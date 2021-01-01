The irony of defending billionaire owners and looking to portray them as the good guys. The reason agents got such a grip in the first place is because clubs took the absolute piss. You talk about the halcyon days of Shanks and Paisley. You forget to mention how many players ended up crippled with arthritis unable to work and living in poverty, many were forced to sell their medals just to pay the bills.



For me the owners and agents are as bad as each other. All they are interested in is taking as much money out of Football as possible. Owners have no problem tapping up kids and uprooting them on the miniscule off chance that they become the next superstar. The best bit is Bosman a perfect example of clubs taking the piss. Imagine in the real world preventing someone from working for someone else when their temporary contract ends.



Fans seem to have a real hatred of players who go on to be hugely successful and earn the big money. Even though that is an absolute tiny proportion of the profession who do that.



To be fair, of the players who have left on a free which of them have gone on to do anything better since? None is the answer, you can make a case that well never know with Wijnaldum due to his injury but otherwise its difficult to argue against the clubs decision.You can point to the fact that they could have extended the contracts to get fees for them (or sold them earlier) but as a supporter Id rather have the player for another year or so usually than the transfer fee, and, again, with the exception of Keita its hard to argue against the logic of doing so as all of those players were excellent for us right up until leaving, theres a pretty decent case to be made that the one which they did extend against policy (Henderson) turned out to be the wrong choice, albeit we got away with it due to Saudi.Of course Im not suggesting that the above would apply to Salah, Trent or Van Dijk and if any of them leave on a free Ill have a very different view, but for now at least they havent.