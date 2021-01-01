« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #640 on: Today at 02:04:45 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:43:54 pm
Not turning it on the player at all for what it's worth. Simply saying he may not have wanted to sign anything more than 4 years, and looking at the fact he'll likely sign for much more than he's currently on it will have been the correct decision for himself to make.

Honestly, with how much wages go up from year to year, it's probably better to keep signing shorter term deals rather than longer term ones.  Although it is a balancing act as you do have to worry about injuries and/or form falling off but if you are a player with Trent's ability, I think you are maximizing your earning potential by signing shorter deals so you get a pay raise every couple years.  Also one of the reasons why I think we'll continue to see players run down their contracts before changing club is those massive sign on bonuses they get when there's no transfer fee.     
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #641 on: Today at 02:15:57 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:29:31 pm
Sounds great until you look at how many players those clubs have signed over the last 3 years.

Chelsea - 90
Arsenal - 48
Man City - 55
Man United - 52
Tottenham - 56
Liverpool - 35

So compared to turnover we have way more players leaving on frees.

Am I reading this correctly? City have signed 55 players in last 3 seasons?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #642 on: Today at 02:30:12 pm
It's also probably worth pointing out that most of our players get offered 5-year contracts so it's really not outlandish to assume that Trent's 4-year deal was led by the player more so than the Club.

https://www.spotrac.com/epl/liverpool-fc/contracts
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #643 on: Today at 03:27:10 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:15:57 pm
Am I reading this correctly? City have signed 55 players in last 3 seasons?
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/premier-league/einnahmenausgaben/wettbewerb/GB1/plus/0?ids=a&sa=&saison_id=2022&saison_id_bis=2024&nat=&pos=&altersklasse=&w_s=&leihe=&intern=0

players" border="0

That is before you even think of how many players they signed for the MCO.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #644 on: Today at 03:30:12 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:27:10 pm
snip

That is before you even think of how many players they signed for the MCO.

That includes loans out and back in, but given the option is fairly obvious at the top to exclude them you prob saw that.

Excluding Chelsea, because they are a complete outlier, it's much closer in numbers.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #645 on: Today at 03:34:26 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:30:12 pm
It's also probably worth pointing out that most of our players get offered 5-year contracts so it's really not outlandish to assume that Trent's 4-year deal was led by the player more so than the Club.

https://www.spotrac.com/epl/liverpool-fc/contracts

It is also worth pointing out that the link you have posted regarding contracts in a debate about Trent doesn't have Trent in it.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #646 on: Today at 03:37:37 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:34:26 pm
It is also worth pointing out that the link you have posted regarding contracts in a debate about Trent doesn't have Trent in it.

He prob meant to post this link - https://www.spotrac.com/epl/player/_/id/22830/trent-alexander-arnold
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #647 on: Today at 04:48:14 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:43:54 pm
I said his deal, i.e. his whole deal. If he'd not have signed a new deal because the club insisted on it being longer than 4 years, as you suggest they did, then he'd have completed a 5yr deal on £60k a week. Close to £16m before tax. On top of what he had earned in the years to signing that deal.

So yeah, enough to retire off at near 26yrs old (not 22) when that deal would have ended in summer 24. Hopefully you're not a pension advisor with math skills like yours ;)


Not turning it on the player at all for what it's worth. Simply saying he may not have wanted to sign anything more than 4 years, and looking at the fact he'll likely sign for much more than he's currently on it will have been the correct decision for himself to make.

Thats not even counting his sponsorships. Adidas deal alone is worth £26m.

Top players wanting security is a fallacy. They want riches. Thats why so many are jetting off to the Arabian desert.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #648 on: Today at 04:50:30 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:34:26 pm
It is also worth pointing out that the link you have posted regarding contracts in a debate about Trent doesn't have Trent in it.

Riiiight.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #649 on: Today at 04:51:48 pm
I am  still very curious to see if we can get 1/2/3 of these top players to extend...

All have been in great form and I think they are enjoying playing for this manager

Salah maybe the first.
I would love all three to get extension offers and hopefully that will happen.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #650 on: Today at 04:52:37 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 04:48:14 pm
Thats not even counting his sponsorships. Adidas deal alone is worth £26m.

Top players wanting security is a fallacy. They want riches. Thats why so many are jetting off to the Arabian desert.

the good news Adidas will be our kit supplier from next season

the bad news they are already kit sponsors at Real.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #651 on: Today at 05:14:07 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:15:57 pm
Am I reading this correctly? City have signed 55 players in last 3 seasons?
Your jaw will drop when you hear about the profit they made on those that left, mate...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #652 on: Today at 05:17:59 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 04:51:48 pm
I am  still very curious to see if we can get 1/2/3 of these top players to extend...

All have been in great form and I think they are enjoying playing for this manager

Salah maybe the first.
I would love all three to get extension offers and hopefully that will happen.
Trent's situation is the most critical one, and it's a no-brainer. I would think that Virg is more critical to the team than Salah even though they are both ever-present. Extension of his contractis less complicated than Salah's too. It seems that the club would be more inclined to extend VVD than Salah's contracts, although I hope for both.

For the sake of unity, I'd hope that all three contracts are on the table at the same time. Now actually...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #653 on: Today at 08:22:38 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:27:10 pm
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/premier-league/einnahmenausgaben/wettbewerb/GB1/plus/0?ids=a&sa=&saison_id=2022&saison_id_bis=2024&nat=&pos=&altersklasse=&w_s=&leihe=&intern=0

players" border="0

That is before you even think of how many players they signed for the MCO.

Looks like if you exclude loans and loan returnees on that table the three clubs with lowest number of incomings over past three years are the current three best teams (by far) in the league, us on 15, Arsenal with 16 and City with 18, both of them have had more players than us leave during the same period too
