Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,251
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #600 on: Today at 10:58:22 am
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 10:10:18 am
That's the thing Craig mate - I don't think it was a mistake but by design and as I said above, I strongly believe was driven by the players/agents themselves, not the club.

As you rightly state, there was far too much unknowns with how things were going to be on all sides, not just with the club to have players commit and in Mo and Virg's case, they knew they were coming to a stage in their careers where their bargaining power is vastly reduced. More to the point, so does the club. Renews can be done easily as you said, so now things have panned out, it'll all come to a conclusion.



We must be hugely unlucky with agents. Can, Wjnaldum, Firmino, Origi, Milner, Keita, Ox, VVD, Salah. They all must have had the devil incarnate as agents or more likely we make a habit of letting players get into the last year of their deals.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,411
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #601 on: Today at 11:08:15 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:55:48 am
I think it goes back further than that what did Trent only get a 4 year deal in 2021. He was 22 years of age was given a huge pay rise but only signed for 4 years. That is why he only has one year left now.

I can only speak for myself, but if I was a 22yr old with my head screwed on but confident in my own abilities and potential, a pivotal part of a great side which was on the up, seeing wage inflation flying up, then I'd not have signed for longer than 4 years either.
Logged

Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #602 on: Today at 11:10:56 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:23:32 pm
Makes very little sense unless they're trying to devalue the club by preventing it from being competitive before they sell. Liverpool being successful on the pitch increases the value of the club and therefore it benefits FSG. But of course, whenever there's a gap in knowledge about what's going on behind the scenes some will construct a narrative to criticise the owners. Maybe we just wait? If they don't sign new contracts, I'll join you in being critical.

Depends how you define success. We need to be a CL team, undoubtedly. But FSG could be asking themselves what investment would be necessary to be a 90+ point team and CL challengers and deciding the investment isn't worth the payoff in terms of the club's value.
Logged

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,411
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #603 on: Today at 11:16:32 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:10:56 am
Depends how you define success. We need to be a CL team, undoubtedly. But FSG could be asking themselves what investment would be necessary to be a 90+ point team and CL challengers and deciding the investment isn't worth the payoff in terms of the club's value.

I mean the club has it's own revenues it could spend, which we seemingly didn't do, so it's not even about FSG having to invest.
Logged

Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #604 on: Today at 11:21:17 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:16:32 am
I mean the club has it's own revenues it could spend, which we seemingly didn't do, so it's not even about FSG having to invest.

Yeah good point. Obviously if the club knows the owners aren't going to front up money they'll need to be extra careful about massive contracts for our highest paid players. But yes, in general I agree with you about this particular situation and don't think it's on the owners. But in my reply to Avens I did want to push back on this idea that FSG wanting us to be successful means we'll obviously spend what we need to because I suspect FSG's definition of success and ours differ. What FSG need for the club to gain in value isn't to win PL or CLs whereas that's what we'd count as successful.
Logged

Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,107
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #605 on: Today at 11:35:08 am
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 10:10:18 am
That's the thing Craig mate - I don't think it was a mistake but by design and as I said above, I strongly believe was driven by the players/agents themselves, not the club.

Mo said the club hadn't contacted him.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #606 on: Today at 11:39:39 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:58:22 am
We must be hugely unlucky with agents. Can, Wjnaldum, Firmino, Origi, Milner, Keita, Ox, VVD, Salah. They all must have had the devil incarnate as agents or more likely we make a habit of letting players get into the last year of their deals.

As does every single club. Mainly because the players have a say in it, I guess.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,746
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #607 on: Today at 11:40:32 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:58:22 am
We must be hugely unlucky with agents. Can, Wjnaldum, Firmino, Origi, Milner, Keita, Ox, VVD, Salah. They all must have had the devil incarnate as agents or more likely we make a habit of letting players get into the last year of their deals.

Next year it'll be Konate, Robertson and Kelleher.

Konate is one you'd want to get sorted this year. Robertson an example of a player over 30 where you'd typically wait. Kelleher has no reason to sign a deal.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,251
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #608 on: Today at 11:45:00 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:08:15 am
I can only speak for myself, but if I was a 22yr old with my head screwed on but confident in my own abilities and potential, a pivotal part of a great side which was on the up, seeing wage inflation flying up, then I'd not have signed for longer than 4 years either.

Then you don't get the huge wage increase. Funny how Chelsea managed to get players to sign 8 year deals.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,411
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #609 on: Today at 11:47:18 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:45:00 am
Then you don't get the huge wage increase. Funny how Chelsea managed to get players to sign 8 year deals.

But you do, because otherwise you walk for free. He had his whole career ahead of him, he could do a few years on a "modest" wage (which was never going to happen, lets be honest) to force the clubs hand to get a bigger one.

And let's not use Chelsea as a measuring stick, clearly something going on there which isn't completely clear. I'd not be surprised if automatic wage increases are included in some of those deals.
Logged

Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,251
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #610 on: Today at 11:49:40 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:39:39 am
As does every single club. Mainly because the players have a say in it, I guess.

I think the main thing is you actually have to offer a player a deal before they get a say in it. I mean how many past and current players have to publicly state that they haven't been offered a deal before you stop trying to muddy the waters.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,251
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #611 on: Today at 11:56:42 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:47:18 am
But you do, because otherwise you walk for free. He had his whole career ahead of him, he could do a few years on a "modest" wage (which was never going to happen, lets be honest) to force the clubs hand to get a bigger one.

And let's not use Chelsea as a measuring stick, clearly something going on there which isn't completely clear. I'd not be surprised if automatic wage increases are included in some of those deals.

Players want security though. Trent could have stayed on relatively poor wages for a couple of years and got a serious injury. He is well aware of what can happen and has set up the After Academy to help players who don't make it and end up leaving the game, often through injury.

For me all the way through the club has banked on Trent's allegiance to the club because he is a local lad and loves the club. His contract renewal has been taken for granted.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #612 on: Today at 11:59:13 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:49:40 am
I think the main thing is you actually have to offer a player a deal before they get a say in it. I mean how many past and current players have to publicly state that they haven't been offered a deal before you stop trying to muddy the waters.

You think we should have offered Milner, Origi, Keita and Oxlade Chamberlain new deals?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,411
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #613 on: Today at 12:09:43 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:56:42 am
Players want security though.

Trent could have stayed on relatively poor wages for a couple of years and got a serious injury. He is well aware of what can happen and has set up the After Academy to help players who don't make it and end up leaving the game, often through injury.

For me all the way through the club has banked on Trent's allegiance to the club because he is a local lad and loves the club. His contract renewal has been taken for granted.

TBF mate there is a lot of opinion there given you've little to zero insight into how TAA may have decided to handle his contracts.

His deal before his current was signed in 2019 (2 years prior to this deal) and regardless of injury or complete drop in form would have made him enough money to live the high life without working another day in his life. He may well have decided he was in a position where risking the club not allowing a 4yr deal and him being "stuck" on around £55-60k a week for a few more seasons was completely worth the risk.
Logged

Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,251
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #614 on: Today at 12:12:59 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:59:13 am
You think we should have offered Milner, Origi, Keita and Oxlade Chamberlain new deals?

People have the cheek to accuse me of shifting their position. ;)

The point is the club was quite happy to allow those players to run their contracts down and leave on a free. That is what they have done time and time again.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,411
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #615 on: Today at 12:15:28 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:12:59 pm
People have the cheek to accuse me of shifting their position. ;)

The point is the club was quite happy to allow those players to run their contracts down and leave on a free. That is what they have done time and time again.

Milner we were. I think we tried to sell Origi and Ox but neither were particularly keen, as is their prerogative.
Logged

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #616 on: Today at 12:24:00 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:12:59 pm
People have the cheek to accuse me of shifting their position. ;)

The point is the club was quite happy to allow those players to run their contracts down and leave on a free. That is what they have done time and time again.

And the majority of the time, that's been the right thing to do, or given certain players injuries, the only thing to do.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,251
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #617 on: Today at 12:24:44 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:09:43 pm
TBF mate there is a lot of opinion there given you've little to zero insight into how TAA may have decided to handle his contracts.

His deal before his current was signed in 2019 (2 years prior to this deal) and regardless of injury or complete drop in form would have made him enough money to live the high life without working another day in his life. He may well have decided he was in a position where risking the club not allowing a 4yr deal and him being "stuck" on around £55-60k a week for a few more seasons was completely worth the risk.

Two years at 60k is probably around £3.5m after tax. I am pretty amazed that you think that is enough money for a 22 year old to live the high life and not have to work another day in his life. I hope to God you are not a pension advisor. ;)

The lengths posters are going to try and turn this around onto the players is bizarre. Players want security and there have been plenty of occasions when players have talked pay cuts to get longer deals. The funny thing is that you have highlighted Trent signing another deal and getting a payrise. So why would he only agree to sign a four year deal?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,251
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #618 on: Today at 12:29:44 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:24:00 pm
And the majority of the time, that's been the right thing to do, or given certain players injuries, the only thing to do.

That isn't the point of contention, it is that the club has a pretty clear policy of allowing players to run their deals down. For me it is because we have an analytics-based recruitment and retention system. The club wants as much data as possible to mitigate risk. The longer you let things run the less chance you have of aq player dropping off or getting a serious injury.

I think we should just acknowledge that and not try and blame players and agents because it has happened far too often for it to be coincidental.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,518
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #619 on: Today at 12:35:12 pm
Who is Peter O'Rourke? He claims talks are being opened.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #620 on: Today at 12:36:12 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:29:44 pm
That isn't the point of contention, it is that the club has a pretty clear policy of allowing players to run their deals down. For me it is because we have an analytics-based recruitment and retention system. The club wants as much data as possible to mitigate risk. The longer you let things run the less chance you have of aq player dropping off or getting a serious injury.

I think we should just acknowledge that and not try and blame players and agents because it has happened far too often for it to be coincidental.

But we don't have a pretty clear policy of allowing players to run their deals down, at least no more than others. The evidence for this is all the new contracts they regularly give out, albeit not over the last 12 months which is no doubt due to the changes the club has been experiencing.

Here is how many players have left on free transfers across the "big six" in the last six seasons:

Chelsea - 23
Arsenal - 21
Man City - 20
Man United - 16
Tottenham - 16
Liverpool - 15

Some notable players, just so it's clear it's not  only us letting good/expensive players run their contracts down:

Fernandinho, Aguero, Gundogan, Garcia, Silva, Bravo, Kompany, Mangala, Welbeck, Ramsey, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Mustafi, Willian, Luiz, Aubameyang (x2), Chambers, Lacazette, Bellerin, Pepe, Pedro, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Kante, Bakayoko, Bailly, Sanchez, Varane, Mata, Valencia, Herrera, Rojo, Cavani, Pogba, Matic, Lingard, Wanyama, Llorente, Moura, Vertonghen, Rose, Doherty, Sessegnon, Ndombele, Perisic, Ziyech.

The point being is that we are absolutely no worse off than others in "letting players run their deals down". In fact we seemingly manage it better than most in pure quantitative terms at least, so therefore don't have more of a policy in this regard than others.

Look at the examples you gave earlier - it's perfectly normal not to be giving new deals out for all of the players you referenced, bar the current three (who might all get offered new deals anyway). Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Keita and Milner were all either not good enough, constantly injured or well past their best. Emre Can was offered a new deal but wanted to leave.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:37:43 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,506
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #621 on: Today at 12:40:48 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:35:12 pm
Who is Peter O'Rourke? He claims talks are being opened.

The guy who linked us to Kvaratskhelia at the end of the window, pretty low level source.
Logged

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,411
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #622 on: Today at 12:43:54 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:24:44 pm
Two years at 60k is probably around £3.5m after tax. I am pretty amazed that you think that is enough money for a 22 year old to live the high life and not have to work another day in his life. I hope to God you are not a pension advisor. ;)

I said his deal, i.e. his whole deal. If he'd not have signed a new deal because the club insisted on it being longer than 4 years, as you suggest they did, then he'd have completed a 5yr deal on £60k a week. Close to £16m before tax. On top of what he had earned in the years to signing that deal.

So yeah, enough to retire off at near 26yrs old (not 22) when that deal would have ended in summer 24. Hopefully you're not a pension advisor with math skills like yours ;)


Quote
The lengths posters are going to try and turn this around onto the players is bizarre. Players want security and there have been plenty of occasions when players have talked pay cuts to get longer deals. The funny thing is that you have highlighted Trent signing another deal and getting a payrise. So why would he only agree to sign a four year deal?

Not turning it on the player at all for what it's worth. Simply saying he may not have wanted to sign anything more than 4 years, and looking at the fact he'll likely sign for much more than he's currently on it will have been the correct decision for himself to make.

Logged

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,518
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #623 on: Today at 12:45:05 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:40:48 pm
The guy who linked us to Kvaratskhelia at the end of the window, pretty low level source.

Ok.

It seems pretty obvious that they'll be in talks, especially now the transfer window is closed.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,506
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #624 on: Today at 12:48:38 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:45:05 pm
Ok.

It seems pretty obvious that they'll be in talks, especially now the transfer window is closed.

Yeah easy clicks by coming out this week saying talks will start soon after Mo's comments :D
Logged

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,518
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #625 on: Today at 12:54:43 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:48:38 pm
Yeah easy clicks by coming out this week saying talks will start soon after Mo's comments :D

I also expect articles like this:

LFC fans DEVASTATED by Salah news.

"LFC fans will be sad to learn that Mo Salah will not be in action for LFC in the near future.



[advert]

[random space]





This is sure to leave many reds devastated.




[advert]





[video clip of Salah's goals]






This is because there is an international break and there is no PL football."
Last Edit: Today at 12:56:19 pm by Peabee
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
