Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #400 on: Today at 11:42:24 am »
I've got no problem with the club sticking to a policy of not offering long term contracts to older players. It's fine, Probably the right approach in the long term. I'd have liked Gini, Mo and Virg to stick around a year or two but it's no great shakes. They'll get a good send off and they've given us their best years.

I've got a huge problem with letting Trent run down his deal though. If you have a guy in his mid twenties with 18 months left on his deal you either get him tied down or you sell. Same should've gone for Emre Can. I don't understand the clubs approach to these situations at all. There's data and logic to not giving players over 30 long deals but what they done with Trent and did with Can baffles me.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #401 on: Today at 11:49:40 am »
Last week I thought Trent might be away but the way he was smiling yesterday and celebrating with the 3 kisses Ive got a feeling something is in the pipelineno brainer to give Virgil and Salah 2 year extensions they both look after themselves and the cost to replace them would work out far more.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #402 on: Today at 11:58:52 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:38:25 am
I want them both tied down but playing devil's advocate, it's quite possible that VVD/Salah have a Fabinho/Mane/Henderson level fall off in the next year or two.

Equally, it's possible that either is still going strong at 36/37 akin to a Ronaldo/Pepe/Chiellini. I don't know how you could predict either.

I'm fairly certain that that's not gonna happen. But let's assume it does. We sign them for 3 more years now and this is the last good season they play. Then they'll both have played a subpar season and have two more years left on their contracts. None of them will want to stay to sit out his contract, they'll want to move somewhere else to either make their last gigantic bucks or to play every week at the highest level possible. Don't see how we have that much to lose in any scenario. Particularly because I believe they'll both be performing for at least 2 more years, VvD surely for more than that.
