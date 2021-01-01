« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 07:57:43 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:32:34 pm
Spelling police alert!... ;D

Closer look at my screen name, although I did not change it, still suspecting it was the newly-published Jim's work...



MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 08:03:35 pm
Trent's deal has to 5/6 years extra which is understandable if it takes some time because it's his peak. If you extend his current deal by 3 years, you'll still be asking the same question in two years' time.

For van Dijk and Salah, obviously they are not at their peak anymore and there's always that risk that they become injury prone or drop off rapidly. So it's still understandable to need time to sort it out.

Still, they club should have at least started the discussions already. Don't get the "focusing on the window" excuse. It wasn't really a big window and selling players in not as complicated as actually signing them. IMO, the older ones shouldn't be given a payrise because of the risk. At worst, any extension should be on their current wages.The player that deserves one is Luis Diaz who's relatively underpaid.

Even if Salah and van Dijk are extended, getting their long-term replacements should become a priority. Chiesa is more of a stop gap in that respect IMO.



Bobsackamano

  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 08:14:52 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:28:35 pm
Give Mo a 2 year deal with an option of him or us breaking it in 2026 so we could get a fee for him.

Give Virgil a 2 year deal with the same clause.

Give Trent a brand spanknig 4 year deal.

Forget fees for Salah and Virgil, they are too old. If they are in contract and form fall offs mean we want rid then the only question is if the new club could cover the wages. If they are still good enough then they won't leave.

Most likely scenario is 2 year extensions at current wages with incentivised elements and a grand depart at the end of the 26/27 season for them to walk off into the sunset free as birds at 35/36 years of age for whatever they want to do after 10 seasons here each.

Trying to grub transfer fees at this late stage for such amazing players would be a little classless from the club.


RedBlakey

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 08:20:39 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:28:35 pm
Give Mo a 2 year deal with an option of him or us breaking it in 2026 so we could get a fee for him.

Give Virgil a 2 year deal with the same clause.

Give Trent a brand spanknig 4 year deal.

Hi Richard, these are all great ideas, if you could just get a wriggle on with it, that'd be appreciated.

Quote from: MKelly34 on May 26, 2011, 12:30:36 am
Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.

Haggis36

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 08:22:12 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:26:56 pm
There's no way Salah should be given a pay increase in my opinion.

Yeah absolutely no danger either Salah or Virgil get a pay increase, nor should they really. Its the old paying for past performance argument. Why would we increase their pay when arguably their best and most productive days are behind them. Even if their current level is still very high, its 100% downhill from here, its only how quickly thats up for debate. You can also argue that others would pay them more and thats probably true, but Id wager theres a zero percent chance Edwards would sign off on increased wages.

If anything the discussion will be the degree of decrease theyd be willing to accept, in my opinion.



WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 08:38:43 pm
Any increase or parity would be to cover any signing on fee.



Suareznumber7

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 08:58:45 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 04:09:04 pm
Ive seen this come up a few times and wondered what peoples thoughts were.

I agree it comes down to what players and the club want and if those wishes overlap.

However, when we say the club it probably means different things to different people. Is it the owners (FSG) who dictate contract negotiations and set parameters for specific players? Is it Edwards? Is it Hughes? A combination of the above?

Its the same with transfer policy. Was the reason we didnt buy additional players this summer a directive or decision from FSG, Edwards and/or Hughes?

People talk like FSG are involved intimately with transfers and contract decisions. I just dont see it personally though I suspect FSG set overarching budgets for the likes of Edwards/Hughes to work towards and some framework of how theyd like us to operate.

My guess is that on the minutiae of a contract renewal FSG have limited input. Same with whether we buy a midfielder or not.

I could be completely wrong but do others think our owners are involved to that level of detail?

I would agree with the bolded.  With them owning 3 different sports teams plus a racing team and all the other stuff they have, there's no way that they can be hands on.  That's why they've brought in Edwards to run Liverpool and Epstein to run the Red Sox. 


Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 09:14:46 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 08:58:45 pm
I would agree with the bolded.  With them owning 3 different sports teams plus a racing team and all the other stuff they have, there's no way that they can be hands on.  That's why they've brought in Edwards to run Liverpool and Epstein to run the Red Sox.

And Hogan as CEO.


Reeves

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 09:31:24 pm
FSG are penny pinching cnuts. Plainly all three should signed up. No excuses. It would protect transfer values too so it's a no brainer.






amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 09:32:42 pm
Slightly concerned about the rumours Chelsea are willing to give Salah and VVD 10 year contracts.


farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 09:54:46 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 07:57:43 pm
Closer look at my screen name, although I did not change it, still suspecting it was the newly-published Jim's work...
I know... Someone noted that a while back and I was like "I never noticed that either"... Didn't know at the time that the Mods were having a laugh. :)



philboooo

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 09:58:01 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 08:14:52 pm
Forget fees for Salah and Virgil, they are too old. If they are in contract and form fall offs mean we want rid then the only question is if the new club could cover the wages. If they are still good enough then they won't leave.

Most likely scenario is 2 year extensions at current wages with incentivised elements and a grand depart at the end of the 26/27 season for them to walk off into the sunset free as birds at 35/36 years of age for whatever they want to do after 10 seasons here each.

Trying to grub transfer fees at this late stage for such amazing players would be a little classless from the club.

You don't think Saudi Arabia would be willing to pay a fee for the biggest sporting superstar in the Arabic-speaking world? Because Mo will still be that in 2 or 3 years time.


MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 09:58:48 pm
We have to offer the older lads atleast 1 year deals with the option of a second. Trent 4 years but some of the figures being talked about for him are mental. He shouldn't be on anywhere near what Mo and VVD are on.

Who is the highest paid fullback in the world? Those are the sort of figures that need to be discussed. I'm guessing it's not nearly as high as top forwards or centre backs.


Tobelius

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 10:17:45 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:58:48 pm
We have to offer the older lads atleast 1 year deals with the option of a second. Trent 4 years but some of the figures being talked about for him are mental. He shouldn't be on anywhere near what Mo and VVD are on.

Who is the highest paid fullback in the world? Those are the sort of figures that need to be discussed. I'm guessing it's not nearly as high as top forwards or centre backs.

According to the internet propably David Alaba on at about £400k/week gross and a £15m signing bonus,currently at Real,signed on a free,sounds familiar.


smutchin

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 10:19:35 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 08:58:45 pm
I would agree with the bolded.  With them owning 3 different sports teams plus a racing team and all the other stuff they have, there's no way that they can be hands on.  That's why they've brought in Edwards to run Liverpool and Epstein to run the Red Sox.

Hughes will be the hands-on man in the contract negotiations but I imagine any big decision Hughes makes that involves significant financial outlay by the club will have to be approved by the board, so the likes of Henry, Werner, Gordon, Hogan and others will be involved in the contract renewals to that extent at least.



bornandbRED

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 10:51:50 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:58:48 pm
We have to offer the older lads atleast 1 year deals with the option of a second. Trent 4 years but some of the figures being talked about for him are mental. He shouldn't be on anywhere near what Mo and VVD are on.

Who is the highest paid fullback in the world? Those are the sort of figures that need to be discussed. I'm guessing it's not nearly as high as top forwards or centre backs.

He isnt just a Gary Neville though. His worth on the pitch is way more than that of a standard fullback, more akin to a creative midfielder. He definitely deserves top whack. 



MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 10:58:48 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 10:17:45 pm
According to the internet propably David Alaba on at about £400k/week gross and a £15m signing bonus,currently at Real,signed on a free,sounds familiar.
Fuck me, that lad isn't worth that even taking into account the free signing. Is he not more of a cb these days? I genuinely don't know. Never watch those c*nts.


MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #497 on: Yesterday at 11:08:30 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:51:50 pm
He isnt just a Gary Neville though. His worth on the pitch is way more than that of a standard fullback, more akin to a creative midfielder. He definitely deserves top whack. 


He is the most creative fullback in the world as far as I know. He is a long way from being the best defensively though and that is a huge thing for any fullback. I just don't see the value in paying him top money. Don't get me wrong, his positives far outway the negatives and the new system has helped him defensively. I'm just not comfortable with a right back being paid as much as the best forwards or centre backs we have since I personally value them more.



stoa

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #498 on: Today at 12:07:18 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:08:30 pm
He is the most creative fullback in the world as far as I know. He is a long way from being the best defensively though and that is a huge thing for any fullback. I just don't see the value in paying him top money. Don't get me wrong, his positives far outway the negatives and the new system has helped him defensively. I'm just not comfortable with a right back being paid as much as the best forwards or centre backs we have since I personally value them more.



I would argue you also need to take into account his role in the squad/team/club and what it means to have such a player. Local lad, came all the way through our youth-system, is our vice-captain, still only 25 and a good lad from what we know. If you add all of that to what he's doing on the pitch for us, I don't think it would be a preposterous suggestion that he deserves to be paid top wages (not saying that's what you've said).


Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #499 on: Today at 06:09:15 am
Club just need to do what needs to be done to get these contracts over the line.

They are consensus top 3 outfield players at the club. They can't be allowed to walk

