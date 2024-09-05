« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
September 5, 2024, 10:21:12 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September  5, 2024, 09:50:12 pm
Hang on a god damn minute...yesterday you were criticising FSG for letting players leave on a free, and now you're praising Klopp for players getting new contracts during the same time period. So surely it's also on Klopp for the players that left on a free, no?

Yet again - you can't have it both ways. You need to get out of this weird world you've created where everything bad that happens is because of the owners and everything good that happens is in spite of them.

Oh dear. You've just outed yourself as a Klopp-hating, billionaire defender. Tut tut.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
September 5, 2024, 10:25:14 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September  5, 2024, 09:50:12 pm
Hang on a god damn minute...yesterday you were criticising FSG for letting players leave on a free, and now you're praising Klopp for players getting new contracts during the same time period. So surely it's also on Klopp for the players that left on a free, no?

Yet again - you can't have it both ways. You need to get out of this weird world you've created where everything bad that happens is because of the owners and everything good that happens is in spite of them.

Similarly - you were bringing up Emre Can yesterday. He left six years ago.

Plenty of players left even though Klopp clearly wanted them to stay though. I think it is fair to say he had to pick his battles. As for me stating 5 years for Ox. I was just pointing out that was a completely different contract. He wasn't offered a new deal in 22/23. The club didn't even have the courtesy to inform him of that until a few days before they were going to announce he was leaving.

I know you have this compulsive desire to cherry-pick something you can disagree with regarding my posts. ;) However even you must agree that the lack of communication is bizarre. After all these are human being with families and often children we are talking about. Do you think it is reasonable not to even indicate whether the club wants to negotiate a new deal or not?

We don't seem to be so sluggish when a prospect suddenly makes a breakthrough like Quansah or Bradley did last season. The moment they became a viable first-team option they had a pen shoved in their hand faster than Usain Bolt came out the blocks. ;)
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
September 5, 2024, 10:27:19 pm
Every man and his dog knew Ox wasnt being offered a new deal. Not sure anyone was shocked when it was announced hed be leaving to be honest and not sure why Ox seems to think it was a surprise.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
September 5, 2024, 10:29:34 pm
Quote from: Avens on September  5, 2024, 10:21:12 pm
Oh dear. You've just outed yourself as a Klopp-hating, billionaire defender. Tut tut.

Right on cue another member of the 'we have nothing to come back with' mob. Getting personal. Your mingebag 5-a-sides must be brutal. I bet you don't even bother with a ball. Just all go for the man. :D :D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
September 5, 2024, 10:33:49 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on September  5, 2024, 10:27:19 pm
Every man and his dog knew Ox wasnt being offered a new deal. Not sure anyone was shocked when it was announced hed be leaving to be honest and not sure why Ox seems to think it was a surprise.

He didn't say it was a surprise. He said the silence told him what he needed to know. If the club doesn't speak to you then they obviously don't want you. Explains why Salah was saying it was his last season because no one from the club had spoken to him.

Luckily that has now apparently changed after Salah went public.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
September 5, 2024, 10:38:43 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on September  5, 2024, 10:33:49 pm
He didn't say it was a surprise. He said the silence told him what he needed to know. If the club doesn't speak to you then they obviously don't want you. Explains why Salah was saying it was his last season because no one from the club had spoken to him.

Luckily that has now apparently changed after Salah went public.
Oh, Mo knew what he was doing.  Lets not pretend he wasnt playing the game there.  Dont blame him though  Id much rather he was open than his agent dropping emojis on twitter
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
September 5, 2024, 10:43:26 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  5, 2024, 10:38:43 pm
Oh, Mo knew what he was doing.  Lets not pretend he wasnt playing the game there.  Dont blame him though  Id much rather he was open than his agent dropping emojis on twitter

The bit I don't get is even if the club wanted to concentrate on the window and bed in Edwards and Hughes why wouldn't you at least say we want to keep you and will open negotiations as soon as the window is over?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
September 5, 2024, 10:45:25 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on September  5, 2024, 10:33:49 pm
He didn't say it was a surprise. He said the silence told him what he needed to know. If the club doesn't speak to you then they obviously don't want you. Explains why Salah was saying it was his last season because no one from the club had spoken to him.

Luckily that has now apparently changed after Salah went public.

You're literally taking something happening to one player and saying that's how the club acts 100% of the time with every single player. It's a stupid argument.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
September 5, 2024, 10:51:27 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on September  5, 2024, 10:45:25 pm
You're literally taking something happening to one player and saying that's how the club acts 100% of the time with every single player. It's a stupid argument.

VVD has said basically the same thing. Firmino was told by Klopp that he wanted him to stay and then the club basically refused to negotiate. Firmino offered to take a pay cut and a shorter deal but the Club messed him around. There is a pattern.

Another example Milner.

Its all good because the manager wanted to keep me  which as a player is what you want, he said.

Obviously the club decided a different way. In my head it felt like it could be a good time, so Im content with how its all come about

It was probably about three weeks ago that I heard from the club. Because I hadnt heard anything, in my own mind I had probably decided myself that I would be going.

I will continue to play football, so yes I could be back in front of the Kop potentially. Its an option.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
September 5, 2024, 10:56:53 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on September  5, 2024, 10:43:26 pm
The bit I don't get is even if the club wanted to concentrate on the window and bed in Edwards and Hughes why wouldn't you at least say we want to keep you and will open negotiations as soon as the window is over?
Fair point and they might have done so with his agent I guess but it doesnt sound like it.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
September 5, 2024, 11:00:52 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on September  5, 2024, 10:51:27 pm
VVD has said basically the same thing. Firmino was told by Klopp that he wanted him to stay and then the club basically refused to negotiate. Firmino offered to take a pay cut and a shorter deal but the Club messed him around. There is a pattern.

VVD has said nothing of the sort that the club doesn't want him.

And refused to negotiated with Bobby? In his own words... "My representatives were talking with the club about the contract renewal". They didn't agree with what he was after initially, and when he offered to take a pay cut their decision making changed.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
September 5, 2024, 11:06:00 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on September  5, 2024, 11:00:52 pm
VVD has said nothing of the sort that the club doesn't want him.

And refused to negotiated with Bobby? In his own words... "My representatives were talking with the club about the contract renewal". They didn't agree with what he was after initially, and when he offered to take a pay cut their decision making changed.
He did mention new opportunities which worried me 
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
September 5, 2024, 11:25:15 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on September  5, 2024, 10:27:19 pm
Every man and his dog knew Ox wasnt being offered a new deal. Not sure anyone was shocked when it was announced hed be leaving to be honest and not sure why Ox seems to think it was a surprise.

He's probably the only one who was surprised. Lovely lad, great player at his peak, possibly not the brightest spark.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
September 5, 2024, 11:33:30 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on September  5, 2024, 10:51:27 pm
VVD has said basically the same thing. Firmino was told by Klopp that he wanted him to stay and then the club basically refused to negotiate. Firmino offered to take a pay cut and a shorter deal but the Club messed him around. There is a pattern.

There have been lots of changes in the senior management over the last couple of seasons. I don't think you can draw any firm conclusions from what happened with Firmino and Milner and extrapolate exactly how things will play out with Virg, Trent and Mo.

I'm not defending Hughes or FSG but I'm prepared to wait and see how things pan out before making a judgment on them.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 12:25:55 am
I like the noises coming out about Mo. Hopefully we sit down and thrash out a two year extension asap. As he is getting older, he will hopefully accept the same terms, which would be Liverpool pushing the boat out, and Mo not trying to be too greedy, so probably about right. Given his age, the risk on our side is that he might not be worth that salary in the final year of a two year extension, if he declines; but it seems the greater risk is in not extending the terms of a world class operator and letting him negotiate with other clubs as soon as this coming January.

Hopefully both Virg and Mo sign two year extensions.

Trent is the tough one. Has his head been turned by Real Madrid, and the vacancy that will open up there in his position? Or will he be suitably impressed by where we are going under Slot, and commit to a long deal in his prime years here?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 05:40:46 am
Quote from: Eeyore on September  5, 2024, 10:25:14 pm

I know you have this compulsive desire to cherry-pick something you can disagree with regarding my posts. ;) However even you must agree that the lack of communication is bizarre. After all these are human being with families and often children we are talking about. Do you think it is reasonable not to even indicate whether the club wants to negotiate a new deal or not?


It's not a compulsive desire Al, I'm just not happy to let bullshit go unchecked.

And again - if the lack of communication was an issue, isn't that on Klopp as much as anyone else? Afterall, he was the manager not a head coach, as you love to point out. You can't praise him for getting players new contracts and then absolve him when players didn't get new contracts. Especially with Ox as I'm fairly certain even he wouldn't have wanted him renewed.

We get what you think. Bad things happened because of FSG, good things happened because of Klopp. All seemingly forgetting that they were on the same team and seemingly, for the most part, very content with each other, even if they disagreed on specific aspects.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 07:15:16 am
Quote from: Eeyore on September  5, 2024, 10:29:34 pm
Right on cue another member of the 'we have nothing to come back with' mob. Getting personal. Your mingebag 5-a-sides must be brutal. I bet you don't even bother with a ball. Just all go for the man. :D :D

Ironic coming from someone who likes to call other posters Tories.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 07:29:18 am
Quote from: CraigDS on September  5, 2024, 10:27:19 pm
Every man and his dog knew Ox wasnt being offered a new deal. Not sure anyone was shocked when it was announced hed be leaving to be honest and not sure why Ox seems to think it was a surprise.
What!!! The Ox has left? You could've broke that news gently.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 03:09:07 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on September  5, 2024, 11:00:52 pm
VVD has said nothing of the sort that the club doesn't want him.

And refused to negotiated with Bobby? In his own words... "My representatives were talking with the club about the contract renewal". They didn't agree with what he was after initially, and when he offered to take a pay cut their decision making changed.

I compared the VVD situation to that of Salah. The comparison is that neither player had been offered a new contract and both had spoken out about it. So why completely ignore that and create a strawman regarding VVD saying the club doesn't want him?

The Firmino situation is clear Klopp wanted him to stay. Firmino indicated that he was flexible in terms of a pay cut and shorter contract but the club never came up with a proposal.

For me, the likelihood is that when the club allows a major player to get into the last year of his contract then the chances of a deal are pretty slim. I am struggling to think of too many of our major players who have gone into the last year of their deal and then agreed a deal to stay.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 03:21:10 pm
The optimistic way I see it is that Salah wants to stay and was just frustrated there's been no movement. I'd like to believe that we already had talks scheduled with his team. But perhaps he's just a little personally frustrated it's taking so long.

I think it's same for Virg. On both of them, for me, because I do believe they want to stay, I'm not so worried. Either we give them the money or we don't essentially... I hope we will.

Trent is the worry for me as he really shouldn't have got to this point. It's somewhat understandable with Salah and Virg as you see it happen with older players on big contracts not just us. But whatever, the turmoil off the pitch, nailing Trent down should have been a priority for me, so I worry about the reasons...

Ideally of course we wouldn't have got to this point with any important player but no secret off the field our set up was in a worrying state of flux there,  which hopefully is settled now.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 03:21:30 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 03:09:07 pm
I compared the VVD situation to that of Salah. The comparison is that neither player had been offered a new contract and both had spoken out about it. So why completely ignore that and create a strawman regarding VVD saying the club doesn't want him?

The Firmino situation is clear Klopp wanted him to stay. Firmino indicated that he was flexible in terms of a pay cut and shorter contract but the club never came up with a proposal.

For me, the likelihood is that when the club allows a major player to get into the last year of his contract then the chances of a deal are pretty slim. I am struggling to think of too many of our major players who have gone into the last year of their deal and then agreed a deal to stay.

In many ways is "the club" not an ever-evolving entity though? The individuals making the decisions now weren't occupying the relevant roles during the time period that I presume you're referring to when you say you're "struggling to think".
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 03:24:55 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 03:21:34 pm
Yeah, he needed to move on, space in the squad is limited - Jordan Ibe is still cup tied too.

We need to bring Jon Flanagan back from Florence too.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 03:27:46 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 03:24:55 pm
We need to bring Jon Flanagan back from Florence too.

I'm just hoping Richie Partridge can finally have an injury-free campaign.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 03:27:59 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 03:09:07 pm

For me, the likelihood is that when the club allows a major player to get into the last year of his contract then the chances of a deal are pretty slim. I am struggling to think of too many of our major players who have gone into the last year of their deal and then agreed a deal to stay.

There just aren't enough examples of this to come to a conclusion - its too small a sample.. there's also no comparison to the last 12 months which have been hugeley disrupted behind the scenes... that's before you get to who the players are - as it's Trent, Salah and VVD players its hard to look at an old Firmino or Milner etc are proof of whats happening now

Fwiw it should be the club not the manager that decides who gets contract extensions / bought / sold
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 03:34:39 pm
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 03:21:30 pm
In many ways is "the club" not an ever-evolving entity though? The individuals making the decisions now weren't occupying the relevant roles during the time period that I presume you're referring to when you say you're "struggling to think".

The strategy hasn't changed though. It is still analytics-based recruitment. We have let plenty of major players get down to the last year of their deals. As I say I might be wrong but I can't remember too many if any who have extended their stay after going into the last year of their deals. 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 03:36:20 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:27:59 pm
There just aren't enough examples of this to come to a conclusion - its too small a sample.. there's also no comparison to the last 12 months which have been hugeley disrupted behind the scenes... that's before you get to who the players are - as it's Trent, Salah and VVD players its hard to look at an old Firmino or Milner etc are proof of whats happening now

Fwiw it should be the club not the manager that decides who gets contract extensions / bought / sold

Isn't it the opposite though? Surely given the importance of the players and the fact that they are some of our best-performing players, shouldn't we have prioritised them?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 03:37:45 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 03:36:20 pm
Isn't it the opposite though? Surely given the importance of the players and the fact that they are aperson that I find irritatingst our best-performing players, shouldn't we have prioritised them?

Yes. And I've been critical... its a ridiculous situation to get into - last year was a mess
I just don't think we can say with confidence it means they won't be signing
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 04:23:24 pm
I'm glad this thread is back open. Whenever I see a thread's been closed, I always head straight there to see what the drama's about. Anyway, it is disappointing, but I suspect the back room wanted to see how these three performed in the Slot system before making a firm offer or not, and we don't know what the agents have said behind the scenes.

I would give out two-year extensions to Mo and Virj together with a new five-year deal for Trent with a bumper pay rise, but maybe the first two want longer deals and Trent wants to be on a similar pay level to them. I don't know, and I doubt any of us will really know until January at least, possibly the end of the season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 04:31:38 pm
Give him 0.25% ownership in Liverpool to be effective upon retirement from football.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 04:49:14 pm
Trent is a no-brainer, given his age and ability.

Mo and Virgil have shown us exactly why it's imperative we resign them in 3 games. Both look as strong as ever. Salah in particular looks back to his very best after getting a rest in the summer. They must have a huge impact in training and in the changing room as well. The value of players like Mo and VIrgil extends way beyond the football pitch.

Both look like they've got years left in them.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 04:54:27 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:31:38 pm
Give him 0.25% ownership in Liverpool to be effective upon retirement from football.

Would set a dangerous precedent IMO.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 04:59:46 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:54:27 pm
Would set a dangerous precedent IMO.

The precedent has already been set. ;)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 05:01:26 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:59:46 pm
The precedent has already been set. ;)

snip

When did he play for us and get it as part of a new deal?  ;)
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 05:11:34 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 05:01:26 pm
When did he play for us and get it as part of a new deal?  ;)

Surely that makes it even worse?

Who do you think has brought more in commercially for LFC?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 05:13:35 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:11:34 pm
Surely that makes it even worse?

Who do you think has brought more in commercially for LFC?

I'm not debating the decision to give him a %.

My point is you set a precedent if you offer an actual player a % as part of their contract, as you'll soon have any top player we have demanding it as part of their renewal. It's likely why we've never seen any club doing it.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 06:41:22 pm
There must be some reason why trent has been allowed to get to less than a year left, just hope its only down to wages
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 07:35:17 pm
Diaz and Konate should be the easy ones to do less complicated than the big 3. Give them both multi-year deals in the 150k-200k a week bracket. Konate's end of contract has really sneaked up on us. We need to start getting ahead on contracts going forward because manager and structure is now in place.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:20:45 pm
Weirdly I'm more arsed about us signing up Mo and VVD than Trent, maybe I've just accepted he's off. But he's also not at the level he has been before, and I'm not interested in having players here who don't want to be here. Has there been any indication he wants to sign? Or is it one of them, I'll keep quiet about my reasons then announce it at the end of the season that the pull of Real was too big or something
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:33:38 pm
Quote from: Bennett on September  5, 2024, 12:11:18 pm
How shit do you have to be at your job for a Sky interview to spark you into action? Is Hughes even aware Trent and van Dijk's contracts are up too? Maybe give him a nudge?
Im sure they are aware. Im sure they also want to see data on Salah over the season how well he going age. Also Contract extensions was less important then signing a new coach and handling the transfer window(which was still busy even with just 2 incoming, Had outgoing and loans to do).
Cbs generally age better Forwards. Trent Prime Age he should be top priority contract extension and Virgil, Mo after on shorter term deals.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 04:23:05 am
Quote from: Eeyore on September  5, 2024, 10:29:34 pm
Right on cue another member of the 'we have nothing to come back with' mob. Getting personal. Your mingebag 5-a-sides must be brutal. I bet you don't even bother with a ball. Just all go for the man. :D :D

I wouldn't bother playing 5 a side with you mate. Every time I took a shot I'd look up to see the goal was somewhere else  ;D

We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp
