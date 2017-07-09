That isn't the point of contention, it is that the club has a pretty clear policy of allowing players to run their deals down. For me it is because we have an analytics-based recruitment and retention system. The club wants as much data as possible to mitigate risk. The longer you let things run the less chance you have of aq player dropping off or getting a serious injury.



I think we should just acknowledge that and not try and blame players and agents because it has happened far too often for it to be coincidental.



But we don't have a pretty clear policy of allowing players to run their deals down, at least no more than others. The evidence for this is all the new contracts they regularly give out, albeit not over the last 12 months which is no doubt due to the changes the club has been experiencing.Here is how many players have left on free transfers across the "big six" in the last six seasons:Chelsea - 23Arsenal - 21Man City - 20Man United - 16Tottenham - 16Liverpool - 15Some notable players, just so it's clear it's not only us letting good/expensive players run their contracts down:Fernandinho, Aguero, Gundogan, Garcia, Silva, Bravo, Kompany, Mangala, Welbeck, Ramsey, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Mustafi, Willian, Luiz, Aubameyang (x2), Chambers, Lacazette, Bellerin, Pepe, Pedro, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Kante, Bakayoko, Bailly, Sanchez, Varane, Mata, Valencia, Herrera, Rojo, Cavani, Pogba, Matic, Lingard, Wanyama, Llorente, Moura, Vertonghen, Rose, Doherty, Sessegnon, Ndombele, Perisic, Ziyech.The point being is that we are absolutely no worse off than others in "letting players run their deals down". In fact we seemingly manage it better than most in pure quantitative terms at least, so therefore don't have more of a policy in this regard than others.Look at the examples you gave earlier - it's perfectly normal not to be giving new deals out for all of the players you referenced, bar the current three (who might all get offered new deals anyway). Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Keita and Milner were all either not good enough, constantly injured or well past their best. Emre Can was offered a new deal but wanted to leave.