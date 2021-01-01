Weirdly I'm more arsed about us signing up Mo and VVD than Trent, maybe I've just accepted he's off. But he's also not at the level he has been before, and I'm not interested in having players here who don't want to be here. Has there been any indication he wants to sign? Or is it one of them, I'll keep quiet about my reasons then announce it at the end of the season that the pull of Real was too big or something



Strange shout all round really. Why have you accepted he's off? Are there really any rumours that this is the case? He looked pretty happy to be a part of things after the Utd game. And what's this about his level? He continues to be outstanding and I'd suggest looks even better defensively (a part of his game that has always been underrated).