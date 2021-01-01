.



Good research. Interesting stuff. I think the van Dijk comparisons are probably more relevant than the ones for Mo (although kudos to Peter Beagrie for a great season). Mo Salah is a rare breed of athlete. He probably has a lower metabolic age than 90% of the league. And then there are the advances in sports science, nutrition etc that I think make the opening 10-20 years of the Premier League close to redundant.In general though, I think it's fair to bring this level of scrutiny to the debate. It's easy as a fan to get attached / emotional about the issue and say daft stuff like "give them they want" etc. The club are right to be calculated about what is tens of millions of pounds. Money that could otherwise be spent reinvested and rebuilding the side.Off the back of a summer where we've recorded a profit, however, you'd argue we've given ourselves enough leeway to roll the dice on Mo and Virgil and still be able to throw money down in future windows and "replace" them while they are still on the books.