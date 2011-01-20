Thing that interests me about all this is how we appear to be making provision for Alisson coming towards the end of his contract by signing a keeper for next year. That strategy appears to fly in the face of the narrative around the club being negligent in running down the three contracts. Does make me think the players may have been holding out until they see the cut of Slot's jib and whether the club was worth backing. Deals may now be done, but no guarantees they will of course. Trent looked like a happy bunny on Sunday but that might have been because he's a Liverpool lad and just given the Mancs a doing. Personally, I see Virgil staying, Mo being a long drawn out affair but probably staying, and Trent staying if he gets what he needs. He has a long career still in front of him and if Madrid come waving their dicks at him, who knows what he will do. Is he a Zubimendi or a Michael Owen?