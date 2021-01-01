Not turning it on the player at all for what it's worth. Simply saying he may not have wanted to sign anything more than 4 years, and looking at the fact he'll likely sign for much more than he's currently on it will have been the correct decision for himself to make.



Honestly, with how much wages go up from year to year, it's probably better to keep signing shorter term deals rather than longer term ones. Although it is a balancing act as you do have to worry about injuries and/or form falling off but if you are a player with Trent's ability, I think you are maximizing your earning potential by signing shorter deals so you get a pay raise every couple years. Also one of the reasons why I think we'll continue to see players run down their contracts before changing club is those massive sign on bonuses they get when there's no transfer fee.