Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are supreme athletes. Two of the best to ever play the game in their positions. So why would the club leave their contract renewals late rather than getting tied down early. Putting aside their changes throughout the club at management levels, the one factor that will be of consideration with regards to these two players is their age, and so it is worth looking at how people in their positions perform at different ages.



Lets start with Mo Salah. He turns 33 in June and so Ive looked at how wingers and forwards perform when entering a season aged 33. Starting with just the wingers, what is clear to see is that not many reach this age in the position, they either have retired, moved away from league either down the divisions or abroad, or theyve changed positions. Looking at data on transfermarkt it seems that only 22 seasons by 18 players have be completed by someone playing predominantly as a winger when entering the season at 33 or older in the Premier League era. Thats an astonishingly small number particularly as that covers left and right wingers. Not only that, they mostly were bit part players for sides at the bottom end of the table.



Look at the following distributions:



Games

0-7 - 5

8-14 - 2

15-21 - 7

22-28 - 5

29-35 - 3

>=36 - 0



Minutes

<500 - 8

500-1k - 3

1k-1.5k - 6

1.5k-2k - 1

2k-2.5k - 3

2.5k-3k - 1

>3000 - 0



Goals



0 - 9

1 - 5

2 - 4

3 - 1

4 - 1

5 - 1

>5 - 1



Assists



0 - 9

1 - 4

2 - 4

3 - 3

4 - 0

5 - 1

>5 - 1



Position

1-4 - 0

5-8 - 4

9-12 - 5

13-16 - 3

17-20 - 10



Of these 22 seasons, whilst 3 managed more than 28 games, only 1 of them managed a substantial number of minutes (>2500), something weve become accustomed to Mo achieving. None of these players competed for a side who finished in the top 4, with more being relegated than coming top half. Performance wise, only one managed to score more than 5 goals and only one managed more than 5 assists.



The best individual season to date by a over 32 winger was the 1999-2000 season by Peter Beagrie, who managed 35 games, 2672 minutes, 7 goals and 3 assists helping Bradford City stay in the Premier League with a 17th placed finish. The best overall performer for a over 32 winger was Willian at Fulham over the past 2 seasons racking up 58 games, 4,200 minutes and 9 goals (all the most for a winger in the Premier League era), along with 7 assists, helping his side to 10th and 13th place finishes.



None of the performances to date are worth a lucrative contract, but its also worth saying none of the names whove managed seasons at these ages as wingers have ever achieved the levels of Mo Salah. Hes an anomaly in all regards, making him hard to quantify. Broadening the search to include all forwards lets us look at some bigger names.



Out of everyone in the 100 club, these are the best seasons achieved looking at anyone who managed at least 8 goals (more than any of the wingers):



Alan Shearer 22 in 37

Cristiano Ronaldo 18 in 30

Jamie Vardy 15 in 25

Teddy Sheringham 15 in 29

Frank Lampard 15 in 29

Jermaine Defoe 15 in 37

Steven Gerrard 13 in 34

Les Ferdinand 12 in 29

Ian Wright 10 in 24

Dion Dublin 10 in 28

Andy Cole 9 in 22

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 9 in 22

Peter Crouch 8 in 33



Even with these elite goalscorers only 13 of 35 achieved 8 goal seasons when over 32 and only 1 achieved a 20 goal season. Most of the forwards here became pure poachers offering little else other than goalscoring, often to the detriment of their sides, despite them still nabbing goals. Its also worth noting that some notable goalscorers such as Henry, Rooney, Aguero, Owen, Fowler etc. were not in the league, were retired or were massively faded versions of themselves by this age so none achieved an 8 goal season post 32.



Looking at the top scorers for over 32s per season, we see the expected performances over 32 dip dramatically from the usual top scorers in a season in almost every occasion:



Top Scorers per Season for over 32s



92-93 - Mick Harford - 9 in 28

93-94 - Lee Chapman - 7 in 30

94-95 - Peter Beardsley - 13 in 34

95-96 - Peter Beardsley - 8 in 35

96-97 - Peter Beardsley - 5 in 25

97-98 - Gianluca Vialli - 11 in 21

98-99 - Tony Cottee - 10 in 31

99-00 - Tony Cottee - 13 in 33

00-01 - Teddy Sheringham - 15 in 29

01-02 - Teddy Sheringham - 10 in 34

02-03 - Gianfranco Zola - 14 in 38

03-04 - Alan Shearer - 22 in 37

04-05 - Dennis Bergkamp - 8 in 29

05-06 - Alan Shearer - 10 in 32

06-07 - Brian McBride - 9 in 38

07-08 - Brian McBride - 4 in 17

08-09 - Paul Scholes - 2 in 21

09-10 - Graham Alexander - 7 in 33

10-11 - Kevin Davies - 8 in 38

11-12 - Frank Lampard - 11 in 30

12-13 - Frank Lampard - 15 in 29

13-14 - Steven Gerrard - 13 in 34

14-15 - Steven Gerrard - 9 in 29

15-16 - Wes Hoolahan - 4 in 30

16-17 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 17 in 28

17-18 - Glenn Murray - 12 in 35

18-19 - Glenn Murray - 13 in 38

19-20 - David Silva - 6 in 27

20-21 - Jamie Vardy - 15 in 34

21-22 - Cristiano Ronaldo - 18 in 30

22-23 - Willian - 5 in 27

23-24 - Michail Antonio - 6 in 26



How many of these seasons would we be happy with given that you would think Mo would likely want to be on £300k per week? Surely any contract would have to move back to being heavily based on incentives rather than guarantees.



As for total careers for over 32s, here are the top 20 scorers:



Top Scorers for Goals for over 32s



1. Teddy Sheringham - 60 in 206

2. Jamie Vardy - 40 in 115

3. Alan Shearer - 39 in 97

4. Frank Lampard - 38 in 117

5. Peter Beardsley - 37 in 127

6. Les Ferdinand - 36 in 120

7. Ian Wright - 32 in 69

8. Jermain Defoe - 32 in 92

9. Gianfranco Zola - 30 in 142

10. Gustavo Poyet - 27 in 103

11. Glenn Murray - 26 in 96

12. Niall Quinn - 24 in 107

13. Peter Crouch - 23 in 122

14. Tony Cottee - 23 in 66

15. Steven Gerrard - 22 in 63

16. Paolo Di Canio - 22 in 75

17. Brian McBride - 22 in 93

18. Andy Cole - 20 in 70

19. Youri Djorkaeff - 20 in 78

20. Mark Hughes - 20 in 139



Only 20 players ever have managed 20 goals after turning 33, and many of these were scored during a season they started when they were 32, with performance dipping the following season.



The tricky aspect here is knowing Mos mentality vs. the historical performances of people of that age. Mo Salah would fancy himself to push for the top of all of these lists and continue to be an anomaly, but its without a doubt a gamble to bank on these numbers given the lack of evidence for elite performance continuing beyond the age of 32, for forwards. The last thing the club want is money tied up on an under performing player who has had their age catch up with them.



Moving onto Van Dijk, there is a greater number of centre backs who have competed at 34 and beyond in the league (going into next season Virgil would be 34). However there are notable exceptions for elite centre backs who didnt make that age in the league with Kompany, Vidic, Stam and Carvalho all finishing their Premier League careers before they turned 34. Looking at a list of the top Premier League centre backs who did go to 34 and beyond, Ive looked at these older seasons of Thiago Silva, Sol Campbell, John Terry, Rio Ferdinand, Jamie Carragher, William Gallas, Tony Adams, Kolo Toure, Sami Hyypia, Wes Morgan, Laurent Blanc, Fernando Hierro, Marcel Desailly, Lucas Radebe, Paul McGrath and Steve Bruce, who represent the previously top defenders who continued to 34 and beyond.



These 16 defenders managed 27 seasons in the Premier League when starting the season at over 33. Looking at their distributions, you can see that few achieved what wed be used to from Virgil in terms of availability:



Seasons:

1 - 9

2 - 4

3 - 2

4 - 1



Games

0-7 - 2

8-14 - 8

15-21 - 4

22-28 - 6

29-35 - 6

>=36 - 1



Minutes

<500 - 4

500-1k - 5

1k-1.5k - 5

1.5k-2k - 5

2k-2.5k - 3

2.5k-3k - 4

>3000 - 1



Position

1-4 - 11

5-8 - 8

9-12 - 5

13-16 - 0

17-20 - 3



Of the 16 players, more than half only last another season with only 3 players managing at least 3 more seasons after they turned 34, with one of these being a bit part player in their final 2 seasons, which suggests any contract offer would be his final and probably for a max of 2 seasons, with even that being a gamble given that 9 only last another season.



Of the 27 seasons looked at, only 5 had over 2500 minutes played, by just 3 players, and only 8 were over 2000 minutes, by just 4 players. In other words, 12 out of these players didnt manage a 2000 minute season once theyd turned 34. Given this, the likelihood is, Van Dijk will be seeing less minutes no matter what next season.



What is more promising is that 11 of the seasons were top 4 finishes, with 4 of the seasons being title wins. But of the 11 top 4 seasons, in just 4 did the centre back feature for more than 2000 minutes, and only 2 of the centre backs managed back-to-back top 4 seasons, with neither of these managing more than 2000 minutes in both season, though Thiago Silva came close to achieving this. Of the 4 title winning seasons, only 1 featured the centre back appearing in more than 2000 minutes, Steve Bruce in 1995-96 with the title won with just 82 points and 35 goals conceded.



If Van Dijk is to get a new contract then him continuing to be a consistent performer with over 2000 minutes whilst we achieve top 4 finishes would be unique in the Premier League for more than a single season (baring in mind hes not dropped under 2800 league minutes for us other than his ACL season). In fact, in the last 20 years only Thiago Silva has managed to play more than 2000 minutes in a season where his side finished top 4, after he turned 34, with Chelsea coming 3rd that season with 74 points. Though perhaps the benefits of their experience help the squad in other ways allowing the team to thrive whilst shouldering their wages for less playing time.



The numbers suggest that for both Salah and Van Dijk, any new contract is a risk though I think we all intuitively think theyre unusual in how they perform, in how their careers have gone and back them to continue to be able to find ways to perform, but to have two historical outliers in the side is even more unlikely. Were not the only ones to have to consider this issue with City not wrapping up the 33 year old De Bruynes contract and Spurs not tying down the 32 year old Son past the end of the season, potentially with them considering the same risks.



All of this is not to say I dont think we should give them new contracts, but any contracts would be best being highly weighted on incentives in a one year rolling fashion, which maybe hard to negotiate. People may not want to admit it, but we are in the twilight of these twos careers and with each passing season there is more chance they pick up injuries or drop off performance wise, and the time in which we need to replace them is coming sooner than many will want.