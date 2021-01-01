I've got no problem with the club sticking to a policy of not offering long term contracts to older players. It's fine, Probably the right approach in the long term. I'd have liked Gini, Mo and Virg to stick around a year or two but it's no great shakes. They'll get a good send off and they've given us their best years.



I've got a huge problem with letting Trent run down his deal though. If you have a guy in his mid twenties with 18 months left on his deal you either get him tied down or you sell. Same should've gone for Emre Can. I don't understand the clubs approach to these situations at all. There's data and logic to not giving players over 30 long deals but what they done with Trent and did with Can baffles me.