

Good research. Interesting stuff. I think the van Dijk comparisons are probably more relevant than the ones for Mo (although kudos to Peter Beagrie for a great season ;D). Mo Salah is a rare breed of athlete. He probably has a lower metabolic age than 90% of the league. And then there are the advances in sports science, nutrition etc that I think make the opening 10-20 years of the Premier League close to redundant.

In general though, I think it's fair to bring this level of scrutiny to the debate. It's easy as a fan to get attached / emotional about the issue and say daft stuff like "give them they want" etc. The club are right to be calculated about what is tens of millions of pounds. Money that could otherwise be spent reinvested and rebuilding the side.

Off the back of a summer where we've recorded a profit, however, you'd argue we've given ourselves enough leeway to roll the dice on Mo and Virgil and still be able to throw money down in future windows and "replace" them while they are still on the books.
Quote from: kasperoff on September  6, 2024, 04:49:14 pm
Trent is a no-brainer, given his age and ability.

Mo and Virgil have shown us exactly why it's imperative we resign them in 3 games. Both look as strong as ever. Salah in particular looks back to his very best after getting a rest in the summer. They must have a huge impact in training and in the changing room as well. The value of players like Mo and VIrgil extends way beyond the football pitch.

Both look like they've got years left in them.

Current performances are a bit of a mirage for these contract decisions because you're paying for what they'll give in 2026 not what they give right now. And the list of 30+ players who've looked brilliant just before signing a big deal in their 30s only to drop off a cliff is... long. Aubameyang springs to mind. I'd definitely be offering Salah 2 years, VVD a year with the option of a 2nd and Trent basically whatever he wants mind.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:01:57 pm
Current performances are a bit of a mirage for these contract decisions because you're paying for what they'll give in 2026 not what they give right now. And the list of 30+ players who've looked brilliant just before signing a big deal in their 30s only to drop off a cliff is... long. Aubameyang springs to mind. I'd definitely be offering Salah 2 years, VVD a year with the option of a 2nd and Trent basically whatever he wants mind.

The difference in Aubameyang vs Salah in terms of mentality and work rate are polar opposites when you compare their careers over 30.  Salah is on another level than Aubameyang.
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.
