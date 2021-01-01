« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Eeyore

  Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,261
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #680 on: Today at 10:50:26 am
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 08:50:36 am
Players agents have more control over what goes on than anything in sport. It's not conspiract theory - it's fact and yeah, for me, ALL agents are devil incarnates.

They're a disease in football or any professional sport for that matter, but even moreso in footy and are very highly responsible for the state of the game as it is now.

Go back to the days of Paisley and Clough - both of them wanted fuck all to do with agents when talking to players and they got short shrift. Even Ferguson banned certain ones. Bosman happened and Pandoras Box was opened. You just have to look at the rise of the "super agents" in the 90's and 00's to see what effect they've had on the game and in other sports.

I would also hazard an educated guess and say that FSG's strategy wiith transfers and extending deals is heavily influenced by agents. I would say that (rightly) they have a complete and unshakeable code of conduct around contract negotiations that they won't (again rightly so) move on. Give those fuckers an inch and they'll take 1000's of miles, not just one. That's pure conjecture on my side of course, but it does have credibility to it, especially given their dealings with such agents in the world of baseball with the Red Sox. For reference (and I do have this on very good authoirity) Wenger when he was at Arsenal deliberately avoided deals for that very reason. And no, I'm not revealing my source on that, but trust me when I say that it is rock solid and then some.


The irony of defending billionaire owners and looking to portray them as the good guys. The reason agents got such a grip in the first place is because clubs took the absolute piss. You talk about the halcyon days of Shanks and Paisley. You forget to mention how many players ended up crippled with arthritis unable to work and living in poverty, many were forced to sell their medals just to pay the bills.

For me the owners and agents are as bad as each other. All they are interested in is taking as much money out of Football as possible. Owners have no problem tapping up kids and uprooting them on the miniscule off chance that they become the next superstar. The best bit is Bosman a perfect example of clubs taking the piss. Imagine in the real world preventing someone from working for someone else when their temporary contract ends.

Fans seem to have a real hatred of players who go on to be hugely successful and earn the big money. Even though that is an absolute tiny proportion of the profession who do that. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #681 on: Today at 10:58:19 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:20:16 am
I was annoyed with the club about that on Sunday, and am still annoyed with them letting it get to this point with all 3 of them, but I now think it extremely unlikely there's been absolutely no communication about contracts with Mo Salah. Salah was being very clever on Sunday, as some posters pointed out on here (like Draex for example), so I don't think we can take what he said entirely straightforwardly. What players and clubs put into the public sphere, either through interviews or press briefings is all part of a game. We're inclined to take it at face value too often.

I thought Salah was being pretty matter-of-fact in that interview. My initial reaction when he said "it's my last year" was oh fuck, he's leaving, but on reflection, I don't think there was any agenda behind his comments - he was just giving a direct answer to a direct question.

Maybe sometimes we read too much into these comments and actually should take them at face value?

Perhaps I'm being naive but whether or not he was being "clever" in that interview, it does sound like the wheels have started turning with his contract negotiations, so that's something to feel positive about.

Hopefully Virg and Trent will follow soon.
Logged

vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,900
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #682 on: Today at 11:02:53 am
These 3 guys must bring so much to our brand I would have thought - their value far exceeds their on pitch contribution. Salah, especially is sort of unique in his image - even ratboy was singing his praises Sunday.
Plus Virgil - iconic captain, Trent - seemingly not English, Scouse 😀. All have immense appeal on top of the fact they are world class in their roles.
We would be mad not keeping them.
Logged

lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,085
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #683 on: Today at 11:17:25 am
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 10:58:19 am
I thought Salah was being pretty matter-of-fact in that interview. My initial reaction when he said "it's my last year" was oh fuck, he's leaving, but on reflection, I don't think there was any agenda behind his comments - he was just giving a direct answer to a direct question.

Maybe sometimes we read too much into these comments and actually should take them at face value?

Perhaps I'm being naive but whether or not he was being "clever" in that interview, it does sound like the wheels have started turning with his contract negotiations, so that's something to feel positive about.

Hopefully Virg and Trent will follow soon.

"It's my last year," was a genius statement from Mo.

It is true, no one can argue the fact, due to his contract status.

Yet the simple power of this phrase lights a bonfire under Richard Hughes and all the higher echelon Liverpool people.

The best player attacker in the PL - who is not a robot - is in his last year.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,479
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #684 on: Today at 11:42:55 am
 Not getting these contracts sorted imo would be a stupid move even from FSGs point of view .Expecting all 3 to agree to new contracts .
Logged

redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,170
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #685 on: Today at 11:47:19 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:42:55 am
Not getting these contracts sorted imo would be a stupid move even from FSGs point of view .Expecting all 3 to agree to new contracts .

Hope so
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,857
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #686 on: Today at 12:11:18 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:17:25 am
"It's my last year," was a genius statement from Mo.

It is true, no one can argue the fact, due to his contract status.

Yet the simple power of this phrase lights a bonfire under Richard Hughes and all the higher echelon Liverpool people.

The best player attacker in the PL - who is not a robot - is in his last year.

How shit do you have to be at your job for a Sky interview to spark you into action? Is Hughes even aware Trent and van Dijk's contracts are up too? Maybe give him a nudge?
Logged

AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,555
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #687 on: Today at 12:23:24 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 11:02:53 am
These 3 guys must bring so much to our brand I would have thought - their value far exceeds their on pitch contribution. Salah, especially is sort of unique in his image - even ratboy was singing his praises Sunday.
Plus Virgil - iconic captain, Trent - seemingly not English, Scouse 😀. All have immense appeal on top of the fact they are world class in their roles.
We would be mad not keeping them.

The bigger point is that replacing them is impossible. That level of player will cost over hundred million if we are looking for one who is younger. Its just more economic to extend them, given they are still world class and clearly have a few years in them at the very least. They are going to be the hardest to replace and one where we'd be better suited to finding someone young who is a level below with a clear potential to get to their level or on the brink of it and bring them in before we let these go. Not even trying to extend them with a fair offer would be criminal.
Logged

Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #688 on: Today at 12:54:55 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:50:26 am
The irony of defending billionaire owners and looking to portray them as the good guys. The reason agents got such a grip in the first place is because clubs took the absolute piss. You talk about the halcyon days of Shanks and Paisley. You forget to mention how many players ended up crippled with arthritis unable to work and living in poverty, many were forced to sell their medals just to pay the bills.

For me the owners and agents are as bad as each other. All they are interested in is taking as much money out of Football as possible. Owners have no problem tapping up kids and uprooting them on the miniscule off chance that they become the next superstar. The best bit is Bosman a perfect example of clubs taking the piss. Imagine in the real world preventing someone from working for someone else when their temporary contract ends.

Fans seem to have a real hatred of players who go on to be hugely successful and earn the big money. Even though that is an absolute tiny proportion of the profession who do that.

To be fair, of the  players who have left on a free which of them have gone on to do anything better since? None is the answer, you can make a case that well never know with Wijnaldum due to his injury but otherwise its difficult to argue against the clubs decision.

You can point to the fact that they could have extended the contracts to get fees for them (or sold them earlier) but as a supporter Id rather have the player for another year or so usually than the transfer fee, and, again, with the exception of Keita its hard to argue against the logic of doing so as all of those players were excellent for us right up until leaving, theres a pretty decent case to be made that the one which they did extend against policy (Henderson) turned out to be the wrong choice, albeit we got away with it due to Saudi.

Of course Im not suggesting that the above would apply to Salah, Trent or Van Dijk and if any of them leave on a free Ill have a very different view, but for now at least they havent.
Logged

Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,261
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #689 on: Today at 03:34:59 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 12:11:18 pm
How shit do you have to be at your job for a Sky interview to spark you into action? Is Hughes even aware Trent and van Dijk's contracts are up too? Maybe give him a nudge?

They didn't even bother to tell Ox he wasn't getting a new contract.


And it was never really written off that youre not getting offered a new contract.

It was never said [but] I obviously got the picture, he said with a laugh.

I got told before they released the statement [three days before the Villa game]: Just so you know, were putting this out about you, Milly, Bobby and Naby leaving.

And I was like, Oh, OK. Thanks. But there was nothing official at any point before. It was just, the silence was enough to know what the situation was.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,426
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #690 on: Today at 03:37:07 pm
Considering all the Salah stuff today. Very surprised it doesn't get over the line now. 2 more to go!
Logged

Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,261
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #691 on: Today at 03:37:08 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:54:55 pm
To be fair, of the  players who have left on a free which of them have gone on to do anything better since? None is the answer, you can make a case that well never know with Wijnaldum due to his injury but otherwise its difficult to argue against the clubs decision.

You can point to the fact that they could have extended the contracts to get fees for them (or sold them earlier) but as a supporter Id rather have the player for another year or so usually than the transfer fee, and, again, with the exception of Keita its hard to argue against the logic of doing so as all of those players were excellent for us right up until leaving, theres a pretty decent case to be made that the one which they did extend against policy (Henderson) turned out to be the wrong choice, albeit we got away with it due to Saudi.

Of course Im not suggesting that the above would apply to Salah, Trent or Van Dijk and if any of them leave on a free Ill have a very different view, but for now at least they havent.

How many players have ever left a Klopp side though and gone on to better things?

Very very few.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,141
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #692 on: Today at 04:05:18 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:34:59 pm
They didn't even bother to tell Ox he wasn't getting a new contract.


And it was never really written off that youre not getting offered a new contract.

It was never said [but] I obviously got the picture, he said with a laugh.

I got told before they released the statement [three days before the Villa game]: Just so you know, were putting this out about you, Milly, Bobby and Naby leaving.

And I was like, Oh, OK. Thanks. But there was nothing official at any point before. It was just, the silence was enough to know what the situation was.


To be somewhat fair, this particular example happened when there was as a vacuum between Ward and Schmadke. schmadke wasnt even tasked with renewing contacts as part of his role.

The mess around contracts doesnt stem from Richard Hughes. He may not have handled this perfectly in last few months. With hindsight its clear to see that the period between Ward saying hes leaving and this summer left a massive gap. Why that was? Who filled the various gaps? Whose fault it was? Etc has a huge amount of unknowns and probably reasons.

Those 18 months with a combination of an exiting Spirting Director, no SD and the a temporary SD where key in terms of long term planning. Throw in the long term manager saying hes leaving and its a melting pot of reasons why contracts werent renewed.

That doesnt make it acceptable though. Its just the reasons why we e come to this point. Ultimately FSG and the people they employ in positions of power are where the blame lies. How you apportion any blame is an absolute guess from anyone on here since no-one know who was responsible for what in that 18 month period. Ultimately its the owners though.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #693 on: Today at 04:10:45 pm
What's been said?
Logged

Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,426
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #694 on: Today at 04:24:12 pm
Logged
