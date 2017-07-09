« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 16799 times)

Online philboooo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #320 on: Today at 08:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:51:25 pm
Are we prepared to give out contracts of that value anymore though.?

A couple of seasons ago we had Thiago, Firmino, Henderson, Klopp, VVD, Trent and Salah on deals significantly above £150k a week. Four of them have now left. Is £150k a week the new limit and would they accept those kind of wages. Or do we have to break the wage structure to keep them?

Yes, final answer, no lifelines, no ask the audience, no phone a friend. Whatever it takes, it doesn't matter. Just get ink on paper.
Logged

Offline Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,117
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #321 on: Today at 08:55:54 pm »
What the mother fucker are FSG playing at, about to lose our best three players for free and not offering deals?

Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002 - 2004

Offline BeingJohnMarkovic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 417
  • Its All In The Game
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #322 on: Today at 09:02:12 pm »
I understand a club not wanting to give out big contracts to players over 30 but neither Salah nor VVD are showing any signs of decline so far. Not at least offering Salah fresh terms would be a bizarre choice, same with VVD. I'd definitely go 2 more years for both of them, it's very unlikely that such dedicated pros will just fall off a cliff productivity-wise in that time period.
Logged
It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,613
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #323 on: Today at 09:07:14 pm »
With our proven track record of getting deals over the line, seems like a very sensible decision.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,382
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #324 on: Today at 09:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:51:25 pm
Are we prepared to give out contracts of that value anymore though.?

A couple of seasons ago we had Thiago, Firmino, Henderson, Klopp, VVD, Trent and Salah on deals significantly above £150k a week. Four of them have now left. Is £150k a week the new limit and would they accept those kind of wages. Or do we have to break the wage structure to keep them?
The other members of the squad who can match VVD, Salah, and Trent in terms of performance at LFC over their careers can ask for parity then. All 3 are brilliant and nigh on irreplaceable given our apparent transfer strategy and I doubt Slot needs to be asked twice about whether he wants to keep them.

Anyway, can't we just enjoy humiliating the Mancs at their pit for a few days?
Logged

Online jimbo196843

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #325 on: Today at 09:11:00 pm »
Ive just watched his (Salah) interview then, he has put the ball right in Liverpools court.
Proper amateur hour from us it would seem.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,613
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #326 on: Today at 09:13:45 pm »
Fucking joke that he hasn't been offered one.  The guy is still amazing!
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,254
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #327 on: Today at 09:15:45 pm »
I hope they sort this Salah contract soon (and the other 2). Hes going to be like Lewandowski - looks after himself, stays fit, no big injuries (touch wood), and still playing at the highest level at 36.  They can surely offer a 2/3 year deal. Salah is the perfect pro - takes meticulous care of himself.

Bit mad if they havent even started talks though?
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #328 on: Today at 09:15:49 pm »
To have 3 of our best players having to constantly respond to questions about their future is terrible. Three world class players showing week in week out how good they are, and FSG are simply ignoring the situation. It's fortunate that they show commitment to the Club every time they put on the shirt. FSG need to get these contracts sorted.
Logged

Online dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #329 on: Today at 09:16:48 pm »
I think Trent is staying. As for the other two, just fucking get them signed up.
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,059
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #330 on: Today at 09:40:40 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 09:15:49 pm
To have 3 of our best players having to constantly respond to questions about their future is terrible. Three world class players showing week in week out how good they are, and FSG are simply ignoring the situation. It's fortunate that they show commitment to the Club every time they put on the shirt. FSG need to get these contracts sorted.

Agreed. We need to extend them now so they can focus only on football. We can win a trophy this season with a little luck on the injury front. I'm not sure the supporters will forgive the owners if they fuck up after such a great start to the season.
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,684
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #331 on: Today at 09:41:55 pm »
Both VVD and Mo have earned a big final contract. They don't look like slowing down any time soon but even if they did towards the end of it, they have earned the right over the years.

FSG just penny pinching bastards.
Logged

Online Legoland

  • Plazzie Brick Lid :)
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #332 on: Today at 09:44:10 pm »
FSGOut if they don't get these 3 sorted.

Have spent fuck all all summer, and now treating our best players like this?  :wanker
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,689
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #333 on: Today at 10:02:04 pm »
Knowing Edwards/FSG rather than use Virg and Mo's start to the season (not to mention their complete inaction in the market) as a catalyst to pushing hard to extend them, they'd point to Casemiro today as to why they won't.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #334 on: Today at 10:03:46 pm »
This is going to be an absolute sideshow all season isn't it?

I can and regularly have sympathised with the club being in this position, of potentially having to hand out massive contracts to players whose legs could go drastically and irretrievably at any minute. It's all well and good saying the players look after themselves and that helps, but its not an exact science and it doesn't guarantee anything - sometimes sport isn't fair. Someone like Modric has performed remarkably well even in his late 30s but even someone as obssessive about physical fitness as Ronaldo is, was looking like a liability for years before he retired (*ahem* moved to Saudi) despite still putting up good individual numbers. It would be an easier/quicker discussion if they weren't our two highest paid players I'd imagine.

That said, the fact that we've not even bothered to open discussions with either of them to even *try* to find a solution that works for all parties is properly shite and calls into question just what exactly Hughes has been doing all summer (evidently, fuck all). Both players clearly really want to stay and no-one is suggesting it needs £200-300k 3-year deals to get them to sign up, I get the sense both players would be willing to compromise on wages/contract length if it meant staying here. Get creative - tell them they'll get tapered wages that reduce with age and/or drop if they aren't playing regularly. Offer them each just one more year on the same wages. Do SOMETHING, rather than sitting on our hands and doing naff all, which seems to be our modus operandi these days.

At the very least communicate your intentions if you don't plan to renew them. It's not a great way to treat two of your greatest modern day players.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,230
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #335 on: Today at 10:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:15:45 pm
I hope they sort this Salah contract soon (and the other 2). Hes going to be like Lewandowski - looks after himself, stays fit, no big injuries (touch wood), and still playing at the highest level at 36.  They can surely offer a 2/3 year deal. Salah is the perfect pro - takes meticulous care of himself.

Bit mad if they havent even started talks though?
It's fucking bonkers.
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,102
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #336 on: Today at 10:05:00 pm »
If there's been no contact whatsoever then it looks like we were happy to let them leave and continue trimming the wage bill. There'll be enormous pressure to re-sign after Salah's comments today, let's hope they cave.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Racer

  • Shit Aldi Snickers
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #337 on: Today at 10:12:14 pm »
A very clever move by Mo, calling the club out puts the pressure on the club. You can tell he wants to stay. To have not spoken to him is seems very bizarre and disrespectful considering what hes done for the club.

Get these contracts sorted.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 